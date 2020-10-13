It may have been a little delayed this year, but Apple’s 2020 iPhone reveal just might be worth the wait. The California company has officially unveiled four brand-new smartphones, each with upgraded features and 5G connectivity.

The iPhone 12 is Apple’s first-ever 5G smartphone, and sees the biggest name in tech finally catching up to competitors such as Samsung, OPPO and Huawei in offering the next-generation mobile service. Joining the standard iPhone 12 is a smaller, lighter iPhone 12 Mini, as well as premium iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max devices.

Here’s what we know so far about Apple’s iPhone 12 range, including features, prices, and when you can buy these much-anticipated 5G devices.

iPhone 12

Performance and design

The hero feature of the Apple iPhone 12 range is, of course, 5G. All four products in this year’s line-up will be compatible with Australian and overseas 5G networks, and have been specially designed to maximise your 5G experience for fast downloads and seamless streaming. A new Smart Data mode will also switch between 4G and 5G networks intelligently to optimise your connection wherever you are, saving battery life and ensuring you’re always using the right network at the right time.

The 12 features Apple’s new A14 Bionic chip, with a four-core graphics processor and six-core CPU that Apple claims is 50% faster than that of any other smartphone. You’ll also get an edge-to-edge, 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with OLED, giving you a higher pixel density, increased colour contrast and an all-round higher resolution, plus a new Ceramic Shield glass cover that offers four times the drop protection when compared to the iPhone 11.

Cameras and video

Camera-wise, the iPhone 12 comes with a dual-camera system that promises new low-light capabilities, including a 27% better performance in dark environments. The 12’s Wide and Ultra Wide cameras each offer Night Mode for clearer low-light shots, while new Deep Fusion provides crisp detail. Apple has also included Smart HDR 3 for true-to-life pics in a variety of conditions, while Portrait Mode offers new selfie features and effects for the perfect glamour shot.

If video is more your thing, the iPhone 12 can record 4K HDR with Dolby Vision — taking your amateur filmmaking to a whole new level. The iPhone 12 range comes with real-time Dolby Vision capture of up to 700 million colours, plus easy editing and sharing, and the ability to shoot up to 30 frames per second.

Battery and extras

All iPhone 12 models include IP68 dust and water resistance, meaning each device is splash-proof and can survive at a depth of up to six metres for 30 minutes. This series also offers new, faster wireless charging thanks to Apple’s MagSafe, an accessory upgrade that uses magnets to attach cases, wallets, and chargers to your phone (and is apparently credit-card and data-safe). Apple’s MagSafe chargers offer up to 15W of power, and the company claims the use of magnets to align your phone and charging base make for a faster, more efficient powering-up process.

These devices run Apple’s newest iOS 14 operating system, so you’ll enjoy all the benefits of widgets, a customised Home Screen and updated apps and features from day one. However, in an effort to stay carbon neutral and reduce waste, Apple has decided to no longer include a power adaptor and EarPods with the iPhone 12 range, meaning you’ll need to hang on to your existing accessories, or add them to your order at check-out.

Price and availability

The flagship iPhone 12 will be available to pre-order from 11pm AEDT on Friday, October 16, and will ship and arrive in stores on October 23. You’ll most likely be able to buy on plans from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone, as well as pick up the device full price from retailers and directly from Apple.

The iPhone 12 is available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage sizes, and in White, Black, Blue, Green, and (PRODUCT) RED finishes. Outright pricing is below.

64GB: $1,349 AUD

$1,349 AUD 128GB: $1,429 AUD

$1,429 AUD 256GB: $1,599 AUD

iPhone 12 Pro

Key features

If you’re looking for something a little more advanced, the iPhone 12 Pro builds on the 12’s foundation with a high-end body and improved camera setup. The Pro comes with the same high-powered A14 Bionic chipset as the standard 12, as well as new world-class features such as Ceramic Shield drop protection, IP68 water resistance, and a custom-engineered OLED display — and of course, fast 5G connectivity.

The iPhone 12 Pro includes Apple’s Super Retina XDR display, encased in a surgical-grade stainless steel body with a minimal camera notch and flat edges. You’ll get a large 6.1-inch screen, with features such as True Tone, Wide Colour and Haptic Touch for intuitive touchscreen use and vibrant visuals.

The Pro’s cameras include Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto shooters in back, with a new image signal processor, larger sensors and 4x optical zoom. This camera package means that — as with the iPhone 12 — you’ll enjoy a huge leap in low-light clarity, plus a fast shutter, a 120-degree field of view, and Night Mode with Time-Lapse. The Pro model also includes Dolby Vision HDR video recording of up to 60 frames per second, plus upgraded video stabilisation.

Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro is compatible with its new MagSafe wireless chargers and accessories, and includes standard features such as Face ID, Apple Pay, Siri, and dual SIM (nano-SIM and eSIM). It also offers video playback of up to 17 hours on a single charge, and is Qi and fast-charge compatible.

Price and availability

You’ll be able to pre-order the iPhone 12 Pro from Friday, October 16 at 11pm AEDT from both telcos and retailers, with devices arriving in stores and shipping out from October 23.

The Pro is offered in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB sizes and in Gold, Silver, Graphite and Pacific Blue colours. Outright retail prices are below.

128GB: $1,699 AUD

$1,699 AUD 256GB: $1,869 AUD

$1,869 AUD 512GB: $2,219 AUD

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Key features

If you’re a ‘go hard or go home’ type, the ultra-premium iPhone 12 Pro Max is for you. Boasting a huge 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, the 12 Pro Max features both the largest-ever iPhone screen and the highest resolution, offering almost 3.5 million pixels and a vibrant colour contrast.

The Max model comes with Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, plus a larger battery for up to 20 hours of video and 80 hours of audio playback on a full charge. The device features the same stainless steel body as the smaller 12 Pro, as well as the new Ceramic Shield screen and IP68 water resistance.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max also includes the same triple-camera system as the iPhone 12 Pro, including a new image signal processor, better machine learning, and Wide, Ultra Wide and Telephoto lenses. However, the Pro Max offers an even more advanced photography experience, including a 87% improvement in low-light conditions and up to 5x optical zoom. You’ll also get Dolby Vision, sensor-shift optical image stabilisation, and up to 12x digital zoom, plus all the features of Apple’s True Depth selfie camera including Portrait Mode.

All the key features found in the iPhone 12 Pro are included, such as iOS 14, Siri, MagSafe compatibility, Face ID, and 5G connectivity with Smart Data. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is Apple’s most expensive new iPhone, but it may be worth the investment if you want the best-of-the-best in phone cameras and on-the-go performance.

Price and availability

Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 Pro Max will go live on November 7, 2020, with devices likely to ship a week later.

The phone will be offered in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB options, and in Graphite, Silver, Gold and Pacific Blue colour variants. Outright pricing is below.

128GB: $1,849 AUD

$1,849 AUD 256GB: $2,019 AUD

$2,019 AUD 512GB: $2,369 AUD

iPhone 12 Mini

Key features

Last but not least, Apple announced its baby-sized iPhone 12 Mini, a lighter, smaller, and more affordable version of the 12 with a 5.4-inch display. Apple is touting the Mini as the thinnest, lightest, and all-round smallest 5G smartphone in the world, and the device looks to be a great option for customers wanting the benefits of 5G technology in a pocket-sized package.

The iPhone 12 Mini includes the same Super Retina XDR display as the 12, as well as Apple’s new Ceramic Shield and IP68 water and dust resistance. You’ll also get the new A14 Bionic chipset, iOS 14 out-of-the-box, and compatibility with the MagSafe accessories and charging ecosystem.

If you’re concerned that Apple went cheap on the Mini’s camera, the 5-inch device comes with the same dual-camera system as the standard 12, including an Ultra Wide and Wide camera in back. Essentially, the iPhone 12 Mini includes all the features of the larger 12, but with a smaller size and lower retail price. If you loved previous ‘lite’ versions of the iPhone, such as the iPhone SE or iPhone 5c, the iPhone 12 Mini may be the 5G handset for you.

Price and availability

The iPhone 12 Mini will be available to pre-order from telcos and retailers from November 7, 2020. You can pick up the Mini in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB sizes, and in White, Black, Blue, Green, and (PRODUCT) RED colourways.

Expect to see this phone available from Telstra, Vodafone and Optus, over 12, 24 and 36-month payment periods. Outright pricing for the Mini is below.

64GB: $1,199 AUD

$1,199 AUD 128GB: $1,279 AUD

$1,279 AUD 256GB: $1,449 AUD

iPhone 12 range: features at a glance

iPhone 12 Mini iPhone 12 iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max Price From $1,199 From $1,349 From $1,699 From $1,849 Screen size 5.4-inch SuperRetina XDR display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display Battery MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 15 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 17 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 17 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 20 hours video playback Chipset A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Rear camera Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and ultra wide cameras with 2x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and ultra wide cameras with 2x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision Triple 12-megapixel wide angle, ultra wide and telephoto cameras with 4x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision Triple 12-megapixel wide angle, ultra wide and telephoto cameras with 5x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision Front camera 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video Operating system iOS 14 iOS 14 iOS 14 iOS 14 Colours Black, White, Blue, Green, (PRODUCT) Red Black, White, Blue, Green, (PRODUCT) Red Gold, Graphite, Silver, Pacific Blue Gold, Graphite, Silver, Pacific Blue

