Good news for anyone looking for a cheap phone — Nokia has released two new devices at some very budget-friendly price points, with one of these smartphones coming in at under $100!

While Nokia might not be making waves like it once did, especially in an ever-growing smartphone market, the Finnish phone manufacturer has definitely found its place, especially when it comes to the more budget-friendly end of the spectrum. Let’s take a look at the two newest cheap smartphones from Nokia and see what you can expect.

Nokia 225 4G features and specs

The Nokia 225 4G looks a lot like a more traditional mobile phone than a smartphone, but looks can be deceiving. For a device priced at the RRP of $79 AUD (yes, you read that right, $79!) it comes packed with more great features than you might expect.

This 4G-compatible phone includes a 1,150mAh battery, and is a dual-SIM device. The 225 4G even comes with a bonus 16GB micro SD card included for expanded storage on top of the built-in 64MB of storage — supporting up to 32GB of extra storage.

Nokia’s 225 4G has a premium keymat and separate function keys for easier typing and navigation, and is finished with glossy, hard-coated colours for a premium look and feel, with Black, Classic Blue and Metallic Sand colours available.

As for entertainment, there’s a built in FM radio, MP3 player, rear 0.3MP camera, web and Facebook browser and a range of games including ‘Crossy Road’, ‘Racing Attack’ and everyone’s favourite — Snake!

While there are no flashy bells and whistles, the Nokia 225 4G is very much a classic mobile phone but with some smart features to keep up with the times. For anyone who isn’t a fan of touch-screen smartphones, or wants a simple straightforward mobile phone, it’s good to have super cheap phones like 225 4G still available. It’s also a great phone for seniors who don’t tend to use a phone much beyond calls and emergencies.

The Nokia 225 4G is available to buy now from a range of retailers including JB Hi Fi, Harvey Norman, Big W, The Good Guys and Officeworks.

$79 AUD RRP

4G compatible

64MB internal storage with 16GB micro SD expanded storage included

1,150mAh battery

Premium keymat and separate function keys

Built in FM radio and MP3 player

0.3MP camera

Web and Facebook browsers included

Pre-loaded games including ‘Snake’

Nokia 3.4 features and specs

Moving up to the Nokia 3.4, this device was announced in September 2020, however the release date and price was not available at the time. Now we know this budget-friendly smartphone comes in at a RRP of $249 AUD, and will be available from November 17, 2020. If you don’t want to spend over $300 on a smartphone and want some great tech built in, the 3.4 might be the right device for you.

The Nokia 3.4 comes with a 6.39 inch HD+ screen with punch-hole display and you’ll get the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, which improves performance up to 70% more compared to the previous generation of Nokia’s devices. Nokia’s Adaptive Battery technology is included with a 4,000mAh battery, designed to give you better performance and ‘two-day battery life’, with power prioritised for the apps you use most.

As for cameras, there’s a triple-rear camera setup with 13MP main camera, 2MP depth sensor and 5MP ultra-wide lens, while there is a 8MP front-facing camera for great selfies. Portrait mode is included and you can even adjust the focus of photos after you’ve taken them, and Night mode is included for improved low-light photos.

Android 10 is included out of the box and as Nokia is part of Android One, there is a streamlined interface and no bloatware. You’ll also get three years of monthly security updates and two years of software updates. Plus, Nokia’s phone activation and performance data is stored in Hamina, Finland, protected by European security measures and privacy regulations. You’ll get 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with a micro SD slot that supports up to 512GB of expanded storage.

All of these great features are packaged in a Finnish-designed device with a 3D nano-textured rear cover, which looks sleek. The device comes in three colours — Fjord (cyan blue which shifts to purple), Dusk (dark purple that shifts to a golden-red) and Charcoal (grey with a golden tint). The Charcoal colourway will be available from JB Hi Fi, Harvey Norman, Big W and Officeworks from November 17, 2020, while Fjord will be available in retailers at a later date.

$249 AUD RRP

6.39 inch HD+ screen and punch-hole display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor

4,000mAh battery with Adaptive battery technology

Triple rear-camera setup (13MP + 2MP + 5MP)

8MP front-facing camera

Android 10 included

3GB RAM

64GB internal storage (with up to 512GB expandable Micro SD storage)

Fjord, Dusk and Charcoal colours

Cheap SIM-only plans

Both the Nokia 225 4G and 3.4 are only available to buy outright from retailers, so you’ll need a SIM-only phone plan to bundle with your new device. There is a huge selection of mobile phone plans from a range of providers across prepaid and postpaid, whether you’re after lots of data or a super-cheap phone plan — there are plenty of options to choose from.

Postpaid plans

Is the Nokia 225 4G or 3.4 the right mobile phone for you?

Nokia is yet another phone manufacturer that makes great quality devices at a range of different price points. While many of these phones are at that low and mid-level price point, there are some more premium devices offered, including its first 5G phone, the Nokia 8.3 5G.

If you’re after a cheap smartphone, or a basic mobile phone without all the bells and whistles of a smartphone, Nokia certainly have a couple of great offerings with the 225 4G and the 3.4. The 3.4 especially offers a lot for a cheap smartphone under $300, so it could be a great first phone for your child, or indeed a great phone for anyone looking to save a bit of money.

While Nokia is no longer the biggest name in the world of phone manufacturers, the company has certainly worked hard at bundling some great technology in some sleek looking devices, all for a much more affordable price. You can expect a great experience overall, and while you might not get some of the big flashy features from other manufacturers, these devices (such as the Nokia 5.3) still provide a great smartphone experience. If you’re looking for a solid performance and a cheaper price point, Nokia might have the right mobile phone for you.

