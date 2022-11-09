Popular prepaid and low-price telco Amaysim will begin selling Apple smartphones later this month — including the all-new iPhone 14 lineup.

The SIM-only provider has confirmed plans to add handsets to its product range, with an online device store launching in the coming weeks. Amaysim’s store will allow customers to pick up any of the four newest iPhones — that’s the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max — alongside older Apple models, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE.

The announcement is well-timed, as Amaysim is now offering its first-ever 5G-ready mobile plan. The plan is compatible with the 5G-capable iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE ranges, so customers will be able to access fast 5G speeds without switching to a more expensive mobile provider.

How will Amaysim’s iPhone plans work?

Stocking the full iPhone 14 range is a massive coup for Amaysim; until now, the only telcos offering new Apple devices have been Telstra, Optus and Vodafone. And while customers have always had the option of buying their choice of iPhone directly from Apple or other retailers, and pairing it with a SIM-only Amaysim plan, the potential to bundle your phone and plan in one transaction is likely to appeal to many prepaid users.

However, Amaysim won’t be offering the same phone-on-a-plan structure as big-name competitors. According to the telco, customers will be able to purchase their iPhones upfront and outright, rather than buy on a 12, 24 or 36-month payment term. This means you won’t be able to spread the costs over one, two or three years of repayments (as with Telstra, Optus and Vodafone plans).

The upside is that Amaysim will offer discounts on selected iPhone models when bought alongside eligible Amaysim plans, as well as ongoing bonuses and price cuts on its current suite of SIM-only prepaid deals. The telco will likely switch up which phones or plans are discounted on a month-to-month basis, so customers should keep an eye out to see when their iPhone of choice is on sale.

Unfortunately, we don’t yet know which devices will be discounted when Amaysim’s store opens later this month. However, Amaysim boss Renee Garner has confirmed that the iPhone 14 will be available at launch, and that customers will be able to pair it with a 90-day plan with no lock-in contract.

Right now, Amaysim only offers SIM-only plans with recharge lengths of 7 days, 28 days, six months or one year. So it’s possible that the iPhone 14 will be offered with new, 90-day plans that Amaysim will also launch sometime in November.

Related: iPhone SE 2022 review: Small but mighty

Amaysim SIM plans: now with 5G

Amaysim’s standard 28-day, 4G-only prepaid plans begin at $15 per renewal for 4GB of data, with options up to $50 per renewal for 120GB. The telco’s 5G-ready plan includes 60GB of data every 28 days, and is priced at $55 per renewal; you’ll also get unlimited standard talk and text to 42 selected countries.

All 28-day Amaysim plans include unlimited data banking (i.e. the ability to roll over and store unused gigabytes, provided you stay with your plan and recharge before expiry), plus unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia. Plans run on the Optus 4G and 5G network where available, and customers are free to bring their own phone number.

Amaysim also offers eSIM for all new mobile services, meaning you won’t need to wait for a physical SIM card to arrive in order to switch to the telco. Instead, Amaysim’s eSIM can be downloaded and activated on compatible phones at sign-up, offering convenience and the ability to switch between multiple SIMs on the one device.

The following table shows a selection of published Amaysim prepaid phone plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

iPhone 14 compared: features at a glance

Considering picking up one of Apple’s newest iPhones from Amaysim (or another telco)? Compare features and plans below.

iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max Price From $1,399 From $1,579 From $1,749 From $1,899 Screen size 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR with ProMotion and Always-On display 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR with ProMotion and Always-On display Battery MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 20 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 26 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 23 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 29 hours video playback Chipset A15 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine A15 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine A16 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine A16 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear camera Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and Ultra-Wide cameras with 2x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision, Action Mode and Cinematic Mode Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and Ultra-Wide cameras with 2x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision, Action Mode and Cinematic Mode Triple 48-megapixel main, 12-megapixel Ultra-Wide and 12-megapixel Telephoto cameras with 6x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision, Action Mode and Cinematic Mode Triple 48-megapixel main, 12-megapixel Ultra-Wide and 12-megapixel Telephoto cameras with 6x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision, Action Mode and Cinematic Mode Front camera 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera Operating system iOS 16 iOS 16 iOS 16 iOS 16 Colours Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, (PRODUCT) Red Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, (PRODUCT) Red Gold, Silver, Deep Purple, Space Black Gold, Silver, Deep Purple, Space Black

Compare Apple iPhone 14 plans from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone