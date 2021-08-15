Apple TV+ burst onto our screens and into the streaming wars in late 2019, with an array of original content. They’ve been met with mixed reviews – some have been nominated for Golden Globe’s (The Morning Show) and some have definitely not (Jason Momoa’s See). But nonetheless, the tech giant has delivered a stack of new original content ($6 billion worth, in fact) for our viewing pleasure, and there’s bound to be something for everyone. Canstar Blue has rounded up some of the best shows currently on offer to take away the difficulty of Friday night decision-making.

Best original shows on Apple TV+

Here is a list of the best original shows streaming on Apple TV+ (in our opinion, anyway):

See

One of the flagship shows when the platform launched, this show is back on our list with the release of season two, and after the surprise hit that was season one, I don’t think you can blame us. Jason Momoa returns as Baba Voss, a tribal leader in a world that lives without sight, as he leads his tribe against his brother (played by Dave Bautista) and his followers.

Miracle Workers

So we already knew that Steve Buscemi was God, but now there’s a series to prove it. Miracle Workers is a three-part anthology based on the work of Simon Rich. The first season takes place in a world where Steve Buscemi is a tapped-out God, and Earth is on the brink. Low-level management angels Daniel Radcliffe and Geraldine Viswanathan have to do their best to convince him it’s worth saving. The second season takes place in the Dark Ages and the third is on the Oregon Trail, with each season using the same actors but switches around the characters, making the show feel fresh each time. If you’re sick of the drama, kick back and enjoy the pure silliness of Miracle Workers, a comedy sent from the heavens.

Calls

If you’re after something a bit different, then Calls might be the one for you. Told through a series of phone conversations, a group of strangers begin to notice strange events happening to and around them in the lead up to an apocalyptic event. With only a few visuals to accompany the storyline, Calls focuses primarily on the audio conversations to create a heavy environment. Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-Ass), Armie Hammer (The Social Network), Aubrey Plaza (Parks & Rec), Danny Pudi (Community), Joey King (The Kissing Booth), Nick Jonas (no explanation needed) as well as Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), there’s plenty to be excited about with this new series.

Ted Lasso

To our delight, what began as a skit from American channel NBC in order to promote their coverage of the English Premier League has now become an entire comedy series, Ted Lasso. Funny man and Saturday Night Live alumni Jason Sudeikis wrote, produced and once again stars as Ted Lasso, the former American football coach who accepts a job as coach of an English soccer team, despite possessing zero knowledge on soccer (“ties and no playoffs, why do you even do this?”). As more people watch Ted fail, he becomes more determined to turn around the fate of AFC Richmond, and his life in England. Ted Lasso scores big in our books.

Home Before Dark

Home Before Dark is a dramatised re-telling of the life of one of the youngest journalists in the world, Hilde Lysiak, who founded Orange Street News when she was just eight years old. Apple TV+’s mystery drama follows a young girl who moves from Brooklyn to the small lakeside town that her own father fled from. While there, she uncovers a cold case that the entire town, including her father, have been trying to cover up for years.

Little Voice

The duo that brought you the musical Waitress, Jessie Nelson and Grammy-nominee Sara Bareilles have teamed up again, and this time alongside the iconic J.J. Adams (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), to create the magical Little Voice. Described by Apple as “a love letter to the diverse musicality of New York”, Little Voice is a coming-of-age story that follows Bess King (Brittany O’Grady) a talented and unique singer-songwriter who refuses to let others hear her songs and thus struggling to fulfil her dreams. With original music by the talented Bareilles, Little Voice will steal your heart.

Long Way Up

Ewan McGregor is officially the greatest person we know. At least, that’s what you’ll think after watching Long Way Up, the unscripted documentary which follows McGregor and his friend Charley Boorman travel 13,000 miles from Ushuaia, Argentina through South and Central America until they reach Los Angeles. Oh, and the entire time they are riding on electric Harley Davidson motorcycles — something that has not yet been achieved on a distance so long. Long Way Up is something you definitely didn’t know you needed.

Central Park

If you were ever longing for an adult animated musical series, then you’re in luck. Central Park, which comes from the creators of Bob’s Burgers (Emmy-award winning Loren Bouchard), is just that — an animated musical comedy that follows a family desperately trying to save the titular landmark from greedy land developers. The narrator of the series, Birdie, is voiced by Josh Gad (Beauty and the Beast, the Book of Morman) so you know it’s going to be funny. Also starring alongside Gad is Kristen Bell and Tituss Burgess (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).

Trying

British comedy is coming to Apple TV + (honestly, thank god), and it’s looking like a good one. Trying follows the story of a 30-something couple, Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) who both want a baby but must pursue adoption after finding out they are infertile. The two have always attracted chaos, but they’re forced to grow up (and hide their dysfunctional friends and family) when they need to win over the adoption agency. The series, which is written by comedian Andy Wolton, is the first original series from the UK to debut on Apple TV+, and is a much-needed breath of fresh air.

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet

Fans of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia listen up. Funny boys Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day are back, alongside Sunny writer Megan Ganz, as co-creators of a new comedy for Apple TV+, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet. If that title has you scratching your head, you’re not alone. McElhenney stars as Ian, the owner of a successful video game company, who hits it big time with the success of his video game ‘Mythic Quest’. Ian and his strange team of staff had one goal: to make Mythic Quest the most popular game in the world. But as it turns out, staying on top is harder than getting there.

Apple TV+ is still finding its footing, so here’s hoping there’ll be more fantastic shows making their way to our screens soon! Don’t have Apple TV+? Sign up for a seven day free trial to see if the above shows take your fancy. After something different? Check out the best movies on Apple TV.

Photo credit: Denys Prykhodov/shutterstock.com, Apple TV+