Just in time for the back-to-school season, Telstra’s monthly one-day-only sale returns with a range of discounts on Samsung smartphones and tablets, plus fitness trackers and smartwatches including the Apple Watch Series 6.

The first Telstra Day of 2022 is locked in for Thursday, January 20, and offers new and existing customers 24 hours of savings on selected products and plans. Follow the links below to get your mitts on these one-day deals, or visit your nearest Telstra store.

Telstra Day phone deals: $400 off Samsung phones

If it’s time to upgrade your phone, Telstra is shaving several hundreds of dollars off selected Samsung Galaxy devices.

save $400 (now $2,099 for 256GB model, $2,249 for 512GB model) Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: save $100 (now $899 for 128GB model, $999 for 256GB model)

The newest device to be discounted is Samsung’s just-released Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, the baby brother to 2021’s flagship Galaxy S21 series. However, Telstra is also bringing back a huge $400 saving on the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3, as well as cutting $150 off the popular mid-range A52s 5G.

To claim any of the above price cuts, you’ll need to pick up your phone at either full price upfront from Telstra, or choose a 12, 24, or 36-month Telstra device payment plan. You’ll pay the same in total for your device no matter which option you pick, but a payment plan allows you to spread the cost of over one, two, or three years of monthly installments.

If you choose to buy your phone outright, you’ll receive the full discount at the checkout. If you buy on a Telstra device plan, the discount will be spread across your 12, 24, or 36 months of phone payments.

You’ll also need to add your phone to one of Telstra’s four Upfront mobile plans, which begin at $55 per month for 40GB of full-speed data. All plans include unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, unlimited speed-capped data (limited to 1.5Mbps) to use if your monthly fast gigabyte allowance runs out, and unlimited international SMS.

Telstra Galaxy Z Fold 3 Plans

Telstra Galaxy S21 FE 5G Plans

Keep in mind that if you plan to use the above Samsung phones on Telstra’s 5G network, you’ll need to add your phone to a Medium, Large, or Extra Large Upfront plan for 5G access. Fortunately, Telstra is also offering a new customer discount on its Medium mobile plan, cutting the price by $10 per month for your first 12 months (that’s $55 per month for 80GB of full-speed data). After your first year, plan prices will revert to the standard $65 monthly cost.

This offer is available only on Telstra Day, and only for new Medium plan connections. But in good news, customers adding any new Telstra Upfront plan will also qualify for a full free year of Disney+ streaming, provided you redeem the offer by May 31, 2022.

Telstra Day tablet deals: $400 off Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: save $300 (now $949 for 128GB model)

save $300 (now $949 for 128GB model) Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+: save $400 (now $1,544 for 256GB model)

Shopping for a back-to-school tablet? Telstra’s flash sale also includes deals on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, with customers able to save up to $400 off the standard device price.

To nab your discount, pick up either tablet from Telstra outright or on a 12, 24, or 36-month payment plan, and add any of Telstra’s Upfront data-only/mobile broadband plans as shown below. If you’re looking to use the 5G-ready Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ with Telstra 5G, you’ll need to pair it with a Medium or Large plan to tap into the network. However, Telstra is currently running a $10 monthly discount on its 400GB Large plan, which is now priced at $75 per month for your first 12 months ($85 per month thereafter).

This price cut is available for new connections from now until February 14, 2022. Customers can also score a free year of Disney+ streaming with Medium and Large data-only plans when they sign up by March 28, and redeem by May 31, 2022.

Telstra Day accessory deals: $240 off Apple Watch

If health and fitness goals are part of your New Year’s resolutions, Telstra is also slashing costs on popular smartwatches and fitness trackers, including devices from Apple, Fitbit and Garmin.

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cell 40mm Red with Red Sport Band: save $240 (now $509)

save $240 (now $509) Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cell 44mm Red with Red Sport Band: save $240 (now $559)

save $240 (now $559) Spacetalk Adventurer 4G Kids Smart Watch: save $50 (now $299)

save $50 (now $299) Fitbit Charge 4: save $50 (now $129)

save $50 (now $129) Fitbit Ace 3 Kids Activity Tracker: save $20 (now $79)

save $20 (now $79) Garmin Vívofit Jr. 3 Kids Fitness Tracker: save $20 (now $99)

Devices can be bought outright, or on a 12 or 24-month payment term if you’re an existing postpaid Telstra customer.