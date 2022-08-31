With the NBN nearing completion, the majority of Australian homes and businesses will soon have the opportunity to jump on board. ADSL is going to be phased out soon, and NBN will take over as the new standard. With that in mind, it’s important to understand the speed options on the table right now, primarily being NBN 12, NBN 25, NBN 50 and NBN 100.

In this article we’re going to be talking about NBN 25. Also known as Standard Evening Speed, Standard NBN and Home Standard, NBN 25 is the lowest speed tier available from many providers, but offers some of the best entry-level deals and plans across retailers.

How fast is NBN 25?

The NBN 25 speed is capable of reaching maximum download speeds of 25Mbps, and maximum upload speeds of 5Mbps, with typical evening download speeds varying greatly between 18Mbps and 24Mbps. It is generally thought of as an immediate upgrade from ADSL in terms of speed.

25Mbps is great for general use for a household of 1-3 people, and is suitable for standard definition streaming, browsing, gaming and other generic internet usage.

Assuming your plan is functioning at full capacity, your upload speed (5Mbps) could see a 3-minute 1080p YouTube video uploaded in less than 60 minutes .

Download and upload speeds are synonymous with your use of the internet. Every interaction you have with the internet is one of two of these things, be it viewing a webpage or streaming a TV show. Having a high speed download and upload speed is how you achieve a high speed internet connection.

NBN 25 is no slow internet connection, to be sure, but it isn’t one of the faster options available. However, you’ll only notice a major speed difference between it and other NBN tiers if you’re actively monitoring how fast your connection is – such as if you’re downloading big files, or streaming TV or movies.

NBN 25 Internet Plans

Unlike entry-level NBN 12, there’s currently many NBN 25 plans to choose from, with telcos such as Telstra, iiNet, Vodafone, and MyRepublic all offering this speed tier. Plans at this tier and price point can be very competitive, and each provider offers their own benefits and bonuses. Most plans offer unlimited data, although if you’re after some savings, you can find cheaper capped data options from several telcos.

What can I use an NBN 25 plan for?

An NBN 25 plan is a great pick for smaller households who aren’t too intensive on their data usage. It doesn’t offer the same super-fast download speeds as NBN 50, and certainly not the same upload speeds, but it is a lot cheaper, making it a great middle-ground between NBN 12 and NBN 50 plan.

Assuming the speed tier is operating at its full speed, you could download the following:

An HD YouTube clip in less than 10 seconds.

in less than 10 seconds. A full album in 20 seconds.

in 20 seconds. A 1.5GB HD movie file in less than eight minutes.

in less than eight minutes. A 10GB file in 57 minutes.

Keep in mind that, even in off-peak hours, your NBN plan will typically be unable to reach the highest potential speeds. The 25Mbps and 5Mbps speeds cited are theoretical maximum speeds, but your real-life speeds are likely to be slower. For a more accurate representation of the speed you’ll receive from your selected internet provider, you’ll want to refer to the ‘Typical Evening Speed’ listed for each plan.

How much does an NBN 25 plan cost?

NBN 25 is one of the more affordable speed tiers available to customers, although you’ll pay more than for entry-level NBN 12. If you’re looking at unlimited data, you can expect to pay between around $60 per month from most providers, with prices going up to around $75 on more expensive plans.

Keep an eye out for introductory offers that can cut your bill down for the first six or 12 months of your plan – telcos such as Vodafone, Tangerine, and Flip frequently run low-price deals for new signups. Also consider if you need extras on your plan such as a home phone line, entertainment bundles, or included modems.

NBN 25 evening speeds explained

You’ve probably noticed that NBN plans typically market using the terms ‘Typical Evening Speed’ or ‘Evening Average Speed’. This refers to the average speeds recorded on plans during the peak internet traffic hours of between 7pm and 11pm, and is a better indication of how fast a plan will be than simply citing maximum possible speeds.

When speeds are slower, that means there’s more pressure on the connection due to a high volume of users; if your speed is faster than average, it’s the opposite. If NBN speed is important to you, consider a provider’s typical evening speed when comparing NBN 25 plans.

Below are some popular providers and their current advertised Standard NBN 25 typical evening speeds.

Is an NBN 25 plan right for me?

With NBN 25 being one of the cheaper NBN options offered by providers, it’s tough to go wrong with this speed tier – especially if you’re in a one or two person household, and don’t use multiple devices at once. That being said, if your household is larger, or if you’re after a faster internet connection, this might not be the right tier for you. NBN 25 leans in on being cheaper rather than having blockbuster performance, and that might be great for some, but average for others.

Think about your own internet usage. Do you do lots of 4K streaming, huge file downloads or high-definition video calls? If so, you might want to get a faster NBN plan. But if you like to keep things casual and don’t mind an NBN tier with slower speeds, NBN 25 should be right for you.

Finding the right NBN plan

NBN Co has put together some simple steps for selecting the the best NBN plan.

Check your internet usage habits during peak times (7pm to 11pm), along with the number of devices you use on your network.

See how your household’s habits stack up against the plans provided by retailers.

Get the right modem for you, and get in touch with your provider for further setup advice.

Other plans to consider

Should I get an NBN 25 plan?

An NBN 25 plan offers a great general-use broadband speed, especially if you’re a light user or don’t have many people in your household. It’s perfectly capable of online streaming, gaming and browsing without any noticeable downsides, but may struggle in homes with multiple simultaneous Netflix streams or downloads. If you’re after a more heavy-duty plan, you may prefer to upgrade to an NBN 50 plan.

If you’re not ready to commit to the faster and pricier NBN 50 or NBN 100 speed tiers, NBN 25 is a great way to try out the NBN without spending much money. You’ll also be getting an internet speed guaranteed to be more reliable than ADSL, which is more comparable in speed to NBN 12. NBN 25 is a great place to start, but think about your household’s internet usage before you commit to a long-term contract – and make sure you shop around and compare providers before signing up.