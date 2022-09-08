OPPO launches Reno8 series in Australia

Reno is back.

That’s right, Australians. The Reno8 5G and Reno8 Pro 5G have been released, building out OPPO’s premium line of Reno smartphones. These two models will be joining the Reno8 Lite 5G in what is a stunning Reno8 lineup – aesthetically and pragmatically. So let Canstar Blue unpack the goodness coming from OPPO’s newest additions to the Reno range.

OPPO Reno8 5G – specs and features

The mid-range powerhouse of the Reno8 series, this device is priced highly for OPPO, but there’s good reason for it. The MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor and ARM G-77 MC9 GPU ensures a smooth user experience for everyday tasks at hand. The 6.4-inch display makes the Reno8 5G a larger-than-most smartphone, while still being able to be handled comfortably in one hand. A 90Hz refresh rate makes for the smoothest of scrolling, too.

The OPPO camera systems have a tendency to punch above their weight, and the Reno8 5G is no exception to this. With a triple rear-camera setup including a 50MP main camera, 8MP wide-angle and 2MP macro lens, alongside a 32MP front-facing camera that rivals others in the industry in terms of quality. The photography capabilities are a huge drawcard of the Reno8 5G.

OPPO’s SUPERVOOC fast charging is a gamechanger – just 11 minutes of charging will get you from 0% battery life to 50% thanks to the 80W fast-charge compatibility. Five minutes of charging will give you two hours of gaming, so your charging stresses can be slightly alleviated. 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and a 4,500mAh battery all combine for strong longevity in the phone’s performance. As is industry-standard at this point, fingerprint and facial recognition unlocking means less tapping and more ease-of-access.

Not only does the phone have some impressive specs, but it looks exceptional too. Coming in Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black colour variants, OPPO is leading the way in aesthetic phone engineering. The OPPO Reno8 5G is available to purchase from JB Hi-Fi, OfficeWorks, Harvey Norman, and it’s also available on a phone plan from Woolworths Mobile.

$999 AUD RRP

MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor and ARM G-77 MC9 GPU

6.4-inch FHD AMOLED display

Max to 90Hz refresh rate

Triple rear-camera setup with a 50MP main camera + 8MP wide-angle + 2MP macro

32MP front-facing camera

4,500mAh battery

SUPERVOOC 80W fast charging

8GB RAM

256GB internal storage

Fingerprint and facial recognition unlocking

Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black colours

Woolworths Mobile plans for the OPPO Reno8 5G

If you’re keen to pick up your phone on a plan from Woolies Mobile, you’ll need to choose whether you want to pay off your device over 24 or 36 months, then select the postpaid phone plan you want to bundle with your new phone. There are three plans to choose from, starting at $25 per month with 22GB of data and up to $45 per month with 65GB of data (plan prices exclude device costs).

OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G – specs and features

The OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G shares a lot of similarities with its non-Pro counterpart – with a few key differences. Namely, in its camera system.

The MariSilicon X imaging NPU is an innovation in the videography space. The feature allows for 4K Ultra Night Video, meaning video-capturing at night-time is crisp, clear, and well-lit. 4K Ultra HDR Video also assists in keeping details in both highlights and shadows. In addition to the 50MP main lens on back, you’ll also get a 8MP ultra wide-angle camera and 2MP macro camera, plus a 32MP front-facing camera.

Aesthetically, the Reno8 Pro 5G shines in its slim build. At a thickness of just 7.34mm, which is almost 0.3g lighter than the Reno8 5G, and just 183g in weight, the device feels incredibly light for the power it packs. It’s also much bigger than its standard counterpart, with a 6.7-inch FHD AMOLED display.

Available in Glazed Green and Glazed Black, the Reno8 Pro 5G is a smartphone you’ll want to show off. You can buy the device outright from JB-Hi-Fi.

$1,199 AUD RRP

MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX processor and Arm Mali-G610 MC6 GPU

6.7-inch FHD AMOLED display

Max to 120Hz refresh rate

Triple rear-camera setup with a 50MP main camera + 8MP ultra wide-angle + 2MP macro

32MP front-facing camera

4,500mAh battery

SUPERVOOC 80W fast charging

8GB RAM

256GB internal storage

Fingerprint and facial recognition unlocking

Glazed Green and Glazed Black colours

How does the Reno8 Lite 5G compare to these newly-released phones?

The OPPO Reno8 Lite 5G fills out the third spot in the Reno8 range, and it’s designed with a different purpose in mind. It’s the cheapest in the range by $400, coming in at $599 AUD RRP. Its display, somewhat surprisingly, is the same size as the Reno8 5G and the main camera has the best MP quality of the Reno8 range, coming in at 64MP.

The Reno8 Lite 5G definitely has key differences to the newest two additions in the series, both for good and bad, but the price-point makes it an incredibly attractive option.

