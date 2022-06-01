Another month, another Telstra Day and the chance to pick up some savings and offers on a range of device — which is good news if you’re looking for a new phone.

This month, Telstra Day falls on Thursday, June 2, 2022, which means if you want to take advantage of any of the below deals, these offers are only available for 24 hours. June is a great month if you’re looking at picking up a new smartphone, with a range of offers and discounts available on phones for all kinds of users. Read on to find out more.

Grab a bonus vacuum when you buy a new Samsung Galaxy S22 phone

Anyone looking to clean up this Telstra Day might want to consider this month’s offer on the Samsung Galaxy S22 range.

If you purchase any new Samsung Galaxy S22 device (this includes the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra), you’ll be eligible for a free Samsung Jet 70 Complete Vacuum, which is valued at $699 AUD RRP.

The Jet 70 stick vacuum cleaner includes soft and hard-floor brushes plus three tools, 150W vacuum suction power, a pet tool for pet hair or bedding, plus five-layer dust filtration. While you won’t get a discount on your device, if you’ve been in the market for a new vacuum, this is one deal that doesn’t suck.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 range is available to purchase outright or on a device payment plan over 12, 24 or 36 months for the S22 and S22+, and over 12 or 24 months for the S22 Ultra. You can compare plans for the Samsung Galaxy S22 range in the below table.

S22 Plans

S22 Plus Plans

Save up to $300 off the Google Pixel 6 Pro and $100 off cheaper Samsung phones

If you’re after a pro phone but not keen on a Samsung Device, you can pick up a $300 saving on the 128GB Google Pixel 6 Pro. With an RRP of $1,299, the $300 saving effectively reduces the price of the Pixel 6 Pro to the same price as the Pixel 6. So, if you’ve been eyeing off one of the Pixel 6 phones, this could be the right deal for you.

Telstra is also offering some discounts on a couple of Samsung’s cheaper Galaxy A series phones. The Galaxy A series is Samsung’s line of mid-range and more affordable devices, so with this discount this makes these rather cheap phones even cheaper.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 128GB: save $100 (was $699, now $599)

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G 128GB: save $100 (was $599, now $499)

These devices are all available on a phone plan over 12, 24 or 36 months, or to purchase outright. This means if you purchase upfront, you’ll get the saving off the outright price, while picking it up on a repayment period will split the discount over the 12, 24 or 36 month payment period.

All of Telstra’s offers require you to sign up to one of Telstra’s postpaid plans, even if you buy the device outright. There are four plans to choose from, with the cheapest being $55 per month with 40GB of data, and up to $115 per month with a huge 180GB of data. Keep in mind if you’re after a 5G phone and want to be able to use the 5G network, you’ll need to sign up to either the $65 Medium plan, $85 Large plan or $115 Extra Large plan. While plans are month-to-month, you will need to pay off any remaining device costs at time of cancellation.

While you don’t need to be an existing Telstra customer in order to take advantage of Telstra Day, you will need a Telstra ID in order to checkout and purchase your chosen offer.

