As Australia’s largest telco, Telstra unsurprisingly offers a comprehensive range of iPhone plans, stocking all the newest and hottest Apple devices. Telstra is also king for extra perks, often throwing in bonuses like free subscriptions and data-free music streaming.

Of course, you’ll also get unlimited talk and text in Australia, plus no excess data charges and nationwide 4G and 4GX coverage plus its continually growing 5G network — which you’ll get access to on an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 device. If you’re eyeing Telstra for your next smartphone, read on to find out what you can expect from the big blue telco when it comes to iPhone plans.

Telstra iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro & iPhone 13 Pro Max plans

Apple’s 2021 range of iPhones — the iPhone 13 series — follow the same naming conventions as its 2020 predecessors, and some decent upgrades to these devices. Telstra stocks all four of the iPhone 13 devices, across all colours and storage sizes (subject to availability). You can pick up your iPhone 13 model of choice on a plan through Telstra over 12, 24 or 36-month payment periods, and you can also buy outright.

Telstra iPhone 13 plans

Eyeing off the iPhone 13 on a plan with Telstra? The following table shows a selection of published 24-month Telstra plans for the 128GB iPhone 13 as published on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our easy to use mobile plan comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Telstra iPhone 13 mini plans

Want the features of the iPhone 13 but in a smaller package? The following table shows a selection of published 24-month Telstra plans for the 128GB iPhone 13 mini as published on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our easy to use mobile plan comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Telstra iPhone 13 Pro plans

Make it Pro with the iPhone 13 Pro on a plan from Telstra. The following table shows a selection of published 24-month Telstra plans for the 128GB iPhone 13 Pro as published on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our easy to use mobile plan comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Telstra iPhone 13 Pro Max plans

Take your iPhone experience to the max with the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The following table shows a selection of published 24-month Telstra plans for the 128GB iPhone 13 pro Max as published on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our easy to use mobile plan comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Compare iPhone 13 phones

Not sure which iPhone 13 device is right for you? Compare the features and specs of the 2021 iPhone 13 series in the table below.

iPhone 13 Mini iPhone 13 iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max Price From $1,199 From $1,349 From $1,699 From $1,849 Screen size 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion Battery MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 17 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 19 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 22 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 28 hours video playback Chipset A15 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A15 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A15 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 5-core CPU A15 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 5-core CPU Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear camera Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and ultra wide cameras with 2x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision and Cinematic Mode Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and ultra wide cameras with 2x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision and Cinematic Mode Triple 12-megapixel wide angle, ultra wide and telephoto cameras with 6x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision and Cinematic Mode Triple 12-megapixel wide angle, ultra wide and telephoto cameras with 6x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision and Cinematic Mode Front camera 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and ProRes 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and ProRes 4K video Operating system iOS 15 iOS 15 iOS 15 iOS 15 Colours Midnight, Starlight, Pink, Blue, (PRODUCT) Red Midnight, Starlight, Pink, Blue, (PRODUCT) Red Gold, Graphite, Silver, Sierra Blue Gold, Graphite, Silver, Sierra Blue

Telstra iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro & iPhone 12 Pro Max plans

Telstra iPhone 12 plans

All iPhone 12 models are available through Telstra on 36-month, 24-month and 12-month contracts. Keep in mind that on a 12-month contract, you’ll be paying more per month, however, your contract will end sooner. The tables in this article will cover 24-month plans, with the smallest storage capacity models selected. Telstra also sells iPhone 12 model phones with higher storage capacities – though these will cost more.

The following table shows a selection of published 24-month Telstra plans for the 64GB iPhone 12 on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our easy to use mobile plan comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Telstra iPhone 12 mini plans

The following table shows a selection of published 24-month Telstra plans for the 64GB iPhone 12 mini on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our easy to use mobile plan comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Telstra iPhone 12 Pro plans

The following table shows a selection of published 24-month Telstra plans for the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our mobile plan comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Telstra iPhone 12 Pro Max plans

The following table shows a selection of published 24-month Telstra plans for the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro Max on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our mobile plan comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Telstra iPhone 11 plans

The following table shows a selection of published 24-month Telstra plans for the 64GB iPhone 11 on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our mobile plan comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

iPhone 12 Mini, 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max: features at a glance

iPhone 12 Mini iPhone 12 iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max Price From $1,199 From $1,349 From $1,699 From $1,849 Screen size 5.4-inch SuperRetina XDR display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display Battery MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 15 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 17 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 17 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 20 hours video playback Chipset A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Rear camera Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and ultra wide cameras with 2x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and ultra wide cameras with 2x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision Triple 12-megapixel wide angle, ultra wide and telephoto cameras with 4x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision Triple 12-megapixel wide angle, ultra wide and telephoto cameras with 5x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision Front camera 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video Operating system iOS 14 iOS 14 iOS 14 iOS 14 Colours Black, White, Blue, Green, (PRODUCT) Red Black, White, Blue, Green, (PRODUCT) Red Gold, Graphite, Silver, Pacific Blue Gold, Graphite, Silver, Pacific Blue

Telstra iPhone SE plans

The following table includes all 24-month Telstra 64GB iPhone SE 24-month phone plans as published on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost from lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our easy to use mobile plan comparison tool to see a range of plans for other devices and from other providers.

Telstra iPhone Plan inclusions

Telstra’s iPhone plans aren’t the cheapest available – but they do come packed with plenty of extra features. Alongside unlimited national talk and text, you’ll get decent data allowances with unlimited data at the capped speed of 1.5Mbps when you use up your fast-speed data.

Telstra also includes unlimited standard international SMS and 30 minutes of standard calls to any overseas number. You’ll also get data-free Apple Music streaming, although you will need to pay for your own subscription, and you can share data between up to 10 eligible services on the one account.

Telstra iPhone 11 Pro plans

Note: Telstra no longer sells the iPhone 11 Pro as of February 2021.

Telstra iPhone 11 Pro Max plans

Note: Telstra no longer sells the iPhone 11 Pro Max as of February 2021.

Telstra iPhone XS plans

Note: Telstra no longer sells the iPhone XS as of May 2021.

Telstra iPhone XR plans

Monthly phone payments for the 64GB iPhone XR are $28.29 per month over 24 months ($678.96 in total over 24 months).

Stock of the 128GB and 256GB devices are no longer available from Telstra.

Telstra iPhone XS Max plans

Note: Telstra no longer sells the iPhone XS Max as of May 2020.

Telstra iPhone 8 Plus plans

Note: Telstra no longer sells the iPhone 8 Plus as of February 2021.

Telstra iPhone 8 plans

Note: Telstra no longer sells the iPhone 8 as of February 2021.

Telstra iPhone 7 plans

Note: Telstra no longer sells the iPhone 7 as of February 2021.

Telstra iPhone 6S plans

Note: Telstra no longer sells the iPhone 6S as of February 2021.

Should I get a Telstra iPhone plan?

Telstra is Australia’s largest mobile network and has a comprehensive range of iPhone plans — from the older devices to the premium newer devices, Telstra has you covered. However, you’ll need to be prepared to pay for it, especially with the latest iPhone 12 series devices as they don’t come cheap.

Many plans cost over $100, while older and smaller devices can be found for less than $80 a month.

Telstra includes things like data-free sports streaming

International call (30 minutes) and SMS (unlimited) are available on postpaid plans

5G network access is included on the Medium, Large and Extra Large plans only

In any case, Telstra is sure to be one of the most popular mobile phone plan providers to stock the latest iPhones and for good reason too. Telstra is arguably the go-to for many Aussies looking for phone plans, but to say it’s a cheap iPhone provider may be another question entirely.

Telstra iPhone Plans – in summary