Samsung’s newest folding devices are now available to pre-order in Australia, with bonuses and extra available to customers who get in early. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 can be picked up outright from Samsung and other retailers – but with prices beginning at just under $1,500, you may prefer to spread the cost out over a telco plan.

Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and Woolworths Mobile will each stock the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, with each telco offering its own deals and pre-order specials. If you’re hoping to buy one of the new phones on a plan, read on for the telco deals and prices available in Australia.

Telstra Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Z Flip 4 deals: bonus Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Telstra is opening pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 from 8.30am AEST on August 11. The telco is stocking both devices, and customers can buy outright or on a 12, 24, or 36-month device payment plan. Whichever option you choose, you’ll need to add your phone to one of Telstra’s three Upfront postpaid mobile plans, which begin at $58 per month for 40GB of data.

If you’re looking to accessorise your new device, Telstra is offering Z Fold and Z Flip buyers a bonus Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 wearable, valued at up to $649. This is a massive offer that’s sure to be popular, so make sure to pre-order your phone before September 1 to be eligible.

Telstra is also giving customers a free memory upgrade for both phones, meaning the you can buy the 512GB version for the price of the 256GB model, and the 256GB model for the price of the 128GB variant – that’s a saving of up to $200. This offer is available for both the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Here is what you’ll pay each month for the Flip and Fold 4 on a phone plan with Telstra (excluding postpaid phone plan prices).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB:

12 months: $208.24 per month over 12 months ($2,498.88 in total)

$208.24 per month over 12 months ($2,498.88 in total) 24 months: $104.11 per month over 24 months ($2,498.64 in total)

$104.11 per month over 24 months ($2,498.64 in total) 36 months: $69.41 per month over 36 months ($2,498.76 in total)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 512GB:

12 months: $208.24 per month over 12 months ($2,498.88 in total)

$208.24 per month over 12 months ($2,498.88 in total) 24 months: $104.11 per month over 24 months ($2,498.64 in total)

$104.11 per month over 24 months ($2,498.64 in total) 36 months: $69.41 per month over 36 months ($2,498.76 in total)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 128GB:

12 months: $124.91 per month over 12 months ($1,498.92 in total)

$124.91 per month over 12 months ($1,498.92 in total) 24 months: $62.45 per month over 24 months ($1,498.80 in total)

$62.45 per month over 24 months ($1,498.80 in total) 36 months: $41.63 per month over 36 months ($1,498.68 in total)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 256GB:

12 months: $124.91 per month over 12 months ($1,498.92 in total)

$124.91 per month over 12 months ($1,498.92 in total) 24 months: $62.45 per month over 24 months ($1,498.80 in total)

$62.45 per month over 24 months ($1,498.80 in total) 36 months: $41.63 per month over 36 months ($1,498.68 in total)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 512GB:

12 months: $137.41 per month over 12 months ($1,648.92 in total)

$137.41 per month over 12 months ($1,648.92 in total) 24 months: $68.70 per month over 24 months ($1,648.80 in total)

$68.70 per month over 24 months ($1,648.80 in total) 36 months: $45.80 per month over 36 months ($1,648.80 in total)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Optus Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Z Flip 4 deals: bonus Samsung Galaxy tablet

Pre-orders from Optus go live on August 11, and the telco is also spoiling customers by including a bonus Samsung tablet with both the Fold 4 and Flip 4. Order either device before September 1, and you’ll receive a free 64GB Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 in Grey, valued at $529, plus a free three months on Optus’ 5GB data plan and six months of free Upgrade & Protect. Optus customers will also be eligible for free memory upgrades for the 128GB and 256GB storage sizes of either device.

If you’re buying from Optus, you’ll be able to grab your phone on a 12, 24, or 36-month Optus device payment plan. You’ll then need to add your device to one Optus’ SIM-only Choice Plus plans, which begin at $49 per month for 30GB of data. Both phones are also eligible to be paired with Optus’ limited-time Promo Plus plan, which includes a huge 500GB of monthly data and is priced at $69 per month for your first 12 months ($119 per month ongoing). This deal is available until August 28, 2022, terms apply.

Here is what you’ll pay each month for the Galaxy Flip and Fold 4 on a phone plan with Optus (excluding postpaid phone plan prices).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB:

12 months: $208.20 per month over 12 months ($2,498.40 in total)

$208.20 per month over 12 months ($2,498.40 in total) 24 months: $104.10 per month over 24 months ($2,498.40 in total)

$104.10 per month over 24 months ($2,498.40 in total) 36 months: $69.40 per month over 36 months ($2,498.40 in total)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 512GB:

12 months: $208.20 per month over 12 months ($2,498.40 in total)

$208.20 per month over 12 months ($2,498.40 in total) 24 months: $104.10 per month over 24 months ($2,498.40 in total)

$104.10 per month over 24 months ($2,498.40 in total) 36 months: $69.40 per month over 36 months ($2,498.40 in total)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 128GB:

12 months: $124.86 per month over 12 months ($1,498.32 in total)

$124.86 per month over 12 months ($1,498.32 in total) 24 months: $62.43 per month over 24 months ($1,498.32 in total)

$62.43 per month over 24 months ($1,498.32 in total) 36 months: $41.62 per month over 36 months ($1,498.32 in total)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 256GB:

12 months: $124.86 per month over 12 months ($1,498.32 in total)

$124.86 per month over 12 months ($1,498.32 in total) 24 months: $62.43 per month over 24 months ($1,498.32 in total)

$62.43 per month over 24 months ($1,498.32 in total) 36 months: $41.62 per month over 36 months ($1,498.32 in total)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 512GB:

12 months: $137.40 per month over 12 months ($1,648.80 in total)

$137.40 per month over 12 months ($1,648.80 in total) 24 months: $68.70 per month over 24 months ($1,648.80 in total)

$68.70 per month over 24 months ($1,648.80 in total) 36 months: $45.80 per month over 36 months ($1,648.80 in total)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Z Flip 4 deals: $700 bonus trade-in credit and a free wireless charger

Vodafone customers can pre-order either new Samsung device beginning 4.00am AEDT on Thursday, August 11. You can pick up your choice of phone on a 12, 24, or 36-month device payment plan from Vodafone, then pair it with one of Vodafone’s five Infinite SIM-only postpaid mobile plans, which begin at $40 per month.

Like other carriers, Vodafone is offering customers a free storage upgrade for both the Fold and Flip, meaning you can score 256GB of storage for the price of 128GB (or 512GB for the price of 256GB). Customers will also receive a bonus Samsung Wireless Charger Trio with pre-orders, valued at $159.

If you’re trading in an older device with Vodafone, you can also claim a bonus $700 trade-in credit for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, or $500 credit for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. This is in addition to the credit you’ll receive for your unwanted smartphone, but your old handset will need to be in good working order and terms apply. This offer ends September 1, trade-in by September 15.

Here is what you’ll pay each month for the Flip and Fold 4 on a phone plan with Vodafone (excluding postpaid phone plan prices).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB:

12 months: $208.25 per month over 12 months ($2,499 in total)

$208.25 per month over 12 months ($2,499 in total) 24 months: $104.12 per month over 24 months ($2,498.88 in total)

$104.12 per month over 24 months ($2,498.88 in total) 36 months: $69.41 per month over 36 months ($2,498.76 in total)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 512GB:

12 months: $208.25 per month over 12 months ($2,499 in total)

$208.25 per month over 12 months ($2,499 in total) 24 months: $104.12 per month over 24 months ($2,498.88 in total)

$104.12 per month over 24 months ($2,498.88 in total) 36 months: $69.41 per month over 36 months ($2,498.76 in total)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 128GB:

12 months: $124.91 per month over 12 months ($1,498.92 in total)

$124.91 per month over 12 months ($1,498.92 in total) 24 months: $62.45 per month over 24 months ($1,498.80 in total)

$62.45 per month over 24 months ($1,498.80 in total) 36 months: $41.63 per month over 36 months ($1,498.68 in total)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 256GB:

12 months: $124.91 per month over 12 months ($1,498.92 in total)

$124.91 per month over 12 months ($1,498.92 in total) 24 months: $62.45 per month over 24 months ($1,498.80 in total)

$62.45 per month over 24 months ($1,498.80 in total) 36 months: $41.63 per month over 36 months ($1,498.68 in total)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 512GB:

12 months: $137.41 per month over 12 months ($1,648.92 in total)

$137.41 per month over 12 months ($1,648.92 in total) 24 months: $68.70 per month over 24 months ($1,648.80 in total)

$68.70 per month over 24 months ($1,648.80 in total) 36 months: $45.80 per month over 36 months ($1,648.80 in total)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Z Flip 4 deals: save up to $550

Woolworths Mobile will begin pre-orders for each device at 6am AEST on August 11. Customers will be able to buy the Fold or Flip from Woolworths Mobile on a 24 or 36-month mobile plan, which includes both your phone payment and your choice of one of four postpaid SIM plans (including one 5G-ready plan priced at $59 per month for 60GB of data).

New and upgrading customers will be eligible for phone plan discounts of up to $550 on the Galaxy Z series, which will be applied in equal monthly installments across the term of your device payments. Discounts include $240 off the 128GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, $350 off the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, $440 off the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, $350 off the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and $550 off the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. These offers end September 1.

Here is what you’ll pay each month for the Flip and Fold 4 on a phone plan with Woolworths Mobile (excluding postpaid phone plan prices and any discounts).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB:

24 months: $109.50 per month over 24 months ($2,628 in total)

$109.50 per month over 24 months ($2,628 in total) 36 months: $73 per month over 36 months ($2,628 in total)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 512GB:

24 months: $118.50 per month over 24 months ($2,844 in total)

$118.50 per month over 24 months ($2,844 in total) 36 months: $79 per month over 36 months ($2,844 in total)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 128GB:

24 months: $66 per month over 24 months ($1,584 in total)

$66 per month over 24 months ($1,584 in total) 36 months: $44 per month over 36 months ($1,584 in total)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 256GB:

24 months: $72 per month over 24 months ($1,728 in total)

$72 per month over 24 months ($1,728 in total) 36 months: $48 per month over 36 months ($1,728 in total)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 512GB:

24 months: $81 per month over 24 months ($1,944 in total)

$81 per month over 24 months ($1,944 in total) 36 months: $54 per month over 36 months ($1,944 in total)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

SIM-Only plans for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Z Flip 4

If you’re buying your new Samsung phone outright, you have the luxury of pairing your device with your choice of SIM-only plan from any telco. You can pick from postpaid or prepaid plans, and go month-to-month so you’re not locked in to one plan or provider.

Keep in mind that if you want to take advantage of the 5G compatibility of the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Flip series, you’ll need a phone plan with 5G network access. Telstra, Optus and Vodafone all include 5G network access on postpaid plans, and 5G is also available on selected plans from Boost Mobile, Aussie Broadband, SpinTel, Southern Phone, ALDI Mobile and MATE.