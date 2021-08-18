Advertisement

Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet technology is now available to order Australia-wide, including in major cities, after it was granted approval from the Australian Communication and Media Authority (ACMA).

Previously the Starlink internet beta was only operating in regional Victoria and NSW, but with approval from the ACMA, nothing is stopping it from now going Australia-wide. The only clause in this agreement is that the Starlink satellite network must not operate within 70 kilometres of the Murchison Radioastronomy Observatory, which is located in Western Australia. This is so that the network of low-orbit Starlink satellites won’t interfere with the operations of the observatory, so it’s a very welcome condition in the ACMA licence.

When will Starlink be fully available in Australia?

Although Starlink is now available to pre-order Australia-wide, it’s still in beta, and as such it’s still having problems worked out – and still not actually available to most users outside of regional Victoria and NSW. Beta testers can expect occasional downtime and inconsistencies with their connection as it’s improved, with a release date projected for the end of 2021. That being said, that’s a global release date for an ambitious service, so don’t be surprised if it gets delayed.

If you’re more than excited about getting on board with Starlink, nothing should stop you from getting involved with the Starlink internet beta, or pre-ordering the service, no matter where you live in Australia. While only regional NSW and Victoria are able to sign up for beta testing with Starlink right now, if you’ve got the money to spend and want an alternative to the NBN or wireless broadband, pre-ordering Starlink is certainly an option to consider.

If you need an internet solution right now in Australia, check out the NBN plans in the table below. Even if you’re on the NBN right now, prices, discounts and inclusions are constantly changing, so it’s worth comparing NBN plans from time to time to make sure you’re getting the best value.

Should I get Starlink?

Right now while it’s in beta, it’s difficult to say if Starlink is worth your time if you need a consistent internet connection, especially considering that Australia is mostly covered by internet solutions such as the NBN, NBN SkyMuster, ADSL and wireless broadband. Just for now, Starlink seems to only be for die-hards and those that want to get involved in the beta, and who happen to be located in areas where coverage is available.

That being said, users report high speeds for Starlink, usually between 50Mbps and 150Mbps, which is well above the highest speeds that NBN SkyMuster can reach (25Mbps). Offering unlimited data for $139 per month, plus $809 for the setup kit, it’s a noticeable jump in quality and price from a standard SkyMuster plan (usually priced around $60). We’ll wait and see how Starlink performs after its beta period to see if it’s worth your time, but for now it’s worth waiting.

Elon Musk has also stressed that Starlink is intended for people who don’t have consistent access to the internet where they currently live, meaning it’ll work better in sparsely populated areas rather than crowded cities. So even if you’re a die-hard, you’d also have to be living outside of a city.

For now, if you’re considering an alternative to the NBN, it’s worth picking up a home wireless broadband plan. Australians aren’t exactly spoilt for choice when it comes to picking a type of internet technology, so although home wireless broadband is typically slower, often data-capped and less consistent, it’s worth a look if you’ve been burned by the NBN. You can find home wireless broadband plans in the table below.