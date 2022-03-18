Love the look of Samsung’s premium Galaxy S22 devices, but hate the hefty price tag? In great news for more budget-conscious consumers, Samsung has unveiled three new, stylish, and feature-packed mid-range smartphones: the Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, and upcoming Galaxy A73 5G.

Inspired by the design of the flagship S22 series, and offering long-lasting battery, great cameras, and must-have Samsung features, the 2022 A series throws down the gauntlet to other newly-released devices in the sub-$800 price range (looking at you, iPhone SE 2022!). If you’ve been searching for a reasonably-priced, 5G-ready phone with a high-end feel, here’s what the newest members of the Galaxy A family have to offer.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G



Samsung is positioning its A53 model as the hero of its 2022 A series lineup, and the device seems to be the ‘ just right’ pick of the three new handsets. The A53 5G features a 6.5-inch, FHD+ Super AMOLED display with Samsung’s Infinity-O design, and comes with a fast 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling.

The device includes four rear cameras: a 12-megapixel Ultra-Wide lens, 64-megapixel main camera, 5-megapixel Depth camera, and 5-megapixel Macro camera. This quad camera set-up should offer an excellent photographic experience for this price range, especially when combined with the A53’s updated processor and artificial intelligence. Samsung has focused on improving Night Mode and low-light pics and video, with an adjusted framerate when filming to help brighten your visuals.

The A53’s rear cameras come with enhanced Portrait Mode, as well as Fun Mode which incorporates Snapchat filters directly into your camera app. You’ll also get Object Eraser for removing photobombers and tidying up your shots, as well as Photo Remaster to restore low-quality pics. For selfie lovers, the A53 also features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

All this is powered by a 5-nanometer octa-core processor for fast performance and multitasking, as well as a massive 5,000mAh battery for up to two days of life on a single charge. The A53 is also IP67 water and dust-resistant, is built with tough Gorilla Glass 5, and includes Samsung Knox security for software and data protection.

Other features of note include Dolby Atmos sound, expandable storage, a new Samsung Wallet, and Android 12 with Samsung’s One UI interface. The Galaxy A53 will be available in 128GB and 256GB sizes, with 6GB and 8GB of RAM respectively, and is offered in Awesome Black and pastel Awesome Blue colours.

The A53 5G is available to pre-order now from Samsung and selected retailers from $699 AUD. You can also pre-order on telco plans from Telstra, Vodafone, Optus and Woolworths Mobile. Devices will arrive in stores from April 1, 2022.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: key features

Priced from $699 AUD

6.5-inch Infinity-O FHD+ Super AMOLED display

5-nm octa-core processor

Quad rear camera setup (12MP + 64MP + 5MP + 5MP)

32MP front-facing camera

5,000mAh battery with 25W Super Fast charging

Android 12 operating system

5G connectivity

IP67 water and dust resistance

128GB/6GB RAM and 256GB/8 RAM sizes, with up to 1TB expandable storage

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

The A33 5G packs many of the same features as the A53 5G, but with a slightly smaller screen: 6.4 inches, compared to the A53’s 6.5. You’ll get an Infinity-U display with a 90Hz refresh rate, along with IP67 dust and water resistance, Gorilla Glass 5, and Samsung’s new 5-nanometer processor.

Like the A53 5G, the A33 includes four rear cameras, although the lenses themselves differ: the A33 features an 8-megapixel Ultra-Wide camera, 48-megapixel main camera, 2-megapixel Depth camera, and 5-megapixel Macro lens. However, you do get the same features as the A53, such as Night Mode, Portrait Mode, Fun Mode, and Object Eraser and Photo Remaster, plus a 13-megapixel selfie camera in front.

The Galaxy A33 5G also includes a big 5,000mAh battery, and runs Android 12 and the One UI out of the box. You’ll be able to take home the A33 in 128GB/6GB RAM or 256GB/8GB RAM editions, and in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue and Peach.

Customers will be able to buy the A33 5G from April 22 from Samsung and selected retailers, with prices beginning at $599 AUD.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G: key features

Priced from $599 AUD

6.4-inch Infinity-U FHD+ Super AMOLED display

5-nm octa-core processor

Quad rear camera setup (8MP + 48MP + 2MP + 5MP)

13MP front-facing camera

5,000mAh battery with 25W Super Fast charging

Android 12 operating system

5G connectivity

IP67 water and dust resistance

128GB/6GB RAM and 256GB/8 RAM sizes, with up to 1TB expandable storage

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G



The largest of the new A series devices, the Galaxy A73 5G features a big, bright 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED+ screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate ideal for gaming and social media. The A73 won’t be available in Australia until April 22, and pricing details are still under wraps; but for customers looking for a bigger device with a serious camera line-up, it may be worth waiting for.

Samsung has included four rear cameras on the A73 5G: a 12-megapixel Ultra-Wide, a 108-megapixel main, a 5-megapixel Depth camera, and a 5-megapixel Macro lens. Like the A53 5G, the A73 will come with enhanced low-light photography, and updated Portrait Mode, Night Mode, and Fun Mode features. You’ll also get a big 32-megapixel front camera, and extras such as Photo Remaster and Object Eraser.

The A73 5G will also include a 5-nanometer octa-core processor, plus a 5,000mAh battery and Android 12. Like the other new A series releases, the A73 5G is 5G-ready, IP67 water and dust resistant, and features tough Gorilla Glass 5.

We don’t yet have confirmed prices for the A73 5G, but it’s likely to be available to buy outright as well as on plans from major telcos. You’ll be able to pick it up in Awesome Grey and a gorgeous Awesome Mint, and in 128GB/6GB RAM and 256GB/8GB RAM options.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G: key features

6.7-inch Infinity-O FHD+ Super AMOLED display

5-nm octa-core processor

Quad rear camera setup (12MP + 108MP + 5MP + 5MP)

32MP front-facing camera

5,000mAh battery with 25W Super Fast charging

Android 12 operating system

5G connectivity

IP67 water and dust resistance

128GB/6GB RAM and 256GB/8 RAM sizes, with up to 1TB expandable storage

SIM-only 5G phone plans

Below, you’ll find a selection of SIM-only, 5G phone plans you can pair with any Samsung Galaxy A series device.