We’re less than two days away from the unveiling of Apple’s newest and — presumably — best-ever smartphones, the iPhone 14 series.

While there’s always speculation surrounding the launch of new tech, the industry’s most reliable leakers have suggested some big specs for 2022’s iPhones (as well as a possible price changes). Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

When is the iPhone 14 available?

Apple will showcase its new phones on Thursday, September 8 at 3am AEST as part of its ‘Far Out’ product event. Going by previous Apple releases, we can expect pre-orders for some or all of the phones to begin late night on Friday, September 9, with devices shipping and hitting stores from Friday, September 16.

You’ll be able to buy each device outright from Apple and other third-party retailers, or order on a phone plan from Telstra, Optus or Vodafone. If you’re planning to buy on a telco plan, you can select to pay full price upfront (depending on your provider), or pay off the device in equal monthly installments over 12, 24 or 36 months.

It’s likely each of the big three Aussie telcos will be throwing in some serious deals and incentives at launch, so watch this space to see what Telstra, Optus and Vodafone have to offer iPhone 14 buyers.

How much does the Apple iPhone 14 cost?

Apple tends to stick to a formula when it comes to iPhone pricing, but rumours suggest that buyers may pay slightly less for standard models when compared to last year’s iPhone 13 series. Forbes has reported that analysts expect a price increase for iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models, and a cost drop for the standard iPhone 14. To give you an idea of what to expect, here’s last year’s iPhone 13 prices.

iPhone 13: from $1,349

from $1,349 iPhone 13 Pro: from $1,699

from $1,699 iPhone 13 Pro Max: from $1,849

What are the specs and features of the iPhone 14?

There’s been multiple leaks of supposed specifications and features for the newest iPhones, although nothing is set in stone. What has been more or less confirmed is that Apple will scrap the smaller iPhone Mini completely, and instead offer two standard-sized models and two larger ‘Max’ versions, with each size coming in base and super-specced ‘Pro’ options.

Confusing? Yes. According to leakers, Apple will release two 6.1-inch iPhones: the iPhone 14, and the iPhone 14 Pro. There will also be two larger 6.7-inch handsets, tipped to be called the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Pro versions will offer enhanced features such as a faster refresh rate, triple rear cameras (compared to dual cameras on the standard models), and a faster chipset, with Apple likely to throw in the new A16 Bionic for extra power.

Reportedly, Pro models will include an always-on display — meaning you can see details such as notifications and date/time while your device is in sleep mode — and hopefully all iPhone 14 versions will come with increased battery life. Buyers can also expect camera improvements across all models, with reports indicating that Pro iPhones may come with a 48-megapixel main camera, plus a focus on ultra-wide and night sky photography.

While the general design of each phone will likely still be recognisable as an Apple device, leaks indicate that the company is redesigning the front camera notch. The top centre cut-out notch may remain on the standard 14, but will reportedly be replaced with a hole-punch design on Pro and Pro Max models. Otherwise, the new models should offer the same overall size as the current iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max (albeit with more screen real estate), and in good news, may also be available in new colours including sky blue and dark purple.

Below is a quick comparison of the rumoured main specifications of the iPhone 14 series; we’ll confirm all the phone’s features once the devices are officially announced.

iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Max iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max Price From $1,349 From $1,499 From $1,799 From $1,949 Screen size 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display 6.7 inch Super Retina XDR display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion Battery 3,200mAh 4,300mAh 3,200mAh 4,300mAh Chipset A15 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine A15 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine A16 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine A16 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear camera Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and ultra wide cameras Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and ultra wide cameras Triple 48-megapixel main, 12-megapixel ultra wide and 12-megapixel telephoto cameras Triple 48-megapixel main, 12-megapixel ultra wide and 12-megapixel telephoto cameras Front camera 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera Operating system iOS 16 iOS 16 iOS 16 iOS 16 Colours Black, White, Blue, Green, Purple, Red Black, White, Blue, Green, Purple, Red Gold, Graphite, Silver, Purple, Green Gold, Graphite, Silver, Purple, Green

