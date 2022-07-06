Woolworths has revealed its full range of ‘Fix-ems’ collectables featuring popular characters from the Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars franchises.

The supermarket’s latest collectables promotion features a total of 36 ‘Fix-ems’, including iconic fictional figures like Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear, Mike Wazowski (Monsters, Inc.), Moana and Frozen’s Elsa (Disney), Grogu and The Mandalorian (Star Wars), and Iron Man and Groot (Marvel), just to name a few.

Woolies shoppers can redeem one ‘Fix-em’ with every $30 spent in-store or online. Bonus ‘Fix-ems’ will also be available when purchasing eligible brands or products within the same shop (see list below).

‘Fix-ems’ are reusable woven patches that can be adhered to surfaces like water bottles, school bags, phone cases, and even skateboards, or permanently ironed onto fabrics like denim, cotton, or polyester.

Woolies has partnered with Disney to launch the new kids’ collectables which are made from at least 80% recycled materials and certified by Good Environmental Choice Australia (GECA). They can be returned to any Woolworths store to be recycled into mats or flooring.

Brands eligible for bonus ‘Fix-ems’ per $30 minimum spend

Participating brands Conditions (while stocks last) Finish One (1) bonus Fix-em for any one (1) Finish branded product purchased in a qualifying shop. Gillette One (1) bonus Fix-em for any one (1) Gillette branded product purchased in a qualifying shop. Pantene One (1) bonus Fix-em for any one (1) Pantene branded product purchased in a qualifying shop. Head and Shoulders One (1) bonus Fix-em for any one (1) Head and Shoulders branded product purchased in a qualifying shop. Oral B One (1) bonus Fix-em for any one (1) Oral B branded product purchased in a qualifying shop. Dettol One (1) bonus Fix-em for any one (1) Dettol branded product purchased in a qualifying shop. Nivea One (1) bonus Fix-em for any one (1) Nivea branded product purchased in a qualifying shop. Nescafe One (1) bonus Fix-em for any one (1) Nescafe branded product purchased in a qualifying shop. Danone One (1) bonus Fix-em for any one (1) Danone branded product purchased in a qualifying shop. Masterfoods One (1) bonus Fix-em for any one (1) Masterfoods branded product purchased in a qualifying shop. Uncle Toby’s One (1) bonus Fix-em for any one (1) Uncle Toby’s branded product purchased in a qualifying shop. McCain One (1) bonus Fix-em for any one (1) McCain branded product purchased in a qualifying shop. Purina Total Care & Friskies One (1) bonus Fix-em for any one (1) Purina Total Care or Purina Friskies branded product (including any such product co-branded with Pixar or Disney) purchased in a qualifying shop. Huggies One (1) bonus Fix-em for any one (1) Huggies branded product purchased in a qualifying shop. Swisse One (1) bonus Fix-em for any one (1) Swisse branded product purchased in a qualifying shop. Energizer One (1) bonus Fix-em for any one (1) Energizer branded product purchased in a qualifying shop. Tip Top One (1) bonus Fix-em for any one (1) Tip Top branded product purchased in a qualifying shop. Bega chilled cheese One (1) bonus Fix-em for any one (1) Bega branded chilled cheese product purchased in a qualifying shop (i.e. any product within the chilled Bega range of grated cheese, shredded cheese, cheese slices, block cheese, Stringers and cheese sticks). Omo One (1) bonus Fix-em for any one (1) Omo branded product purchased in a qualifying shop. D’Orsogna One (1) bonus Fix-em will be provided for any one (1) D’Orsogna branded product (with weight exceeding 200 grams where the product is loose) purchased in a qualifying shop. D’Orsogna products that are loose and not pre-packaged (such as individual Tasty Sticks or sliced ham off the bone) are subject to a minimum 200-gram purchase in a single transaction in order to be eligible as a participating brand product. Pauls One (1) bonus Fix-em for any two (2) Pauls branded products purchased in a qualifying shop.

Woolworths’ full range of ‘Fix-Ems’ is listed below:

Disney

Minnie

Mickey Mouse

Elsa

Lucky (101 Dalmatians)

Raya

Moana

Hakuna Matata

Marie

Pixar

Buzz Lightyear

Bo Peep

Dory

Mike

Pizza Planet

The Incredibles

Lightning McQueen

Luxo Ball

Dug

Marvel

Captain Marvel

Spider-Man

Spider-Gwen

Mjolnir (Thor’s Hammer)

Iron Man

Cosmic Tape

Groot

Black Panther

Star Wars

Grogu

The Mandalorian

Darth Vader

R2-D2

Ahsoka Tano

BB-8

Millennium Falcon

The Fighter

