Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series, like its Galaxy S launches from the past couple of years, includes a range of three devices — the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra. While you can buy these phones outright, they aren’t exactly affordable, so you might be looking to pick up your new Galaxy S22 phone on a plan instead.

If that’s the case, you might be wondering which telco has the best plans (and any special deals) for the new Galaxy S22 phones — Telstra, Optus, Vodafone or Woolworths Mobile? In this guide we’ll run you through how much it will cost to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 on a plan, plus any special offers and deals available.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series features & specs

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is perhaps one of the most anticipated Galaxy S series in the past couple years, thanks in part to the S22 Ultra’s move to fill the void left by the now-defunct Galaxy Note devices.

The flagship Galaxy S22 includes a 6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, 10MP front-facing camera, triple rear camera setup (50MP wide + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto), along with 3,700mAh battery with up to 25W wired fast charging, 5G connectivity and 4nm processor.

Stepping up is the Galaxy S22+, which carries most of the same features, but in a larger phone. It includes a 6.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display and boosted 4,500mAh battery, with up to 45W wired fast-charging.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is where you will see the biggest upgrades, especially the inclusion of the S Pen stylus, which is promised to have an even faster response time than before. You’ll also get a much bigger 6.8-inch Edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, 40MP front-facing camera, quad rear camera setup (108MP wide + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto + 10MP telephoto), 5,000mAh battery with up to 45W wired fast charging, 4nm processor and 5G connectivity. It also comes in four storage sizes, including 1TB, however the 1TB model is only available through the Samsung store.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price From $1,249 From $1,549 From $1,949 Screen size 6.1-inch FHD+ display 6.6-inch FHD+ display 6.8-inch QHD+ display Battery 3,700mAh 4,500mAh 5,000mAh Chipset 4nm processor 4nm processor 4nm processor Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear camera Triple camera setup in rear (50MP, 12MP, 10MP with 3x optical zoom) Triple camera setup in rear (50MP, 12MP, 10MP with 3x optical zoom) Quad camera setup in rear (108MP, 12MP, 10MP with 3x optical zoom , 10MP with 10x optical zoom) Front camera 10-megapixel 10-megapixel 40-megapixel Operating system Android 12 Android 12 Android 12 Colours Phantom Black, Phantom White, Pink Gold, Green Phantom Black, Phantom White, Pink Gold, Green Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Burgundy

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S22 series plans

Australia’s largest telco, Telstra, is stocking the Samsung Galaxy S22 series across a range of storage sizes and colours, with pre-orders starting from February 10 and devices shipping out March 4, 2022.

When you choose your phone on a plan with Telstra, you have the choice to buy your device on a plan over 12, 24, or 36 months, or outright. Once you’ve chosen your device and payment period, you’ll then need to choose from the four Telstra Upfront plans to bundle with your device (outright phones also require you to add on a phone plan). If you choose the S22 Ultra, you will only be able to purchase over a 12 or 24-month payment period, or outright, with no 36-month option available.

The Upfront plans are month-to-month, meaning you can switch between plans monthly, although cancelling altogether will require you pay off the remainder of the handset. If you’re looking to utilise the 5G compatibility from the S22 series phones, you’ll need to sign up to Telstra’s $65 Medium, $85 Large or $115 Extra Large plans for 5G network access (the $55 Small plan doesn’t include 5G).

All plans include unlimited standard national calls and SMS, plus unlimited data capped at speeds of 1.5Mbps, when you use up your data inclusions. The Small plan includes 40GB, the Medium has 80GB, the Large includes 120GB and the Extra Large plan includes 180GB of data.

Here is how much you’ll pay for each Samsung Galaxy S22 series device across 12, 24 or 36 months (excluding plan costs).

Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB:

12 months: $104.08 per month over 12 months ($1,248.84 in total)

$104.08 per month over 12 months ($1,248.84 in total) 24 months: $52.04 per month over 24 months ($1,248.84 in total)

$52.04 per month over 24 months ($1,248.84 in total) 36 months: $34.69 per month over 36 months ($1,248.84 in total)

Samsung Galaxy S22 256GB:

12 months: $112.41 per month over 12 months ($1,348.92 in total)

$112.41 per month over 12 months ($1,348.92 in total) 24 months: $56.20 per month over 24 months ($1,348.92 in total)

$56.20 per month over 24 months ($1,348.92 in total) 36 months: $37.47 per month over 36 months ($1,348.92 in total)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ 128GB:

12 months: $129.08 per month over 12 months ($1,548.72 in total)

$129.08 per month over 12 months ($1,548.72 in total) 24 months: $64.54 per month over 24 months ($1,548.72 in total)

$64.54 per month over 24 months ($1,548.72 in total) 36 months: $43.02 per month over 36 months ($1,548.72 in total)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ 256GB:

12 months: $137.41 per month over 12 months ($1,648.92 in total)

$137.41 per month over 12 months ($1,648.92 in total) 24 months: $68.70 per month over 24 months ($1,648.92 in total)

$68.70 per month over 24 months ($1,648.92 in total) 36 months: $45.80 per month over 36 months ($1,648.92 in total)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB:

12 months: $154.08 per month over 12 months ($1,848.96 in total)

$154.08 per month over 12 months ($1,848.96 in total) 24 months: $77.04 per month over 24 months ($1,848.96 in total)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB:

12 months: $166.58 per month over 12 months ($1,998.96 in total)

$166.58 per month over 12 months ($1,998.96 in total) 24 months: $83.29 per month over 24 months ($1,998.96 in total)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB:

12 months: $179.08 per month over 12 months ($2,148.96 in total)

$179.08 per month over 12 months ($2,148.96 in total) 24 months: $89.54 per month over 24 months ($2,148.96 in total)

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S22 deals

If you pick up your Samsung phone through Telstra, you’ll also be able to claim a few deals and special offers currently available.

For customers ordering their Galaxy S22 through Telstra, connect to a postpaid plan (Telstra Upfront plans), you’ll score a bonus Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, valued at $529 AUD. Not only that, but you’ll also get a 12-month free subscription to Disney+, along with a Samsung eVoucher to redeem with your choice of accessory pack between the Travel Pack, Power Pack and Audio Pack.

You’ll also be able to save $50 off your plan per month for 12 months if you choose to bundle your phone with the $115 XL Upfront plan (you’ll only pay $65 per month plus your device payments). This adds up to a $600 discount over those 12 months, and, as the plans are month-to-month, you can switch to another plan after your discount ends.

Optus Samsung Galaxy S22 series plans

If you’re looking at the Galaxy S22 series from Optus, the telco will have most of the range in stock across different storage sizes and colours, with pre-orders starting from February 10, and devices shipping from March 4, 2022. Once you’ve selected your S22 phone of choice, you’ll then need to choose whether you’re going to pay it off over a 12, 24 or 36 month payment period, then add on one of Optus’s postpaid phone plans.

Optus offers four postpaid plans to choose from — the Small plan for $45 with 20GB of data, the Medium for $55 with 80GB of data, Large for $65 with 200GB of data, and the Extra Large for $85 per month with 240GB of data. All plans include 5G network access, unlimited standard national calls and SMS, free access to Optus Sport and unlimited data capped at speeds of 1.5Mbps when you use up your fast-speed data.

The postpaid plans are month-to-month, meaning you can switch between plans if you need, however cancelling altogether requires you to pay off the remainder of your device costs, as you’re still locked in to that device payment period with Optus.

Here is how much you’ll pay each month for your Galaxy S22 devices on a plan with Optus (excludes postpaid phone plan costs).

Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB:

12 months: $104.04 per month over 12 months ($1,248.48 in total)

$104.04 per month over 12 months ($1,248.48 in total) 24 months: $52.02 per month over 24 months ($1,248.48 in total)

$52.02 per month over 24 months ($1,248.48 in total) 36 months: $34.68 per month over 36 months ($1,248.48 in total)

Samsung Galaxy S22 256GB:

12 months: $112.38 per month over 12 months ($1,348.56 in total)

$112.38 per month over 12 months ($1,348.56 in total) 24 months: $56.19 per month over 24 months ($1,348.56 in total)

$56.19 per month over 24 months ($1,348.56 in total) 36 months: $37.46 per month over 36 months ($1,348.56 in total)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ 128GB:

12 months: $129.06 per month over 12 months ($1,548.72 in total)

$129.06 per month over 12 months ($1,548.72 in total) 24 months: $64.53 per month over 24 months ($1,548.72 in total)

$64.53 per month over 24 months ($1,548.72 in total) 36 months: $43.02 per month over 36 months ($1,548.72 in total)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ 256GB:

12 months: $137.40 per month over 12 months ($1,648.80 in total)

$137.40 per month over 12 months ($1,648.80 in total) 24 months: $68.70 per month over 24 months ($1,648.80 in total)

$68.70 per month over 24 months ($1,648.80 in total) 36 months: $45.80 per month over 36 months ($1,648.80 in total)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB:

12 months: $154.08 per month over 12 months ($1,848.96 in total)

$154.08 per month over 12 months ($1,848.96 in total) 24 months: $77.04 per month over 24 months ($1,848.96 in total)

$77.04 per month over 24 months ($1,848.96 in total) 36 months: $51.36 per month over 36 months ($1,848.96 in total)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB:

12 months: $166.56 per month over 12 months ($1,998.72 in total)

$166.56 per month over 12 months ($1,998.72 in total) 24 months: $83.28 per month over 24 months ($1,998.72 in total)

$83.28 per month over 24 months ($1,998.72 in total) 36 months: $55.52 per month over 36 months ($1,998.72 in total)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB:

12 months: $179.04 per month over 12 months ($2,148.48 in total)

$179.04 per month over 12 months ($2,148.48 in total) 24 months: $89.52 per month over 24 months ($2,148.48 in total)

$89.52 per month over 24 months ($2,148.48 in total) 36 months: $59.68 per month over 36 months ($2,148.48 in total)

Optus Samsung Galaxy S22 deals

Optus has a couple of offers available when you pick up the S22 series through the telco. When you pre-order your S22 phone through Optus, you’ll be able to redeem your bonus gift bundle via the Samsung eStore.

In addition to the pre-order offer from Samsung, Optus’s exclusive pre-order offer includes a free Samsung Galaxy Watch4 (Black 44mm) valued at $549 AUD.

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S22 series plans

As another major Aussie telco, Vodafone will have most of the Galaxy S22 series phones available to buy on a plan, with pre-orders starting February 10 and devices shipping from March 4, 2022.

When you choose your preferred S22 phone with Vodafone, you’ll then pick whether you want to pay your phone off over 12, 24 or 36 months. Then you’ll need to add on one of Vodafone’s postpaid phone plans, with five options to choose from.

Vodafone offers unlimited capped-speed data, along with a fast-data allowance on four of the five plans. However, the most expensive plan, the $85 Ultra+ plan, includes unlimited fast-speed data by default — plus 30GB of data for hotspot usage. Both the $40 Lite (with 10GB data) and $45 Lite+ (with 30GB data) plans include 2Mbps capped-speed data, while the $55 Super (with 60GB data) and the $65 Super+ (with 100GB data) plans include unlimited capped-speed data at 10Mbps. All plans include unlimited standard national calls and SMS, plus 5G network access.

Plans are month-to-month, so you can switch between if your usage needs change. However, cancelling your plan with Vodafone will require you to pay off the remainder of your handset costs.

Here is what you’ll pay each month for the S22 series devices on a phone plan with Vodafone (excluding the postpaid phone plan prices).

Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB:

12 months: $104.08 per month over 12 months ($1,248.96 in total)

$104.08 per month over 12 months ($1,248.96 in total) 24 months: $52.04 per month over 24 months ($1,248.96 in total)

$52.04 per month over 24 months ($1,248.96 in total) 36 months: $34.69 per month over 36 months ($1,248.96 in total)

Samsung Galaxy S22 256GB:

12 months: $112.41 per month over 12 months ($1,348.92 in total)

$112.41 per month over 12 months ($1,348.92 in total) 24 months: $56.20 per month over 24 months ($1,348.92 in total)

$56.20 per month over 24 months ($1,348.92 in total) 36 months: $37.47 per month over 36 months ($1,348.92 in total)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ 128GB:

12 months: $129.08 per month over 12 months ($1,548.96 in total)

$129.08 per month over 12 months ($1,548.96 in total) 24 months: $64.54 per month over 24 months ($1,548.96 in total)

$64.54 per month over 24 months ($1,548.96 in total) 36 months: $43.02 per month over 36 months ($1,548.96 in total)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ 256GB:

12 months: $137.41 per month over 12 months ($1,648.92 in total)

$137.41 per month over 12 months ($1,648.92 in total) 24 months: $68.70 per month over 24 months ($1,648.92 in total)

$68.70 per month over 24 months ($1,648.92 in total) 36 months: $45.80 per month over 36 months ($1,648.92 in total)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB:

12 months: $154.08 per month over 12 months ($1,848.96 in total)

$154.08 per month over 12 months ($1,848.96 in total) 24 months: $77.04 per month over 24 months ($1,848.96 in total)

$77.04 per month over 24 months ($1,848.96 in total) 36 months: $51.36 per month over 36 months ($1,848.96 in total)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB:

12 months: $166.58 per month over 12 months ($1,998.96 in total)

24 months: $83.29 per month over 24 months ($1,998.96 in total)

36 months: $55.52 per month over 36 months ($1,998.96 in total)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB:

12 months: $179.08 per month over 12 months ($2,148.96 in total)

24 months: $89.54 per month over 24 months ($2,148.96 in total)

36 months: $59.69 per month over 36 months ($2,148.96 in total)

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S22 deals

Vodafone currently has a few offers if you look to pick up your Samsung Galaxy S22 phone on a plan through the telco. There are several discounts and bonus data offers available on the postpaid plans you’ll bundle with, including a $20 monthly discount on the $85 Ultra+ plan, bringing the price down to $65 per month for as long as you stay connected. In addition, there is a trade-in offer with up to $600 bonus trade-in credit with eligible devices.

Vodafone is also offering the same bonus accessory pack provided by Samsung (and other telcos), with your choice of the Travel Pack (valued at $326 AUD), Power Pack (valued at $337 AUD) or Audio Pack (valued at $302 AUD). This accessories offer is only available during the pre-order period, and you’ll need to redeem the offer to take advantage of it, terms apply.

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S22 series plans

Woolworths Mobile is one of the few smaller telcos to offer phones on a plan, and you’ll find most of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series available to pre-order from February 10, with devices shipping from March 4, 2022.

When you pick up your phone on a plan with Woolies, you can choose between a 24 or 36-month device payment period. Once you’ve chosen your phone and payment period, you’ll choose which postpaid plan you want to bundle with.

Woolies offers four plans to choose from — a $25 plan with 20GB of data, $35 plan with 40GB data, $45 plan with 65GB data and a $49 plan with 80GB data. All plans include unlimited standard national calls and SMS, along with data banking up to 300GB, and 10% off your Woolworths grocery shop once a month. While the S22 phones are 5G-compatible, you won’t have access to 5G network coverage through Woolworths Mobile, as it only uses parts of the Telstra 3G and 4G networks.

The postpaid plans are month-to-month and you can switch between them, however if you choose to cancel your Woolies Samsung plan altogether, you’ll need to pay off what’s left of your device costs.

Here is what you’ll pay each month for your Samsung Galaxy S22 phone through Woolworths Mobile (excluding plan costs and any discounts).

Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB:

24 months: $55.50 per month over 24 months ($1,332 in total)

$55.50 per month over 24 months ($1,332 in total) 36 months: $37 per month over 36 months ($1,332 in total)

Samsung Galaxy S22 256GB:

24 months: $60 per month over 24 months ($1,440 in total)

$60 per month over 24 months ($1,440 in total) 36 months: $40 per month over 36 months ($1,440 in total)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ 128GB:

24 months: $69 per month over 24 months ($1,656 in total)

$69 per month over 24 months ($1,656 in total) 36 months: $46 per month over 36 months ($1,656 in total)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ 256GB:

24 months: $74 per month over 24 months ($1,776 in total)

$74 per month over 24 months ($1,776 in total) 36 months: $49 per month over 36 months ($1,776 in total)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB:

24 months: $82.50 per month over 24 months ($1,980 in total)

$82.50 per month over 24 months ($1,980 in total) 36 months: $55 per month over 36 months ($1,980 in total)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB:

24 months: $88.50 per month over 24 months ($2,124 in total)

$88.50 per month over 24 months ($2,124 in total) 36 months: $59 per month over 36 months ($2,124 in total)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB:

24 months: $96 per month over 24 months ($2,304 in total)

$96 per month over 24 months ($2,304 in total) 36 months: $64 per month over 36 months ($2,304 in total)

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S22 deals

Buying your Galaxy S22 phone through Woolies means you’re also eligible for the Samsung accessories pack offer, which is available throughout the pre-order period. In addition, Woolies also has some discounts off the monthly cost of your plan, which varies between devices and payment periods. You can save up to $400 on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, $360 on the Galaxy S22+, and up to $240 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 when you pre-order any device on a Woolworths Mobile plan.

SIM-Only plans for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series

If you’d rather buy your Samsung device outright, and you’re not happy with your current phone plan, you’ll want to pair your device with a SIM-only phone plan. This can be prepaid or postpaid, with a wide range of telcos to choose from.

Keep in mind that if you want to take advantage of the 5G compatibility of the S22 series, you’ll need a phone plan with 5G network access. Telstra, Optus and Vodafone all include 5G network access on postpaid plans (Telstra’s Small plan is the only plan to not include 5G coverage), while a small number of Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) telcos using the Optus networks, have access to 5G.