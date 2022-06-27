Woolworths reveals new Disney ‘Fix-em’ collectables

Woolworths is launching new Disney-themed collectables, known as ‘Fix-ems’ to be available in stores from July 6.

The supermarket’s latest collectables promotion features 36 ‘Fix-ems’ from the Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars franchises, including Minnie and Mickey Mouse, Lightning McQueen, Dory, Spider-Man, Groot (our favourite), and Darth Vader.

Woolies shoppers will be able to redeem one ‘Fix-em’ with every $30 spent in-store or online. Bonus ‘Fix-ems’ will also be available when purchasing eligible products within the same shop.

So, what are ‘Fix-ems’? They’re reusable woven patches that can be adhered to surfaces like water bottles, school bags, phone cases, and even skateboards, or permanently ironed onto fabrics like denim, cotton, or polyester.

Woolworths Chief Marketing Officer, Andrew Hick, said: “We’re pleased to introduce our newest collectables that speak to nostalgia and creativity and encourage customers, both young and old, to express themselves with some of their favourite Disney characters.”

“Customers will be able to decorate their world with ‘Fix-ems’ and we’re looking forward to seeing all the creative ways customers bring them to life.”

Woolies has partnered with Disney to launch the new kids’ collectables which are made from at least 80% recycled material and certified by Good Environmental Choice Australia (GECA). They can be returned to any Woolworths store to be recycled into mats or flooring.

Canstar Blue’s consumer expert Megan Birot said shoppers should steer clear from collectables promotions if it means spending more per shop to receive a ‘free’ gift.

“Collectables can be a great value-add especially if you’ve got kids, but don’t spend more than necessary at checkout in between your weekly food shops to score small trivial knick-knacks,” she said.

“With rising living costs and grocery prices, it’s important to shop smart by looking at unit pricing, buying in bulk when items are on sale, shopping for perishables at the end of the day, and not getting caught up in marketing activities.”

The new Woolworths ‘Fix-em’ collectables promotion follows similar successful campaigns such as the Disney+ Ooshies, and Disney Words.

