Samsung’s Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra are now available to pre-order, with each device shipping and arriving in stores from March 4, 2022. But these top-of-the-line smartphones aren’t exactly cheap, with outright prices ranging anywhere from $1,249 to $2,449 depending on your choice of model and storage size.

Although you have the option of spreading the cost across 12, 24, or 36 months of payments on plans from major telcos (and from Samsung directly), it’s still a serious financial commitment for many Australians. Fortunately, there is a way to potentially save hundreds on the price of the new Samsung Galaxy S22.

If you’re looking to upgrade from your current device, Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, Woolworths Mobile and Samsung each offer trade-in credit for selected smartphones. How much you can save will vary across each brand, and will depend on the make and condition of your old phone — so to help you find the best Samsung Galaxy S22 deal, we’re comparing the hottest phone trade-in offers from each provider.

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S22 trade-in deals

Telstra’s trade-in service is operated by Kingfisher, with the telco listing up to $1,000 in credit available for unwanted devices. However, you’ll need to have an eligible phone to take advantage of the deal: currently, only selected models from Apple, Samsung, and Google are accepted.

If you’re switching to the S22 from an iPhone, you can trade in models from the iPhone 6, up to 2021’s iPhone 12 series. The 512GB iPhone 12 Pro Max in good working condition will net you an estimated trade-in value of $975; in comparison, the older iPhone 11 Pro Max is valued at up to $650.

Samsung owners have a little less credit to work with. Last year’s Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in 256GB storage is valued at up to $700, while the Galaxy S20 Ultra can earn you up to $500 for the 512GB model. Telstra is also accepting Google Pixel 2, 3, 4 and 5 series for trade-ins, with a maximum estimated credit of $275 for the 128GB Pixel 5.

The $975 trade-in for the undamaged iPhone 12 Pro Max is the highest value estimate we were able to find. Using this figure, you could purchase the standard 128GB Samsung Galaxy S22 from Telstra for just $274 once your trade-in credit is applied.

To trade in a device with Telstra, you’ll need to create or use your Telstra ID and sign in to Telstra’s My Telstra online portal. Navigate to the Services tab, select your account, then scroll down to ‘Trade in your old device’ and follow the prompts. If your old handset is accepted for trade-in, you’ll receive the value as a Telstra bill credit (or paid to your nominated bank account or credit/debit card).

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S22 trade-in deals

Vodafone is coming in hot with an offer for Galaxy S22 buyers: trade in your old phone and save up to $1,320 on your phone cost. The telco is throwing in $600 in bonus credit for customers who pre-order any of the three new Galaxy models, trade in an eligible device, and stay connected to a Vodafone SIM plan for 12, 24 or 36 months.

To claim your $600 bonus trade-in credit, you’ll need to order your Galaxy S22 by March 24, 2022, and trade in your old device by March 31. The value of your trade-in phone will be applied as a bill credit over your 12, 24 or 36-month device payment plan, but if you cancel your Vodafone service early you will forfeit the remaining credit balance.

Vodafone’s $1,320 figure is based on the estimated $720 trade-in value of the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in good working order, alongside the $600 bonus. However, Vodafone accepts a range of trade-in devices from Samsung, Apple, Google, OPPO and Huawei.

iPhone owners can save up to $940 on the 512GB iPhone 12 Pro Max in good condition, or $610 on the 512GB iPhone 11 Pro Max. However, keep in mind that value drops significantly if your old phone is damaged or has functional issues; Vodafone only offers up to $265 for the same-sized iPhone 13 Pro Max in less-than-stellar condition.

Optus Samsung Galaxy S22 trade in deals

While there’s no Galaxy S22-specific trade-in deals available from Optus, the telco still offers account credit for handing in selected smartphones. Optus customers can trade in a range of devices from Apple, Samsung, OPPO, Google, Huawei, Motorola and Realme, including newer devices such as the iPhone 13 series.

In fact, Optus is offering up to $1,140 in credit for the 512GB iPhone 13 Pro Max in good working condition, although as the phone was only released in September it’s unlikely many iPhone owners will want to upgrade so soon. If you have the 2020 iPhone 12 Pro Max you can receive up to $890, while the 2019 iPhone 11 Pro Max is valued at up to $620.

Optus is also accepting trade-ins of last year’s Samsung Galaxy S21 range, with up to $770 in credit offered for the S21 Ultra with 512GB of storage. If you have the Samsung Galaxy S20, Optus offers up to $510 for the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, with the standard S20 fetching up to $300.

With $1,140 the maximum amount of trade-in value we could confirm, this means you could take home the newest Samsung Galaxy S22 for as little as $109 on an Optus plan. But again, this figure applies to the credit offered for the most expensive and newest iPhone 13 model only.

Like Telstra, Optus will apply your credit to your monthly phone bill once your trade-in is confirmed. If you’re buying the S22 on a 12, 24 or 36-month device plan, credit amounts will be applied equally across your one, two or three years of device payments.

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S22 trade-in deals

Rather than apply trade-in credit directly to a customer’s bill or account, Woolworths Mobile instead offers Woolworths Wish eGift cards to customers trading in older devices. However, if you do want to pair Woolworths Mobile’s lower-priced postpaid mobile plans with the new Samsung Galaxy S22, trading in your current phone with the supermarket-branded telco will give you credit to use at a range of stores including Woolworths, Big W, BWS and Dan Murphy’s.

Woolworths Mobile requires customers to enter their device’s IMEI number to estimate trade-in value, so examples are a little harder to come by. We received a quote of $580 for a 128GB iPhone 12 in good working order, but only $105 for a 64GB iPhone 8.

Customers can find out their device’s trade-in value via Woolworths Mobile online, and complete the application through the telco’s trade-in portal. Once the process is done, you’ll be sent a prepaid return kit so you can mail your old device straight to Woolworths’ trade-in partner; after your smartphone has been received, Woolworths Mobile will send you an eGift card for the handset’s trade-in value.

Which telco has the best Samsung Galaxy S22 trade-in deal?

The amount of credit you can claim for your unwanted phone will depend on:

The model and storage size of your device

Your phone’s physical condition and working ability

Your choice of telco

Keep in mind that even if a telco has a better trade-in offer for your old device, they may not offer the best mobile plan for you when it comes to features and price. Saving an extra $100 on the initial price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 may not be worth it, if you’re signed up to a plan that costs $10 more per month than what’s on offer from competitors.

Below is a comparison of the maximum current trade-in value of several popular smartphones across Telstra, Optus and Vodafone, when traded in for any new Samsung Galaxy S22 model. These prices are a guide only and may be subject to change; check provider websites for a more accurate quote for your current device. Vodafone prices do not include the $600 trade-in bonus currently available on Samsung Galaxy S22 plans.

Telstra Optus Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro Max (512GB) Up to $975 Up to $890 Up to $940 iPhone 11 Pro Max (512GB) Up to $650 Up to $620 Up to $610 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (512GB) Up to $700 Up to $770 Up to $720 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (512GB) Up to $500 Up to $510 Up to $460 Google Pixel 5 (128GB) Up to $275 Up to $240 Up to $300

Samsung trade in deals

If you prefer to buy directly from Samsung, the manufacturer also offers customers trade-in discounts for a range of unwanted older devices, including models from Apple, Samsung, Google, OPPO and Huawei.

Customers picking up the S22 series can score bonus discounts by pre-ordering from Samsung and trading in an eligible device. Order and trade-in before March 4, 2022, and you’ll receive an extra $350 off the Samsung Galaxy S22, an extra $400 off the Samsung Galaxy S22+, and a bonus $450 off the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, in addition to the trade-in value of your old phone.

So for example, if you’re trading up from the Samsung Galaxy S20+ with 128GB of storage, you’ll receive an estimated trade-in value of $345, plus an extra $350 off if you’re buying the Galaxy S22. That equals a $695 saving, bringing the cost of the 128GB Galaxy S22 down to $554.

Samsung trade-in estimates for other major phones include $875 for the 512GB iPhone 12 Pro Max, $560 for the 512GB iPhone 11 Pro Max, and $695 for the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, not including bonus credit. However, values may be lower if your device is not in good working condition.

If you do want to buy from Samsung, you can also trade in up to two eligible devices at one time, meaning an even bigger saving on your new Galaxy smartphone. These offers are only available in Samsung retail stores and the Samsung Online store.