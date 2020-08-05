Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: features, specs, prices and more

Samsung’s newest, biggest and most feature-packed smartphones are finally official! The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra have been unveiled by the Korean tech giant, and pre-orders for both devices are now live in Australia. The good news? You’ll be able to pick up either phone on plans from major telcos including Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and Woolworths Mobile. The bad news? These cutting-edge devices don’t come cheap.

Both the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are available to pre-order now from Samsung and on plans from Woolworths Mobile, and will arrive in stores from 21 August, 2020. Each phone is available in 4G-only and 5G-capable models, with outright pricing beginning at $1,499 upfront for the 256GB Note 20 4G.

Read on for all the details on specs, features, plans and prices for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Plans, prices, and deals for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series

Looking to compare telco plans and prices for the new Galaxy Note 20 range? Check out what’s on offer from each provider below.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

The flagship Note 20 will feature a big, bright 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display, giving you plenty of on-screen real estate and a minimal hole-punch front camera in the top centre. The phone is made from a metal body with super-tough Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and comes with a matching updated S-Pen with Bluetooth and gesture control. The S-Pen easily translates handwritten notes to text, corrects your handwriting if you’re scribbling at an angle, and will also allow you to sync your Samsung Notes app with OneNote for PC.

Under the hood, you’ll find the Exynos 990 Octa-core processor for smooth app use and gaming, as well as 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage (expandable to up to 1TB via microSD card). The Note 20 will run Android 10 and comes in both 4G-only and 5G-capable versions, allowing you to try the next generation of mobile network technology if you’re with a compatible telco.

The Note 20 continues Samsung’s tradition of offering premium smartphone cameras, and includes three lenses in the rear: a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera. Advanced AI software helps you find the best shot in the right format, with built-in features including Night Mode, AI stabilisation, 3x Hybrid Optic Zoom and Ultra High Resolution.

In front, you’ll find a 10-megapixel selfie camera, but if video is more your thing, the Note 20 also offers 8K recording with a host of professional filming and editing tools. Live Focus video also allows you to adjust background depth and add customisable effects, which is great for vloggers and budding social media influencers.

The Note 20 is powered by an all-day 4,300mAh battery with 25W fast charging, wireless charging, and PowerShare capability – meaning you can quickly top up your battery on the go (up to 50% in as little as 30 minutes), or use the Note 20 to recharge other compatible devices such as the new Galaxy Buds Live.

In addition to the above features, the Note 20 also includes Bixby voice assistance and Bixby Vision camera intelligence, a hybrid eSIM/expandable memory card slot, Samsung Knox end-to-end security, fingerprint and face unlocking, and IP68 water and dust resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: key features

6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with 60Hz refresh rate

‘Hole-punch’ 10MP front camera

Triple camera setup in rear (64MP, 12MP, 12MP)

In-screen ultra-sonic fingerprint sensor

Android 10

4,300mAh battery, 25W wireless charging, PowerShare

IP68 water and dust resistance

Exynos 990 Octa-Core processor

5G and 4G variants

Dual SIM with hybrid eSIM/microSD slot

S-Pen

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Prices and Plans

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be available from Optus, Telstra, Vodafone, Woolworths Mobile, and major retailers in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green, and Mystic Grey, with outright Australian pricing below.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 4G 256GB: $1,499

$1,499 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G 256GB: $1,649

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

The super-sized brother to the standard Note 20, the Ultra features a bigger 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display for vivid and true-to-life colours, plus a 120Hz refresh rate for seamless scrolling and gaming. The Note 20 Ultra also comes with the new S-Pen, with the same new gesture controls and PC syncing options as the Note 20.

If you’re looking for the best-of-the-best in smartphone photography, the Note 20 Ultra includes a new four-camera rear setup, with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, 108-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and a laser auto focus sensor. As with the Note 20, the Ultra features a variety of camera modes and new AI to help you get the best shot in any environment, plus 8K video recording and a 10-megapixel front facing camera. The Note 20 Ultra also includes ultra high-resolution photos via the 108-megapixel lens, as well as Super Resolution 50x zoom.

The Ultra comes with a larger 4,500mAh battery, with the same fast charging, wireless charging, and PowerShare compatibility as the Note 20. You’ll also get your choice of 4G or 5G models, with the 5G variant also available in a extra-large 512GB storage size.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be offered in 256GB and 512GB sizes, runs Android 10, and includes all the features you’ll find in the Note 20, including Samsung Knox, Bixby, and IP68 water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: key features

6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate

‘Hole-punch’ 10MP front camera

Quadruple camera setup in rear (108MP, 13MP, 12MP, laser auto focus)

In-screen ultra-sonic fingerprint sensor

4,500mAh battery, 25W wireless charging, PowerShare

IP68 water and dust resistance

Exynos 990 Octa-Core processor

5G and 4G variants

Dual SIM with hybrid eSIM/microSD slot

S-Pen

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Prices and Plans

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be available on plans from Opus, Telstra, Vodafone, and Woolworths Mobile in Mystic Bronze, Mystic White, and Mystic Black colours, and can be picked up unlocked from selected major retailers . Outright pricing is below.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 4G 256GB: $1849

$1849 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 256GB: $1,999

$1,999 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 512GB: $2,199

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra: features at a glance

Galaxy Note 20 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price From $1,499 From $1,849 Screen size 6.7-inch Suer AMOLED Plus display 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display Battery 4,300mAh with 25W charging and PowerShare 4,500mAh with 25W charging and PowerShare Processor Exynos Octa-Core processor Exynos Octa-Core processor Storage 256GB 256GB, 512GB Rear camera 64-megapixel telephoto, 12-megapixel wide-angle, and 12-megapixel ultra-wide cameras, plus 8K video 12-megapixel telephoto, 108-megapixel wide-angle, and 12-megapixel ultra-wide cameras, plus 8K video Front camera 10-megapixel 10-megapixel Operating system Android 10 Android 10 Colours Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green, Mystic Grey Mystic Bronze, Mystic White, Mystic Black

Compare Samsung Galaxy S20 Plans

Galaxy S20 5G

Galaxy S20 Plus 5G

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Plans The following table shows a selection of 24-month 128GB Samsung Galaxy S20 5G plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products which may contain links to a referral partner. Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Plans The following table shows a selection of 24-month 128GB Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products which may contain links to a referral partner. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Plans The following table shows a selection of 24-month 128GB Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products which may contain links to a referral partner.



