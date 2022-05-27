Origin: Save up to $320 on energy and internet bundle

Utility giant Origin is serving up a click-worthy bundled offer for all new internet and energy customers, with yearly bill savings of up to $320.

Origin’s internet and energy bundle deal is available to residents who sign up to any NBN or Opticomm fibre plan before 6 June 2022.

This deal offers a $200 credit on an electricity, natural gas or bulk hot water account, with the first $100 applied roughly three months after signing up, and the following $100 to the next quarterly bill. The remaining $120 will be paid in monthly instalments of $10 over 12 months.

Existing Origin electricity or natural gas customers can also redeem this offer by adding an internet plan to their home energy account.

This promotion is open to residents in New South Wales, Victoria, south-east Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia and the ACT.

For the full terms and conditions, please visit Origin’s website.

Origin NBN Plans

Is Origin’s new offer worth bundling energy and internet?

Origin is one of the biggest energy retailers in the country, and given its size, has a lot to offer consumers when it comes to electricity and natural gas. In addition to competitive solar feed-in tariffs and usage rates, Origin is also one of few retailers to still offer fixed rate plans on one of its deals. The provider is also notorious for its value-add incentives, whether that be through rewards points and green energy inclusions.

While the power giant is still relatively new to the internet space, consumers may find value in Origin’s latest offer if they are looking for the convenience of bundling their home utilities, Canstar Blue’s Telco Editor, Tara Donnelly, explained.

“Origin’s latest offer gives customers even more incentive to bundle internet and energy, and the additional $200 in bonus credit is likely to be welcomed by households as winter heating costs kick in,” she said.

“The company’s ongoing $10 per month bundle discount on NBN places its broadband plans at a similar price point to providers such as Aussie Broadband and Optus, and each plan includes no lock-in contract and fast typical download speeds.”

Ms Donnelly urged customers to weigh up the pros and cons before making a decision, touching on convenience and price.

“If you’re already a happy Origin energy customer, bundling in your NBN service could cut your broadband bills once that $10 discount is factored in,” she said. “However, Origin is far from the cheapest NBN provider on the market, even with the bundling discount applied, and this may outweigh the convenience of rolling your energy and home internet onto a single bill.

“We recommend comparing both energy and NBN plan costs separately before jumping on any bundle deal, and making sure you read any terms and conditions carefully before deciding to combine multiple utilities on a single account.”

Origin Energy Plans

NSW

VIC

QLD

