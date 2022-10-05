Amaysim announces new offers, alongside a new 4GB plan

Amaysim has announced two new promotional offers for mobile customers, along with a new entry to its 28-day prepaid plan lineup.

These two new offers will be available throughout October, while the new plan will be added to Amaysim’s prepaid plan suite soon. Read on to find out more about the new plans and offers from Amaysim this month.

Amaysim’s new mobile offers

Amaysim has two new promotions on offer, which are available on the 30GB 28-day plan and a 150GB Long Expiry plan. Both of these offers are available until October 31, 2022, terms apply.

If you’re looking at a 28-day plan, Amaysim’s 30GB plan will be $10 for 55GB on the first renewal, and will then revert to $30 for 30GB per 28 days, ongoing.

The second deal is on Amaysim’s six-month long-term plan. You’ll pay $119 for 150GB over six months for the first renewal, and then $160 for the same of amount of data ongoing.

Amaysim’s new 4GB plan

Alongside these new mobile offers, Amaysim is releasing a new SIM-only plan, which will be available until the telco decides to remove it. This new plan costs $15 for 4GB on a 28-day expiry period, and like all of Amaysim’s plans, operates on the Optus 4G network. In addition to the 4GB of data, you’ll also get unlimited standard national talk and text with unlimited data banking for as long as you stay on the plan.

How the 4GB plan stacks up against other $15 plans

For $15 per month, the 4GB plan seems to be pretty good value, but how does it compare to other plans of the same price? Amaysim also offers a 2GB prepaid plan, for $12 per 28 days. AGL also offers a $15, 3GB per month postpaid plan. AGL energy customers can get this plan for just $10 a month by bundling their existing energy plan.

Ultimately, the strongest competitor for Amaysim’s 4GB plan is Kogan’s $15 Medium Plan, which offers 10GB of data for $15 per 30 days. Customers can get the first six months of this plan for just $10 while Kogan’s offer is active. ALDI Mobile also offers a $15 prepaid plan, in which users can get 3GB of data per 30 days.

Other providers also deliver some great value plans around the $15 mark in both the prepaid and postpaid categories. Canstar Blue’s mobile comparison tool uses Value Rank methodology to weigh up the pros and cons of each providers’ plans. For your perfect $15 plan, or a plan of any type for that matter, be sure to check out the tool.

Postpaid Plans

Amaysim launches its own 5G plan

Amaysim has announced that it will be one of the first Mobile Virtual Network Operators to offer customer access to the 5G network. Launching in November and running off the Optus network, Amaysim customers with a compatible device will be able to use the 5G network, thanks to its 60GB 5G plan. This offer will cost $55 per 28 days. Details about the specific date of release in November are yet to be announced at the time of writing.