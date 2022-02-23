While the start to 2022 might be all about the range of new Samsung Galaxy S devices, those with a preference for iOS over Android shouldn’t feel left out with a bunch of discounts available across a range of iPhones.

Telstra, Optus and Vodafone are currently all running offers on iPhones, with savings of up to $400 off some devices. So, if you’ve been considering an upgrade to a new iPhone, read on to find out what sort of savings you can currently pick up.

Telstra iPhone deals: Save $150 off the iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 might have been released in 2020, but it’s still a feature-packed flagship phone if you’re looking for an upgrade but not desperate to have the 2021 iPhone 13 series.

Currently Telstra is offering $150 off the device price for the iPhone 12 (all storage sizes and colours) when you add your phone to a Telstra Upfront plan. This means you can pick up your device on a 12, 24 or 36 month payment period, or even purchase your device outright, and as long as you pair it with a Telstra phone plan, you’ll score the discount on your phone costs. This offer expires February 28, 2022, terms apply.

Vodafone iPhone deals: Save up to $200 on a range of iPhones

Vodafone is currently offering discounts on three iPhone models — the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. Each phone has a different discount amount, but all discounts apply to phones purchased on a 24 or 36-month payment period (discount not available for 12-month payment periods. However, you will be able to pick up the discounts across all storage sizes and colour variations, depending on stock levels.

If you choose to pick up the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini, you’ll save $100.08 off the phone’s device price. You can save a bit more on the iPhone 12 with a discount of $200.16 off the device price. The discounts are split over your 24 or 36-month payment period when you stay connected for the full contract length.

Cancelling your plan before your payment period will require you to pay off the remainder of your device without any discounts applied. There is no expiry listed for this offer, but stocks may run out and terms apply.

Vodafone is also showing a discount on the iPhone 12 mini, however at time of publication, there were no stocks of the iPhone 12 mini in any colour or storage size available.

Optus iPhone deals: Save $400 off the iPhone 12 mini

Optus, like Telstra, is currently offering a discount on one device, in Optus’s case, the iPhone 12 mini. The 12 mini is virtually the same phone as the iPhone 12, but in a smaller package and with a smaller battery.

You can choose your iPhone 12 mini in any storage size and colour to pick up the discount (however keep in mind that some colours and storage sizes may be out of stock). You’ll save $400.32 off the device price, when you bundle your phone on a plan over a 12, 24 or 36-month payment period. Once you’ve selected your device and payment period, simply add on your choice of Optus postpaid plans. Keep in mind that cancelling your plan early may forfeit any discount. Optus currently doesn’t offer an expiry on this offer, but terms apply.

