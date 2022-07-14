‘Tough decision’: Coles raises price of milk by up to 60c

Coles has been forced to raise the price of milk, in line with the rising costs faced by consumers and dairy farmers alike.

The changes will see Coles’ brand fresh white milk 3L increase by 60c, 1L by 25c and 2L by 50c. The new prices are listed below:

Coles Brand Fresh White milk 1L was $1.35 now $1.60

Coles Brand Fresh White milk 2L was $2.60 now $3.10

Coles Brand Fresh White milk 3L was $3.90 now $4.50

Coles Brand UHT White milk 1L was $1.35 now $1.60

Coles Chief Commercial Officer Leah Weckert said the price hike was not an easy decision but was necessary given the increased supply chain costs.

“Raising prices is never something we do lightly, however the increased supply chain costs we are seeing, including higher payments to dairy farmers and processors, have necessitated these increases on Coles Brand milk products,” she said.

Coles signed a contract in June with 100 Australian dairy farmers that negotiated direct milk supply for the Coles brand. The agreement also included an increased pay to dairy farmers in recognition of rising supply and production costs, which Coles has been paying since July 1.

Milk is just the latest product to experience a price hike, alongside Bunnings sausages, KFC and lettuce, as Australia comes to grips with rising inflation, leaving companies passing along costs to consumers.

