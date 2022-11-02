Telstra Day is back for November — so if you’ve been looking to save on Apple or Samsung smartphones, or you’re keen to grab some freebies with your next phone purchase, this is the sale for you. The 24-hour flash event is locked in for Thursday, November 3, offering customers up to $500 off iPhones and $120 off home internet, plus bonus gifts with selected Samsung Galaxy devices.

New and existing customers can claim these deals in Telstra stores, over the phone, or online via the Telstra site (or through following the links below!). The sale begins at 1am AEDT on November 3, and ends at midnight — so read on for a preview of what’s on offer.

Telstra Day phone deals: $500 off iPhones, plus free tablets and watches with Samsung Galaxy phones

The recent release of the iPhone 14 has seen prices drop on older Apple models — so Telstra is slashing a massive $500 off the iPhone 12 Pro and $200 off the iPhone 12 Mini. While both devices are from Apple’s 2020 lineup, they remain excellent phones, and each handset can be used on Telstra’s 5G network where available.

Buy on Telstra Day, and you can grab the iPhone 12 Mini from just $799, either by paying upfront or spreading the cost over a 12, 24, or 36-month device payment plan. Telstra’s iPhone discounts include:

Apple iPhone 12 Pro: save $500 (now $1,199 for 128GB model, $1,369 for 256GB model, $1,719 for 512GB model)

save $500 (now $1,199 for 128GB model, $1,369 for 256GB model, $1,719 for 512GB model) Apple iPhone 12 Mini: save $200 (now $799 for 64GB model, $879 for 128GB model, $1,049 for 256GB model)

Telstra is also offering device discounts and bonus accessories on selected Samsung Galaxy S series, A series and Z Fold smartphones. The telco is throwing in a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, valued at up to $849, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB when you add your phone to any Telstra Upfront mobile plan.

Pick up the equally-impressive Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB, and you’ll get a free Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet valued at up to $529.

You can also save up to $250 on other Samsung handsets, including the Samsung Galaxy S22. The full list of Samsung offers is below.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: bonus Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (RRP $529) ($1,849 for 128GB model, $1,999 for 256GB model, $2,149 for 512GB model)

bonus Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (RRP $529) ($1,849 for 128GB model, $1,999 for 256GB model, $2,149 for 512GB model) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G: bonus Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (RRP $849) ($2,499 for 256GB model, $2,699 for the 512GB model)

bonus Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (RRP $849) ($2,499 for 256GB model, $2,699 for the 512GB model) Samsung Galaxy S22: save $250 (now $999 for 128GB model, $1,099 for 256GB model)

save $250 (now $999 for 128GB model, $1,099 for 256GB model) Samsung Galaxy A73 5G: save $200 (now $599 for 128GB model)

save $200 (now $599 for 128GB model) Samsung Galaxy A33 5G: save $200 (now $399 for 128GB model)

To take home any of the above offers, you’ll need to purchase your choice of phone either outright from Telstra, or on a Telstra device plan of 12, 24, or 36 months. All four options mean you’ll pay the same in total for your phone, but a device plan allows you to spread the cost over one, two, or three years of equal monthly installments.

If you’re buying outright, the full discount will be applied at check-out. If you opt for a device plan, the price cut will be applied evenly across your monthly installments; if you cancel your Telstra plan early, you’ll be required to pay out the full remaining balance of your phone, and will forfeit any remaining discount.

Whichever payment option you choose, you’ll need to pair your phone with one of Telstra’s three Upfront, SIM-only mobile plans. Plans begin at $58 per month for 40GB of full-speed data, up to $89 for 300GB. All plans include unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, unlimited speed-capped data (limited to 1.5Mbps) to use if your full-speed allowance runs out, and access to Telstra’s 5G network. However, customers should be aware that Telstra’s Basic $58 plan limits 5G speeds to 250Mbps.

These plans also include some great entertainment bonuses for customers who sign up ASAP. Customers moving to a new Telstra Upfront plan will receive one month of free Foxtel Now streaming ( worth $25 per month), two months of free BINGE streaming (priced at $16 per month), and three months of free Apple TV+ (normally $9.99 per month) — a combined value of just under $87. You’ll also get three months of free Telstra Device Security protection for your phone, valued at $30 over the three-month trial period.

Telstra internet deals: $120 off NBN

Alongside phone-on-a-plan offers, Telstra is also cutting home internet prices for new customers during the 24-hour Telstra Day sale. The telco is discounting selected NBN plans by $20 per month for your first six months, offering a total saving of $120. Included plans are:

Telstra Upfront Internet Plan Essential (NBN 50): $75 per month for six months ($95 per month ongoing)

$75 per month for six months ($95 per month ongoing) Telstra Upfront Internet Plan Premium(NBN 100): $90 per month for six months ($110 per month ongoing)

$90 per month for six months ($110 per month ongoing) Telstra Upfront Internet Plan Ultimate (NBN 250): $120 per month for six months ($140 per month ongoing)

All plans include unlimited data, and an included home phone line with unlimited calls to standard Australian numbers (plus 30 minutes of standard overseas calls per month). You’ll also get the newest Telstra Smart Modem 3, which includes built-in 4G network backup.

After your introductory discount ends, prices will revert to the full monthly cost. However, you’re free to cancel at any time: simply return the included Telstra Smart Modem, or pay a $200 non-return fee.

Currently, Telstra is throwing in two months of BINGE standard streaming and three months of Apple TV+ free of charge for new NBN customers. Plans also come with three months of free Device Protect cyber security, normally priced at $10 per month.

The following table shows a selection of unlimited Telstra NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.