Award-winning Aussie telco Moose Mobile has made the move into NBN, launching a small suite of plans that cater to a range of needs and budgets.

Available now, the SIM-only provider’s new broadband plans include unlimited data, no lock-in contracts, plus a 10-day satisfaction guarantee. While this isn’t Moose Mobile’s first foray into home internet — with the telco already offering 4G wireless broadband plans — the launch expands the product range available to Moose customers, and gives Aussies another lower-priced alternative to the larger NBN players.

Moose Mobile NBN plans: what’s on offer

Moose Mobile is offering four speed options at launch, although customers will need to be on a Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) or eligible Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) NBN connection type in order to access super-fast NBN 250. Plans begin at $64.80 per month for NBN 25 speeds, with NBN 50 available for $74.80 per month, NBN 100 for $94.80 per month, and NBN 250 priced at $118.80 monthly.

Standard Moose Mobile NBN plans

These plans come with excellent average busy-hour speed results straight out the gate, with Moose Mobile citing a typical evening speed of 25Mbps, 50Mbps, 100Mbps and 250Mbps across the four available tiers. This is on par with the typical speeds listed by bigger, more expensive providers including Optus and Telstra, although your real-world speeds can vary due to factors such as location, network congestion, and your connection type.

Super-fast Moose Mobile NBN plans

All of Moose Mobile’s plans include unlimited data, with the option to bring your own modem or add a new TP-Link Archer VR1600v device at check-out for $99 upfront. There’s also no contracts or cancellation fees, which means you’re free to switch or cancel your plan at any time.

Moose Mobile is also offering NBN customers a satisfaction guarantee. If you’re unhappy with your plan, speeds, or service, simply cancel and return your modem within 10 days of activation to receive a full refund.

How do Moose Mobile NBN plans compare?

Price-wise, Moose Mobile’s NBN range is about average when compared to other providers offering similar unlimited data plans. On the budget end of the scale, NBN 25 plans tend to begin at around $55 per month (excluding promotional offers), with most providers pricing this tier at the $60-$65 mark.

Moose Mobile’s NBN 50 plans are slightly pricier than options from low-cost competitors; on this speed tier, you’ll find telcos such as Superloop, Belong, and even TPG offering plans for $70 per month or less. With a $74.90 per month charge, Moose Mobile’s NBN 50 plan is closest in price to bigger names such as Dodo ($75 per month), MyRepublic ($75 per month), and iiNet ($74.99 per month), and just under the $79 pricing from Optus and Aussie Broadband.

To see how Moose Mobile’s NBN 50 plan stacks up, you can compare popular options on this speed tier below.

For faster speeds, Moose Mobile’s $94.80 NBN 100 plan is, again, higher-priced than premium speed plans from typically budget-friendly telcos such as Tangerine or Flip. At just under $95 per month, Moose Mobile’s plan is a similar price to NBN 100 plans from MyRepublic, Vodafone, and Exetel, although still more affordable than Optus ($99 per month) and Telstra ($110 per month).

Finally, if you’re considering lightning-fast NBN 250, monthly prices for this tier tend to range from $109 per month (Mate), up to $140 (Telstra). This leaves Moose Mobile’s $118.80 plan comfortably in the middle, but with no setup or cancellation fees if you’re bringing your own compatible modem.

If you’re already a happy Moose Mobile phone plan customer, you may find a switch to Moose Mobile NBN to offer convenience and, if typical evening speeds are correct, excellent performance even in peak traffic hours. However, if price is a factor, and you’re looking at faster speed tiers, you may want to shop around before making a commitment.

Moose Mobile postpaid plans

Moose Mobile is the 2020-2021 winner of Canstar Blue’s Outstanding Value Award for SIM-only mobile plans, and was also rated number-one for most satisfied customers in our 2021 Postpaid Mobile SIM Only star ratings. The telco offers SIM-only mobile plans on both month-to-month and 12-month contracts; you can compare Moose Mobile’s monthly plans below.