Get 3 months free Apple TV+ with Telstra

If you’re a Telstra customer on the hunt for your next binge-watch, the telco is now offering a free three-month subscription to Apple TV+ with selected plans and products.

Home to critically-acclaimed originals such as Ted Lasso, Morning Wars and Severance, Apple TV+ is normally priced at $7.99 per month. However, if you’re on an eligible Telstra mobile or internet plan, you can claim a free three-month trial when you sign up via Telstra.

The Apple TV+ offer is available for consumer customers to redeem any time from now, through to August 16, 2023 — which means you have a whole 12 months to get on board. Eligible customers will need to be on a residential mobile, internet, or entertainment plan from Telstra, with an active Telstra ID, so the offer unfortunately isn’t available to business users.

Consumer plans include Telstra’s postpaid and prepaid SIM-only mobile plans, as well as plans with a new phone. The free Apple TV+ offer is also available to NBN, 5G internet and mobile broadband customers, and customers who use Telstra entertainment packages such as Telstra TV and Xbox All Access.

To grab three months of Apple TV+ on Telstra, you’ll need to log in to your Telstra account with a valid Telstra ID. Customers should note that Apple TV+ can’t be added to your Telstra bill, and that your subscription will automatically roll over to $7.99 per month after the three-month free period ends unless you cancel.

Apple TV+ offers on-demand streaming of Apple Original movies and TV and older classics, as well as a library of content to buy and rent from Apple TV. The Apple TV+ app is available on Telstra’s Telstra TV streaming and entertainment box, as well as on smart TVs, Apple and Android devices, Xbox, PlayStation and more.

Telstra’s Apple TV+ offer is available now and can be redeemed across mobile and internet plans, including the NBN and SIM-only postpaid options below.

More Telstra streaming offers: Disney+, BINGE and Kayo

Telstra offers an impressive selection of entertainment add-ons, which are available both through Telstra TV and to sign up to via your Telstra account. Customers can add Disney+, Foxtel Now, Kayo, BINGE, and Flash streaming to their Telstra service, as well as gaming subscription XBox All Access.

Currently, there’s several free trials and promotions available for Telstra customers.

Disney+ offers

Telstra customers with a Telstra Plus rewards account can redeem a free three months of Disney+ in exchange for 5,000 Telstra Plus points. After three months, you’ll be rolled on to a standard $11.99 per month Disney+ plan.

This offer is available to eligible Telstra customers from now through to 30 September, 2022, and is open to new and existing Disney+ subscribers.

BINGE offers

Telstra customers with any postpaid phone or internet account can claim two free months of BINGE standard streaming when signing up to service via Telstra. After two months, your plan will roll on to the standard $16 per month pricing, unless you cancel.

Telstra Plus subscribers can also access discounted BINGE prices for their first 12 months. If you’re a Silver Telstra Plus member, you’ll pay $10 per month for a Standard plan for your first 12 months (a saving of $72 ). Gold Telstra Plus Members will pay $5 per month for a Standard plan for 12 months, a total saving of $132.

Kayo Sports offers

Sports fans with a Telstra Plus account can also score a year-long discount on Kayo Sports when signing up via Telstra. Normally $27.50 per month, the Kayo Basic plan is available to Silver Telstra Plus members for $17.50 per month for 12 months (save $120), and to Gold Telstra Plus members for $12.50 per month for 12 months (save $180). This offer is available until 30 June, 2023.