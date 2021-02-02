Advertisement

Months after sending Aussie shoppers wild over Disney+ ooshies, Woolworths is now bringing back its hugely popular Discovery Garden promo.

From February 10, shoppers will be able to receive a free plant and seedling kit with every $30 purchase in-store or online, in a single transaction.

The supermarket quietly made the announcement on its website, revealing Discovery Garden will be back in February 2021.

“The excitement is growing,” the website reads.

While Woolies is yet to reveal which plants customers will be able to collect at the checkout, keen shoppers have already taken to social media to share the excitement.

“I’m ready! My kids are going to be so excited when I tell them,” one user commented.

“This is just what we needed in 2021. This is my favourite supermarket promotion.”

The first Discovery Garden promotion was launched in September 2019, offering 24 different herbs, vegetable and flower sets for customers to collect.

Herbs available included basil, chives, coriander, cress, dill, oregano, parsley, rocket, thyme and chamomile.

Vegetables up for grabs included cabbage, carrots, beetroot, bok choy, kale, lettuce, onion, radish, tomato and spinach.

There were also flower kits available including dianthus, pansy, snapdragon and viola.

Picture credits: Daria Nipot/Shutterstock.com.