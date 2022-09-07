With the rising cost of living, easing some pressure off your bills can be of the utmost importance currently — which is why AGL energy customers have every right to jump for joy given the deal the retailer just announced.

Existing energy customers will be able to get 50% off fees on a new SIM-only phone plan for the first six months of that plan. The savings don’t stop after six months, though. Energy customers will also be able to carve $5 off their plan for every month afterwards, as long as they remain an AGL customer.

The promotion will end on October 31, 2022, unless withdrawn. Terms apply.

AGL mobile SIM offer

The offer is available to new AGL customers who are taking up a new AGL phone plan and a new AGL Energy Residential service, or existing AGL Energy Residential customers who are taking up a new AGL mobile SIM-only plan.

These savings could really make a difference if you’re looking to ease the pressure on your household finances. For example, existing energy customers looking to sign up to the Large plan would usually pay $45 per month in fees. However, the existing $5 AGL monthly credit reduces the fee to $40 per month, and the 50% discount would make your plan fees $20 for the first six months, with up to $150 in savings on offer over those six months.

If you’re after a cheaper plan, choosing the Extra Small plan in conjunction with both discounts applied, would reduce your plan fees to just $5 per month over six months, with $60 of savings in total.

AGL phone plans

Looking to see what you get from an AGL mobile plan? The following table shows all published AGL postpaid plans, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our phone plan comparison tool to compare plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.