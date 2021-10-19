The long-awaited Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro are finally here, showcasing a revamped design and a truckload of updates and features. Google has spent months hyping up its 2021 flagship smartphones, which are set to join the iPhone 13 range and Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series as this year’s must-have premium handsets.

Both devices will be available to pre-order from October 20, and will be offered by the Google Store, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, and Officeworks, as well as on plans from Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone. If you’re keen on picking up a Pixel, here’s all the details on Google’s newest smartphones.

Google Pixel 6: key features

Google’s standard Pixel 6 features a 6.4-inch, full HD+ display, made from Corning Gorilla Glass Victus with an adaptive refresh rate of 60-90Hz. Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been given a noticeable redesign, with the rear cameras now housed in a horizontal black band across the top of the device, rather than the top-left lens configuration found on the Google Pixel 5.

The 2021 Pixel is built with a recycled aluminium body, and features IP68 water and dust resistance. Under the hood, the Pixel 6 is powered by Google’s all-new Tensor processor, custom-made for Pixel phones and packing up to 80% faster performance than the Pixel 5.

Google Tensor enables some seriously impressive on-device AI, including advanced speech recognition, custom image processing and improved voice-to-type capabilities. Tensor also powers Google’s new Live Translate feature, which allows users to instantly and accurately translate messages and videos on their device, and offers heavy-duty privacy and protection via a new security core and Titan M2 security chip.

If you’re here for camera updates, the Pixel 6 offers a dual rear camera system, including a 50-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens. Google has claimed that the Pixel 6’s main sensor captures up to 150% more light than the Pixel 5, offering better than ever low-light options, and the tech giant has thrown in a range of new features to maximise the 6 and 6 Pro’s photography capabilities.

Some of the software updates you’ll get with the Pixel 6 include Face Unblur, for clear, in-focus facial recognition, as well as Real Tone to capture more accurate portraits across a diverse range of skin tones. The Pixel 6 also debuts Google Photo’s new Magic Eraser tool, designed to automatically and seamlessly remove unwanted photobombers and background distractions from your favourite shots (no Photoshop required!).

The Pixel’s big 4,500 mAh battery features Google’s Adaptive Battery power saver, which the company says can go over 24 hours on a one charge — even with 5G use. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro also include Extreme Battery Saver, which switches off unused apps and background processes to keep your phone up and running for up to 48 hours. Each device is also compatible with 30W USB-C charging, designed to replenish your battery by up to 50% in just 30 minutes.

The standard Pixel 6 will be offered with 128GB of storage, plus 8GB of RAM, and will come with five years of security updates guaranteed. Prices begin at $999 AUD, and the device will be available to buy both outright, or on phone plans from the three major Aussie telcos.

Google Pixel 6: specs and features

Here’s a quick overview of the specs to expect on the Google Pixel 6:

6.4-inch FHD+ display

4,500 mAh battery with fast wireless charging and Extreme Battery Saver

IP68 water resistance

8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Google Tensor processor

Dual rear camera setup (50MP + 12MP ultra-wide camera)

8MP front-facing camera

Android 12 operating system

5G connectivity

Dual SIM (nano and eSIM)

$999 AUD RRP

Available in Stormy Black, Kinda Coral and Sorta Seafoam

Google Pixel 6 Pro: bigger, faster, stronger

The Pro is the super-sized version of the Pixel 6, packing a big, bright 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display with LTPO technology, and an intelligently adjusting refresh rate of between 10- 120Hz. You’ll get all the features of the standard Pixel 6, but in a bigger body, and with pro-grade cameras. The Pixel 6 also includes a first for an Australian-launched smartphone: support for mmWave 5G.

mmWave (short for ‘millimetre wave’) is the newest upgrade to the ongoing 5G roll out in Australia, and offers fast, high-capacity performance that’s ideal for city centres. It’s the next step in building out Australia’s 5G coverage, and both Telstra and Optus have now switched on mmWave sites in selected areas.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is the first phone to be compatible with mmWave technology in Australia, but will still support the more widely-available sub-6Ghz or ‘mid-band’ 5G spectrum. Unfortunately, mmWave capability is only included on the Pixel 6 Pro, not the standard 6, but it’s one of several selling points that set the premium Pro apart from the smaller model.

Shell out for the Pro, and you’ll also get a new triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 4X optical zoom. Like the 6, the 6 Pro offers 150% more light than the 2020 Pixel 5, for a reliable performance in a variety of filming conditions. The Pro also includes the full range of new camera features — such as Real Tone, Magic Eraser, Face Unblur, and Motion Mode for long exposure and action shots — plus a 11.1-megapixel ultra-wide front camera that’s capable of shooting in 4K.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro will retail for $1,299, and will be available from approved retailers and on plans from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone.

Google Pixel 6 Pro: specs and features

See below for a quick run-down of the Pixel 6 Pro’s specs:

6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display with 10-120Hz refresh rate

5,000 mAh battery with fast wireless charging and Extreme Battery Saver

IP68 water resistance

12GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Google Tensor processor

Triple rear camera setup (50MP + 12MP ultra-wide + 48MP telephoto cameras)

11.1MP ultra-wide front-facing camera with 4K video

Android 12 operating system

5G connectivity with mmWave support

Dual SIM (nano and eSIM)

$1,299 AUD RRP

Available in Stormy Black, Cloudy White and Sorta Sunny

Compare SIM-only plans

If you’re considering picking up the Google Pixel 6 or Google Pixel 6 Pro outright, you’ll need to pair it with a SIM-only phone plan. Begin comparing plans and prices below (note: not all plans offer 5G coverage).

Postpaid Plans

Prepaid Plans Here is a selection of postpaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database with a minimum of 10GB of data, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Try using our mobile phone plan comparison tool to see a wide range of plans from other providers. This table includes products with links to referral partners. Here is a selection of prepaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database with a minimum of 10GB of data each month, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. If you want to compare a larger range of offers from other providers, use our phone plan comparison tool. This table includes products with links to referral partners.

Images: Google