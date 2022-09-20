If you’re planning to upgrade to the iPhone 14 series – or just want a good deal on an iPhone – you’re going to need the right data plan. The iPhone 14 range offers more features and faster performance than previous Apple devices, and with the phone supporting 5G, many users might want more data to take advantage of those lightning-fast speeds.

Fortunately, excess data charges are becoming a thing of the past, thanks to the introduction of ‘unlimited data’ mobile plans. Currently, Telstra, Optus and Vodafone offer these plans with iPhones, with Felix Mobile offering a single unlimited data plan that’s available on a SIM-only basis. But if you want a data-proof plan with loads of extras, they’re your best bet.

Telstra Unlimited Data iPhone Plans

While Telstra had previously offered a pricey plan with unlimited high-speed data, Australia’s largest telco has instead shifted its focus to eliminate excess data charges on all postpaid plans. This effectively means that all three of Telstra’s postpaid phone plans are now ‘unlimited,’ as once you go over your included full-speed data allowance, you’ll be able to continue using data but at the capped speed of 1.5Mbps.

These three plans can be bundled with any iPhone, including the newest devices — the iPhone 14, iPhone Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Plans also include entertainment extras such subscription bundling (with free streaming subscriptions offered from time to time). While the mobile plans themselves are SIM-only and month-to-month, you can pay off your new iPhone over a period of either 12, 24 or 36 months.

Vodafone Unlimited Data iPhone Plans

If you want an overage-free iPhone plan from Vodafone, the telco includes unlimited speed-capped data on four of its postpaid Infinite Plans, and unlimited max speed data on its Ultra+ plan. Here’s what you’ll get from each plan option:

$40 Lite Plan: Lite Infinite data capped at 2Mbps

Lite Infinite data capped at 2Mbps $45 Lite+ Plan: Lite Infinite data capped at 2Mbps

Lite Infinite data capped at 2Mbps $55 Super Plan: Super Infinite data capped at 10Mbps

Super Infinite data capped at 10Mbps $65 Super+ Plan: Super Infinite data capped at 10Mbps

Super Infinite data capped at 10Mbps $85 Ultra+ Plan: Unlimited max speed data

Infinite data means that, although you’ll get all the gigabytes you can use, your speeds will be noticeably slower. You’ll still be able to do general web browsing, emailing, and even social media on 2Mbps, but activities such as HD streaming and intensive gaming will be limited. The good news is that Vodafone’s Infinite plans do include a pretty generous amount of fast, full-speed data, especially on the higher plans with 100GB on the $65 Super+ Plan. You can also take advantage of Vodafone’s newly-launched Ultra+ plan, which includes unlimited data with no speed caps for $85 per month.

In addition to huge data allowances, Vodafone’s postpaid plans also include unlimited standard national talk and text, and international calls: the $45 plan includes up to 100 minutes, the $55 plan up to 1100 minutes, while the $65 and $85 plans include unlimited calls to Zone 1 countries.

Optus Unlimited Data iPhone Plans

Optus now offers unlimited speed-capped data on all postpaid plans, both with a phone and as SIM-only. Like Telstra, this extra data is capped at speeds of 1.5Mbps, and is available in addition to your plan’s monthly full-speed data allowance.

Fast data inclusions are available up to 360GB on the premium Extra Large plan, with prices beginning at $49 per month for 30GB. You can pair your plan with an iPhone on an Optus device payment period of 12, 24, or 36 months.

Felix Mobile Unlimited Data iPhone Plans

Unlike Telstra, Optus and Vodafone, Felix doesn’t offer devices – including iPhones – on its plans, instead existing as a SIM-only provider. However, if you have an unlocked iPhone, you can pair it with Felix’s $35 per month unlimited plan.

Felix Mobile’s single plan features unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, as well as unlimited data; however, speeds are limited to 20Mbps. Despite the speed cap, this plan should be easily fast enough for almost everything you’re likely to do on your phone (although if you’re picking up a 5G iPhone 14 you may prefer to go with a provider that can offer access to a 5G network).

If you do go with Felix, your plan is contract-free and month-to-month, and can be cancelled any time through the Felix app. Felix Mobile also offers an environmental focus, being carbon neutral and powered by 100% renewable electricity.

