Advertisement

Popular Aussie telco Boost Mobile has inked a new 10-year network deal with Telstra, cementing its existing coverage and opening the door for more products and services to be available to its customers.

As a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), Boost is one of Australia’s biggest prepaid mobile brands, and currently offers mobile coverage on the full Telstra 3G and 4GX networks nationwide. This makes Boost Mobile an attractive alternative for customers wanting Telstra coverage and plenty of data, but looking for cheaper monthly pricing.

Continuing its agreement with Telstra for the next decade will help strengthen Boost’s position in the prepaid space, and comes as the MVNO has confirmed it hopes to expand into offering postpaid mobile, mobile broadband and even NBN plans in the future.

“For more than 20 years now, ever since we started the company on Sydney’s Northern Beaches, we have been all about fighting for the consumer, making sure everyday Aussies get a great deal and a great service,” said Boost Mobile founder Peter Adderton.

“It is recognition by Telstra of the value that Boost Mobile brings to their business and the importance of our role in the market more broadly. It has never been more important to have fighting brands like Boost Mobile in the industry, and today’s renewal and new benefits of this agreement will allow us to fight for the consumer on a whole new level. It will enable us to offer consumers more choice in more areas of the market than ever before.”

Locking in another 10 years on the Telstra network indicates that Telstra 5G coverage will eventually be offered to Boost Mobile customers, but just when this will happen hasn’t been confirmed. Unlike Optus, Telstra hasn’t rolled out 5G access to partnering MVNOs, and even limits its full 4GX network coverage to Telstra and Boost Mobile customers only.

Alongside the obvious benefit to Boost Mobile, the deal also helps reinforce Telstra’s status as Australia’s biggest telco even in the face of increased competition. Last year’s Vodafone-TPG merger, and Optus’ recent acquisition of Boost Mobile rival Amaysim, point to the ‘big three’ providers operating dual or multiple brands as a strategy for growth and a way to increase market share.

“We’re delighted to be extending our partnership with Boost Mobile as we think the new deal complements the growth aspirations and strength of both brands,” said Michael Ackland, Telstra’s Group Executive for Consumer and Small Business.

“We’re both passionate about our customers, and Boost has a very important part to play in our multi-brand strategy.”

Why go with Boost Mobile?

Here is a selection of Boost Mobile plans from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Try using our mobile phone plan comparison tool to see a wide range of plans from other providers. This table includes products with links to referral partners.

Boost Mobile offers both 28-day and 12-month prepaid plans on a BYO phone basis, all without lock-in contracts. Boost Mobile’s staple monthly plans include unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, plus data allowances beginning at 5GB. All plans allow customers to roll over unused gigabytes to the next recharge, and include data-free Apple Music streaming (subscription required).

Plans of $30 or more feature unlimited international calls and texts to 20 selected countries, including Canada, China, India, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States. Boost Mobile also offers frequent bonus data and discounts for new customers, so keep your eyes peeled at sign-up for some great deals.

While all plans are SIM-only, Boost Mobile also sells a range of refurbished phones and accessories to buy outright, including iPhones, Samsung Galaxy devices, iPads and Apple Watches.

Telstra prepaid plans

Interested in comparing Boost Mobile and Telstra? While Telstra offers a comprehensive range of mobile products, include postpaid and phone-on-a-plan, the company also sells prepaid SIM-only service. Telstra’s Pre-Paid Mobile plans offer both 7-day and 28-day expiries, depending on your recharge amount, and include unlimited calls and texts to standard Australian numbers.

All plans feature continuous data rollover when you recharge before your expiry date, plus data allowances beginning from 2GB over 7 days. Selected plans include limited international call minutes to eligible countries, and Telstra’s $60 plan also provides 5G network access (a feature unavailable on other Telstra prepaid options, or on any Boost Mobile plan).

Below is a selection of Telstra prepaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our mobile phone plan comparison tool to see a wide range of plans from other providers. This table includes products with links to referral partners.