Disney Ooshies coming to Woolworths

Woolworths is back with A Whole New World of Ooshies, rolling out 36 Disney characters to collect from Wednesday (August 26).

The collection will include Ooshies from all our favourite Disney movies and series, including Frozen, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars. Miniature characters up for grabs include Elsa, Woody, Captain Marvel and the Mandalorian. The full line-up will be announced in the coming week.

Woolworths Chief Marketing Officer, Andrew Hicks, announced that shoppers will be able to snap up one of their favourite characters with every $30 spent on ‘The Bare Necessities’ in-store or online, similar to Woolworths’ other Ooshie collections.

It’s a move designed to attract shoppers to the still relatively new Disney+ streaming app.

“With families spending more time at home, possibly watching their favourite Disney+ movies or series, they can now enjoy Disney+ Ooshies as added value to their everyday shop at Woolworths,” said Mr Hicks.

“It’s been a difficult year as Australians navigate the challenges of the pandemic, so our goal by partnering with Disney once again is to bring more magic, surprise, and delight to our customers. From Frozen’s Elsa or The Mandalorian, there’s a Disney+ Ooshie for everyone in the family to enjoy.”

Senior Vice President & Managing Director of The Walt Disney Company, Australia and New Zealand, Kylie Watson Wheeler, said the world first Disney+ Ooshies sprung into action after seeing the huge success of the Lion King partnership between Woolworths and Disney.

“When Disney+ launched in Australia in November last year, it quickly captured the hearts of millions of Australians by bringing the world’s biggest entertainment brands on one streaming service,” she said.

But customers in Victoria will need to wait until the current COVID-19 lockdown restrictions ease before they can get their hands on the collectables.

“We know some customers in Victoria will be disappointed by the delayed roll out, but the safety and wellbeing of our customers, team members and community remains our number one priority,” Mr Hicks said.

“The delay will allow our team to focus on operations and supplying customers with their everyday essentials during this challenging period. Once restrictions ease and we can safely roll out the program, we look forward to sharing the Disney magic with our Victorian customers.”

Customers can also now drop any pre-loved Ooshies into their local Woolworths store, with the collectables now capable of being recycled into plastic pellets.

Following major public backlash over the amount of waste created by Woolies and Coles’ promotions, Woolworths has renewed its partnership with TerraCycle to continue the Circle of Life and ensure any old Ooshies can be used to help make outdoor products such as garden beds, decks, fences and benches.

Plus, each bag containing a Disney+ Ooshie can be recycled in kerbside yellow bins. Shoppers who change their mind about keeping Elsa or Woody at home can similarly return these to their local Woolworths store by January 31, 2021, which will send it TerraCycle to be recycled.

Woolworths says the Disney+ Ooshies are collector’s items and designed to be durable.

