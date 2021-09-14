If it’s time to update your mobile, good news: Apple’s lucky 13 smartphone series is now official. The iPhone 13 range has finally been unveiled, offering an all-new processor, upgraded cameras, and longer battery life, as well as super-sized storage options across every model.

Keeping with 2020’s naming conventions and screen sizing, Apple’s 13 series includes the standard iPhone 13, as well as smaller iPhone 13 Mini, premium iPhone 13 Pro, and extra-large iPhone 13 Pro Max. Pre-orders for each device will go live on Friday, September 17, at 10pm AEST ahead of the in-store iPhone release date one week later on September 24.

You’ll be able to order each model in the iPhone 13 range from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone, and we’ll be highlighting the best plans and offers across all providers once details are available. Here’s the skinny on each of the new iPhones, including features, cameras, prices and more.

Jump to:

iPhone 13

Performance and design

The standard iPhone 13 apes the design of last year’s iPhone 12, with the most noticeable difference being the arrangement of the dual camera lenses in rear — this time around, they’re placed diagonally. Otherwise, the iPhone 13 sports the same 6.1-inch display size as the iPhone 12, with a aluminium frame and Ceramic Shield glass in front, and an IP68 water-resistance rating to protect against splashes.

Apple has improved its Super Retina XDR OLED display to be both brighter and more power-efficient, and claims that this update offers a higher colour contrast ratio and a 28% increase in maximum outdoor brightness. The 13 series also introduces Apple’s next-generation chipset, the A15 Bionic, which includes close to 15 billion transistors, plus a 6-core high-performance CPU that Apple calls ‘the fastest in any smartphone’.

The A15 Bionic’s 16-core Neural Engine can handle up to 15.8 trillion operations per second — perfect for split-second image processing, easy multi-tasking and fast machine learning. For smoother gaming, the iPhone 13’s chip also offers a new 4-core GPU designed to support graphics-intensive titles.

Cameras and video

Apple never fails to impress with its yearly camera updates, and the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini both feature what is set to be the company’s most advanced dual-camera smartphone system to date. The 13 includes a new wide camera with a bigger sensor, designed to capture more light and offer less noise, and an upgraded ultra-wide camera for more detail and sharper snaps in darker environments.

One of the biggest enhancements in this year’s iPhone camera is the introduction of Cinematic Mode to video. Based on techniques used in filmmaking and cinema, this all-new mode uses rack focus to add dimension and depth to your videos. Cinematic Mode holds focus on your subject even when they’re moving, and can automatically transition focus between subjects for a ‘cinema-quality’ video in Dolby Vision HDR.

The iPhone 13 also features sensor-shift Optical Image Stabilisation, Night Mode, Portrait Mode and more, and includes Apple’s selfie-perfecting 12-megapixel True Depth camera in front.

Battery and extras

With a speedier chipset, enhanced cameras, and improved display — not to mention 5G connectivity and the new iOS 15 operating system — the iPhone 13 requires a similarly-upgraded battery to support what could be a power-sucking raft of new features. Fortunately, Apple has stated that the 13’s new battery is more than up to the task, and will offer around 2.5 hours more life on a single charge than last year’s standard iPhone 12.

In addition to a bigger battery, the iPhone 13 comes with power optimisation and Smart Data mode to conserve your battery life for when you need it the most. You’ll also get tightened security and privacy features, including on-device Siri speech recognition (so no data leaves your iPhone), intelligent tracking prevention, and mail privacy protection to keep your IP address safe.

Price and availability

The flagship iPhone 13 will be available to pre-order from Friday, September 17, and will ship and arrive in stores on Friday, September 24. You’ll be able to buy the 13 on plans from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone, as well as pick up the device full price from retailers and directly from Apple.

The iPhone 13 is available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage sizes, and in Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight and (PRODUCT) RED finishes. Outright pricing is below.

128GB: $1,349 AUD

$1,349 AUD 256GB : $1,519 AUD

: $1,519 AUD 512GB: $1,869 AUD

iPhone 13 Mini

Key features

The iPhone 13 Mini offers all the features of the standard 13, but packed in a compact design. You’ll get a 5.4-inch display, making the Mini ideal for users wanting a powerful but pocket-sized smartphone.

The Mini offers the same industry-leading dual-camera system as the iPhone 13, including wide and ultra-wide rear lenses and a 12-megapixel True Depth camera in front. The device also features Apple’s new Cinematic Mode video, supported by the enhanced A15 Bionic chipset and an improved battery that offers around one-and-a-half hours more life each day that last year’s iPhone 12 Mini.

All four new iPhones include Apple’s iOS 15 out-of-the-box, which will offer upgraded features such as FaceTime with spatial audio, Live Text recognition in photos, and Focus for reduced distractions when you’re working or learning. iOS 15 also sees major redesigns to your phone’s notifications, as well as improvements to Apple Maps and the Weather app.

Price and availability

The iPhone 13 Mini will be available to pre-order from telcos and retailers from September 17, and will hit stores from September 24 onwards. You can pick up the Mini in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB sizes, and in Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight and (PRODUCT) RED colourways.

The Mini will be on offer from Telstra, Vodafone and Optus, over 12, 24 and 36-month payment periods. Outright pricing for the Mini is below.

128GB: $1,199 AUD

$1,199 AUD 256GB : $1,369 AUD

: $1,369 AUD 512GB: $1,719 AUD

iPhone 13 Pro

Key features

Apple calls the 13 Pro the ‘best in class’ for cameras, display and battery, with the device offering a step-up from the already-impressive capabilities of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. The 6.1-inch device offers an all-new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion: Apple’s term for an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, that responds dynamically to content to tailor your experience and help preserve battery life.

The Pro’s body is made from abrasion-resistant materials and surgical-grade stainless steel bands, with textured matte glass and Ceramic Shied in front, and an IP68 water-resistance rating. Essentially, the 13 Pro is durable but elegant, and the updated display offers efficiency and up to 25% higher brightness outdoors.

A pro iPhone means a pro camera system, and the 13 Pro’s triple camera setup doesn’t disappoint. Both the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max include new-and-improved telephoto, ultra-wide, and wide cameras and 3x Optical Zoom, with the all-new wide lens featuring the largest-ever iPhone sensor for less noise and a faster shutter speed.

The 13 Pro’s rear cameras are designed for improved low-light photography, with the new ultra-wide camera now offering better autofocus and a 92% improvement in dimly-lit environments. And in big news for iPhone users, the 13 Pro series finally brings macro smartphone photos to non-Android devices, meaning you’ll now be able to snap incredibly detailed close-up images.

All three rear cameras include Night Mode, plus a new Photographic Styles option for real-time, multi-frame image processing and customised shots. The 13 Pro and Pro Max will also offer Apple’s new Cinematic Mode videography in addition to Pro Res and Dolby Vision. The Pro series will also allow users to adjust focus, Bokeh and film depth via Cinematic Mode after your video has been recorded, opening up endless possibilities for editing and hand-held filmmaking.

The 13 Pro comes with up to 1.5 hours more daily battery life than the iPhone 12 Pro, and will feature iOS 15 and Apple’s new, super-powered A15 Bionic Chip. The 13 Pro range also includes a faster 5-core GPU for high-performance gaming and video, that Apple states is up to 50% faster than the competition.

Price and availability

You’ll be able to pre-order the iPhone 13 Pro from Friday, September 17 from both telcos and retailers, with devices arriving in stores and shipping out from September 24.

The Pro is offered in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB sizes and in Gold, Silver, Graphite and new Sierra Blue colours. Outright retail prices are below.

128GB: $1,699 AUD

$1,699 AUD 256GB: $1,869 AUD

$1,869 AUD 512GB : $2,219 AUD

: $2,219 AUD 1TB: $2,569 AUD

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Key features

Apple’s premium, professional-grade iPhone measures in at 6.7 inches, and is the go-to for users wanting a big screen with big features. The iPhone 13 Pro Max includes everything you’ll find in the smaller iPhone 13 Pro, such as the triple camera line-up in back, extra-powerful A15 Bionic chip, and new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion refresh rate.

Despite the upgraded features, the 13 Pro Max doesn’t hold back on battery, and Apple says the device can go an extra two-and-half hours on a single charge when compared to the 2020 iPhone 12 Pro Max. The 13 Pro Max also includes the advanced 5G capabilities found on all 2021 iPhone 13 models, including more 5G bands and further 5G support internationally.

Price and availability

Pre-orders for the iPhone 13 Pro Max will go live on September 17, with devices shipping and arriving in stores on September 24. You can buy the 13 Pro Max on plans from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone, or from Apple and partnering retailers.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max will be offered in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, and in Gold, Silver, Graphite and Sierra Blue colour variants. Outright pricing is below.

128GB: $1,849 AUD

$1,849 AUD 256GB: $2,019 AUD

$2,019 AUD 512GB: $2,369 AUD

$2,369 AUD 1TB: $2,719 AUD

iPhone 13 compared: features at a glance

iPhone 13 Mini iPhone 13 iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max Price From $1,199 From $1,349 From $1,699 From $1,849 Screen size 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion Battery MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 17 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 19 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 22 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 28 hours video playback Chipset A15 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A15 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A15 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 5-core CPU A15 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 5-core CPU Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear camera Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and ultra wide cameras with 2x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision and Cinematic Mode Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and ultra wide cameras with 2x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision and Cinematic Mode Triple 12-megapixel wide angle, ultra wide and telephoto cameras with 6x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision and Cinematic Mode Triple 12-megapixel wide angle, ultra wide and telephoto cameras with 6x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision and Cinematic Mode Front camera 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and ProRes 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and ProRes 4K video Operating system iOS 15 iOS 15 iOS 15 iOS 15 Colours Midnight, Starlight, Pink, Blue, (PRODUCT) Red Midnight, Starlight, Pink, Blue, (PRODUCT) Red Gold, Graphite, Silver, Sierra Blue Gold, Graphite, Silver, Sierra Blue

SIM-only phone plans

We’ll have all the best iPhone 13 pre-order plans and deals available as soon as they’re live — but if you’re looking to buy the iPhone outright, you’ll need a SIM-only plan to pair it with. Below is a selection of plans with big data inclusions from a range of telcos (note that 5G access is not yet available from all providers).

Postpaid Plans

Prepaid Plans The following table shows a selection of SIM-only postpaid plans with a minimum of 40GB data on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our tool for simple mobile phone plan comparison to easily compare plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. The following table shows a selection of SIM-only prepaid plans with a minimum of 40GB data on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our tool for simple mobile phone plan comparison to easily compare plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

All images: Apple