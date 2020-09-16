Subscription services are the way most of us access and consume media — whether its video streaming subscriptions, music streaming subscriptions or even gaming library subscriptions. In more recent years, we’ve seen more and more subscription services released for a range of purposes, and it’s something that companies like Apple have really dived into.

The only downside is that when consumers have more and more subscriptions piling up, the cost often becomes too much, and the choices can become overwhelming. While Apple has had great success with the likes of Apple Music, Apple TV+ and even Apple Arcade, it’s now at a point all these services might be one too many subscriptions for Apple customers to keep.

Enter Apple One.

For Apple’s September special event, the tech giant announced new iPads, Apple Watches (minus new iPhones) and a couple of new services, including Apple One. This should be welcome news if you have a multiple Apple subscription services and want to consolidate (and maybe save some money in the process). Let’s check out what you can get with an Apple One subscription, and how much it’s going to cost you.

What is Apple One?

In a nutshell, Apple One is a subscription service that hosts a range of Apple’s other subscription services. Basically, it consolidates multiple subscriptions into one — instead of paying for two, three, four or more subscriptions, choosing an Apple One subscription gives you access to four or more of Apple’s subscription services.

Apple One subscriptions include a combination of the following services:

Apple Music

Apple TV+

Apple Arcade

iCloud (various storage inclusions)

Apple News+

Apple Fitness+

There are three different plans to choose from with various price points. Depending on how many of these accounts you’re signed up to, you might end up saving more per month with an Apple One subscription.

What is Apple Fitness+?

In addition to the announcement of Apple One, Apple Fitness+ is a new addition to the subscription lineup. This is a great addition to the Apple lineup, especially considering more of us may be exercising at home and looking for at-home workouts as a result of lockdowns and restrictions.

Apple Fitness+ is designed to combine with the various fitness-tracking functions of the Apple Watch, such as heart rate monitoring and progress tracking, and also integrates with Apple Music. Not only is Fitness+ about monitoring your progress, but you’re also able to access a range of fitness programs, from Yoga and HIIT to treadmill and dance workouts, run by a team of Apple Fitness+ trainers.

While Fitness+ is designed to integrate with the Apple Watch, it also syncs up to your iPhone, iPad or Apple TV, so you can watch your workout and track your progress without having to look down at your watch. This integration also makes it easy to workout at home, at the gym, outside and even when you’re travelling.

You’ll also get recommendations based on how you use the app, along with suggestions for new trainers and workouts to help you create an optimal routine. Workouts are also filtered by trainers, music and even time, so if you have a spare five minutes for a quick workout or you want something longer, there are plenty of options.

Apple Fitness+ is launching later in 2020 and is available for $14.99 AUD per month or $119.99 for a full year, but you can score three months free if you purchase an eligible Apple Watch. You’ll also get access included as part of the Premier Apple One subscription.

Advertisement

Apple One subscription plans and prices

While the actual release date for Apple One subscriptions hasn’t yet been announced, we do know what the subscriptions look like — what’s included, how much you’ll pay and how much you’ll save with a subscription to Apple One compared to the separate subscriptions on their own.

Individual Plan Family Plan Premier Plan Monthly price $19.95 $25.95 $39.95 Subscriptions included Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud (50GB) Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud (200GB) Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud (2TB), Apple News+, Apple Fitness+ Monthly saving $9.50 $12.50 $39 No. of people you can share with 1 5 5

Pair an Apple One subscription with a new iPhone

While we are still waiting on information on the 2020 iPhones (including the much-anticipated 5G iPhone), you can still pick up a iPhone 11 series device or iPhone SE.