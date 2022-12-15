Vodafone is celebrating the silly season by slashing prices on a range of popular smartphones, with customers now able to save up to $800 on selected devices. The telco is offering limited-time discounts on phones from Samsung, Google, OPPO, Motorola, and even Apple iPhones, with the premium iPhone 13 Pro Max on special.

Whether you’ve been naughty or nice this year, now’s a great time to save on the total cost of your new device. We’ve rounded up Vodafone’s phone deals below – keep in mind most of these offers are available until withdrawn, and terms apply.

Up to $500 off Samsung Galaxy phones

Samsung fans can save up to $500 on the retail price of some of the brand’s most-wanted phones, with Vodafone discounting the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and more. Pick up one of the below phones on a Vodafone device payment plan of 24 or 36 months, and stay connected to Vodafone for your full payment term, and you can score the following price cuts:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G: save $500 (now $1,348.80 for 128GB model, $1,498.80 for 256GB model, $1,648.80 for 512GB model)

save $500 (now $1,348.80 for 128GB model, $1,498.80 for 256GB model, $1,648.80 for 512GB model) Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G: save $400 (now $1,148.88 for 128GB model, $1,248.72 for 256GB model)

save $400 (now $1,148.88 for 128GB model, $1,248.72 for 256GB model) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G: save $350 (now $2,148.72 for 256GB model, $2,348.64 for the 512GB model)

save $350 (now $2,148.72 for 256GB model, $2,348.64 for the 512GB model) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G: save $250 (now $1,248.72 for 128GB model, $1,398.72 for the 256GB model, $1,598.88 for the 512GB model )

save $250 (now $1,248.72 for 128GB model, $1,398.72 for the 256GB model, $1,598.88 for the 512GB model ) Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: save $300 (now $698.88 for 128GB model, $798.96 for 256GB model )

save $300 (now $698.88 for 128GB model, $798.96 for 256GB model ) Samsung Galaxy A13: save $150 (now $148.80 for 128GB model)

Save $200 on the iPhone 13 Pro Max

Vodafone has also knocked $200 off the RRP of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, provided you buy on a 24-month or 36-month device plan and remain connected. This brings the $1,528.80 for the 128GB size, and $1,698.72 for the 256GB model.

Some combinations of colours and sizes may be unavailable online, but you may be able to find your preferred version in Vodafone stores. To see how Vodafone’s iPhone 13 Pro Max plans stack up, compare prices below.

Up to $350 off Google Pixel phones

Customers can grab the newly-released Google Pixel 7 or Google Pixel 7 Pro with a $300 or $350 discount, again when you buy either phone on a 24-month or 36-month plan. Vodafone is also cutting $250 off the more mid-range Google Pixel 6a, which is now available for under $500 with the discount applied.

Google Pixel 7 Pro : save $350 (now $948.72 for 128GB model)

: save $350 (now $948.72 for 128GB model) Google Pixel 7: save $300 (now $698.88 for 128GB model)

save $300 (now $698.88 for 128GB model) Google Pixel 6a: save $250 (now $498.72 for 128GB model)

Big discounts on OPPO and Motorola

Vodafone is slashing a massive $810 off the retail price of the premium OPPO Find X5 Pro on 24 or 36-month plans. With price drop added, you can pick up the 256GB model for just $988.92, plus plan costs.

Customers can also save $300 on the 256GB OPPO Reno8 5G, with the device reduced to $698.76 on 24-month and 36-month plans.

The telco is also offering the following Motorola discounts on 24 or 36-month plans:

Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G: save $300 (now $698.76 for 128GB model)

save $300 (now $698.76 for 128GB model) Motorola Moto e22i 4G: save $126 (now $32.76 for 32GB model)

All of the above offers require customers to buy their chosen device on a 24 or 36-month Vodafone device payment plan, and add any of Vodafone’s SIM-only Infinite mobile plans. As each phone’s discount is spread evenly across the 24 or 36 monthly installments, you’ll need to stay connected for the full payment period to score the whole price cut.

If you cancel your Vodafone plan early, you’ll forfeit your discount and be required to pay out the remaining balance of your phone.

Vodafone’s SIM-only plans begin at $40 per month for 10GB of full-speed data, plus unlimited data use restricted to speeds of 2Mbps. All plans include unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, unlimited standard international texts, and unlimited throttled data at speeds of either 2Mbps or 10Mbps.

The telco also offers the only truly unlimited full-speed data plan in Australia, with its SIM Only Ultra+ option. Normally priced at $85 per month, this plan is currently available for $60 per month for the life of your plan.

