The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is finally here – and if you’re considering picking up the Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra on an Optus plan, we’ve rounded up the prices and deals you need to know about.

Optus will open pre-orders for the Note 20 series from 6 August, 2020, with devices set to arrive in stores on 11 August. The telco will stock the Note 20 5G and Note 20 Ultra 5G in 256GB storage sizes, in a range of colours including the new Mystic Bronze . Customers will be able to pair their device with any of Optus’ month-to-month Choice plans, and pay off their handset over 12, 24, or 36 months.

Optus offers and deals

Pre-order the Note 20 with Optus, and you’ll receive a free pair of Galaxy Buds+ valued at $299. If you’re picking up the larger Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, you’ll score a free pair of the newly-launched Galaxy Buds Live, priced at $319. Optus is also throwing in double data on its Large and Extra Large plans (offering 200GB and 240GB per month respectively), and giving customers on Small and Medium plans the option to double their data for an extra $10 per month.

Optus plans and prices

Optus’ pre-built plans give you all the essentials, but you do have the option to ‘mix and match’ extras and create your own customised plan. You can pair your Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra with any of the below month-to-month ‘Choice’ plans, starting at $39 for 10GB of data and going up to $79 with 120GB, excluding the cost of your device.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from Optus

If you’re picking up the Note 20 from Optus, the telco now offers 12-month, 24-month, and 36-month device payment options, which can be combined with any of the month-to-month SIM only plans listed above. While you’re technically not locked into the plan itself (and free to swap between plans if you need), cancelling your plan with Optus requires you to pay off the remainder of the device.

If you do want to buy on a 12, 24, or 36-month plan from Optus, payment details and total prices are below.

Optus Plans for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Phone payment prices for the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G:

12 months: $137.40 per month (total cost $1,648.80)

$137.40 per month (total cost $1,648.80) 24 months: $68.70 per month (total cost $1,648.80)

$68.70 per month (total cost $1,648.80) 36 months: $45.80 per month (total cost $1,648.80)

The following table shows published 24-month Optus 256GB Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G plans from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of advertised standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see a wider range of plans from other providers.

Optus Plans for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Phone payment prices for the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G:

12 months: $166.56 per month (total cost $1,998.72)

$166.56 per month (total cost $1,998.72) 24 months: $83.28 per month (total cost $1,998.72)

$83.28 per month (total cost $1,998.72) 36 months: $55.52 per month (total cost $1,998.72)

The following table shows all published 24-month Optus 256GB Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G plans from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of advertised standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see a wider range of plans from other providers.

Why Optus?

Optus offers four base month-to-month postpaid plans, with prices beginning at $39 for 10GB of data, plus unlimited standard national talk and text. All plans offer data pooling and sharing across your account, and Medium, Large, and Extra Large plans include a data-free subscription to Optus Sport for live and exclusive Premier League streaming.

Medium plans and up also feature unlimited international talk and text from Australia to 35 countries, and Large and Extra Plans plans include 2GB and 4GB of overseas roaming data respectively. Customers also have the option of building their own plan by selecting their preferred data and international inclusions.

Optus and 5G

Optus is currently rolling out its 5G network across major Australian cities, and at this stage has no plans to charge extra for customers to access the network. If you’re hoping to use the Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra on a 5G connection, check Optus’ 5G coverage maps to see if the network is live in your area – otherwise you’ll still be able to use either phone with Optus 4G.

Other Samsung Galaxy Note 20 plans

If you’re looking around for a Note 20 plan, you can also pick up the Samsung range from the following providers:

