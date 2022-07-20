Coles is launching its ‘biggest sale of the year’, offering up to 50% off hundreds of grocery items, triple Flybuys points, and 20% off all booze, although shoppers will need to shop online to score any savings.

Online customers can nab exclusive savings on more than 500 essential grocery items with selected promotions each week until August 2. This is in addition to specials already available in stores.

What’s the deal?

Coles shoppers who spend more than $250 online will receive $20 off their shop (and free delivery) by using the code VALUE20 at the checkout.

at the checkout. Customers will also be eligible to receive triple Flybuys points on all online purchases, with new customers able to score 30 Flybuys points on their first online shop.

For those who enjoy a tipple or two, Coles also slashed 20% off all liquor online until August 2, with a maximum $50 discount just by entering the discount code CHEERS20 at the checkout.

Coles General Manager of Ecommerce, Merchandising and Operations, Mark O’Connor said the online sale was designed to help keep the cost of weekly shops down for shoppers looking for convenience.

“With a focus on helping to keep the cost of the weekly shop down, for the next two weeks Coles Online has exclusive discounts of up to 50% available on more than 500 items for our shoppers across the store from the biggest brand pantry staples, frozen food, olive oil, ice cream, cleaning products, lunchboxes to storage containers.”

“With 20% off our entire liquor range online, it’s like Christmas in July with thousands of choices available for our customers to save on their refreshments to enjoy at home or with friends. Topped off with bonus Flybuys points to be used on rewards in the future, this is the biggest sale we have had at Coles Online this year.”

Coles’ latest sale is welcome news for Australians already struggling to keep up with rising living costs, although the biggest savings hardly appear to be on ‘staples’.

Weekly deals available on Coles Online

Coles Online specials Was Now Saving Vittoria Coffee Ground 500g $17.00 2 for $20 41% YoPRO Double Choc Frozen Dessert Tub 473ml $12.00 $6.00 50% Fluffy Divine Blends Concentrated Fabric $13.00 $6.50 50% Cobram Extra Virgin Oil 250ml $7.7 2 for $12 22% Décor Vent & Seal Leak Proof Glass Container 1L $11.50 $5.75 50% Connoisseur Frozen Ice Cream 1L $12.00 $5.75 52% McCain Ultra-Thin Crust Pizza 310g $7.50 2 for $11 31% All liquor on Coles Online 20% 20% (up to $50 maximum discount)

Compare Supermarkets