Aussie Broadband announces gigabit-speed unlimited NBN plan

If your current broadband plan just isn’t cutting it, Aussie Broadband has announced a new, ultra-fast NBN option that will blow premium plan speeds out of the water.

Beginning this Friday (29 May, 2020), Aussie Broadband will offer a new residential NBN 1000/50 plan to eligible customers. Priced at just $149 per month, the unlimited-data plan offers download speeds up to one gigabit per second (1Gbps) – four times faster than Aussie Broadband’s current high-speed NBN 250 plans.

While the plan will offer speeds to support even the busiest of multi-user households, it won’t be available to everyone. To be eligible for 1Gbps NBN, you’ll need to be on a Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) connection, or on selected Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connections – other NBN technology types simply can’t deliver super-fast speeds.

Qualifying customers should also be aware that basic routers may not be suitable for a one-gigabit NBN plan. Aussie Broadband is recommending Google’s Nest WiFi router for 1Gbps customers, as other devices may struggle to handle the plan’s download speed.

Ultra-fast speeds, plus NBN 250 price drop

Aussie Broadband Managing Director, Phillip Britt, said the plan is designed to take advantage of recent wholesale price changes introduced by NBN Co, which are expected to go into effect from 29 May.

“Not surprisingly, we are keen to offer 1Gbps plans as soon as NBN introduces the product,” said Mr. Britt.

“The new plan will initially be released for all FTTP premises and some of the HFC network, and we anticipate the footprint will grow with time.”

However, Mr. Britt has warned potential customers that as the plan isn’t yet on the market, typical peak-hour evening speeds are still unknown. Aussie Broadband is using its existing NBN 250 peak evening speeds as a baseline, but anticipates the 1Gbps plan will deliver speeds of up to 900Mbps in off-peak hours.

“This is a best effort service and peak evening speeds will vary based on network demand at the time,” said Mr. Britt.

“We think that the plan should achieve off-peak speeds of up to 80-90%, depending on the technology type.”

In addition to launching a new 1Gbps plan, Aussie Broadband will also lower prices on its existing unlimited NBN 250 plans. Aussie Broadband has announced the following NBN 250 price cuts:

NBN 250/100: $209 per month (was $219)

$209 per month (was $219) NBN 250/25: $129 per month (was $169)

If you’re currently on Aussie Broadband’s 250/25 plan, you’ll be automatically upgraded to the new, cheaper 1Gbps plan from 26 May. However, you’re free to opt out and stick with the $219 plan going forward.

Other Aussie Broadband NBN plans

While NBN 1000 isn’t an option for everyone, Aussie Broadband’s NBN 25, NBN 50, and NBN 100 plans are available to a range of NBN connection types. All plans include unlimited data, no lock-in contracts, and no set-up fees, with the option to bring your own modem or buy a pre-configured model at sign-up.

