Vodafone’s iPhone SE plans, prices, and deals

Advertisement

Following months of rumours, Apple has unveiled its smaller, budget-friendly new smartphone – the iPhone SE. While the device will be available to buy in stores from telcos and retailers from Friday, 24 April 2020, pre-orders are set to go live at 10pm AEST on Friday 17 April – and you’ll be able to order directly from Vodafone.

If you do want to pick up the SE from Vodafone, you’ll be able to pair your phone with any of the telco’s four postpaid SIM-only plans, and pay off your phone in instalments over 12, 24, or 36 months. With a price tag beginning at a comparatively affordable $749 outright, the SE is a lower-priced iPhone that still packs premium features – so if you’re looking at a Vodafone plan for your device, we’ve got all the details below.

Vodafone iPhone SE plans

Vodafone offers the 64GB and 128GB iPhone SE on your choice of a 12, 24, or 36-month payment plan. You’ll pay the same in total for your device no matter which term you pick, but the longer your payment period, the lower your monthly repayment will be.

We’ve got device payment prices for each size of iPhone SE further down, but all payment options can be paired with any of the below Vodafone SIM-only Red Plus Plans.

Currently, Vodafone is offering up to $120 in Loyalty to You credits for customers who stay connected for 12 months. This includes a $5 per month credit on its $50 plan, and $10 monthly credits on the $60 and $80 options. This offer is available to new or additional services, with credit applied for your first 12 months only, and expires 18 May, 2020.

The following table includes all of Vodafone’s SIM-only Red Plus plans as published on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost from lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Prices do not include what you’ll pay for the iPhone SE. Use our comparison tool to see a range of plans for other devices and from other providers. This table includes products with links to a referral partner.

As Vodafone separates its device payments from its postpaid phone plans, what you’ll spend each month in total depends on the repayment period, device size and monthly plan cost.

To help you find the right plan, we’ve broken down how much you’ll pay each month for the iPhone SE with Vodafone (excluding your monthly plan costs):

Phone payment prices for the 64GB iPhone SE:

12 months: $59.41 per month (total cost $713)

$59.41 per month (total cost $713) 24 months: $29.70 per month (total cost $713)

$29.70 per month (total cost $713) 36 months: $19.80 per month (total cost $713)

Phone payment prices for the 128GB iPhone SE:

12 months: $66.08 per month (total cost $793)

$66.08 per month (total cost $793) 24 months: $33.04 per month (total cost $793)

$33.04 per month (total cost $793) 36 months: $22.02 per month (total cost $793)

Vodafone plan features

All of Vodafone’s iPhone SE plans are offered independently of your mobile plan; you’ll need to pick your phone, then your desired payment term, then select your choice of Vodafone SIM-only Red Plus plan. You’re free to switch between Red Plus plans without impacting on your device payments, but if you do decide to cancel your Vodafone mobile service, you’ll need to pay out the remaining balance of your iPhone SE.

Red Plus plans begin at $40 per month, and all plans include unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia. You’ll also get unlimited standard texts to overseas numbers, plus unlimited speed-capped data limited to 1.5Mbps (in addition to a full-speed monthly data allowance). High-speed data begins at 10GB on the $40 plan, up to 150GB monthly on the $80 option.

Selected plans also include standard international talk minutes to eligible countries. All plans include the option to share data with other Plus plans, and customers can bundle their plan with other eligible Vodafone services, such as NBN, to save up to 20% each month on fees.

Vodafone also offers an international roaming add-on, allowing customers to use their plan’s inclusions in 80 countries for $5 extra per day. More information about $5 Roaming is available here.

Here’s a snapshot of the inclusions available on Vodafone’s postpaid iPhone plans.

Plan Price Inclusions $40 Red Plus Plan $40 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 10GB max speed data/ unlimited 1.5Mbps data $50 Red Plus Plan $50 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 60GB max speed data/ unlimited 1.5Mbps data $60 Red Plus Plan $60 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 100GB max speed data/ unlimited 1.5Mbps data $80 Red Plus Plan $80 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 150GB max speed data/ unlimited 1.5Mbps data

iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max plans

Want the best of the best when it comes to iPhone? Apple’s flagship iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max range is still available – click below to compare plans and prices.

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone 11 Plans The following table shows a selection of 24-month 64GB Apple iPhone 11 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a wide range of telco providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners. iPhone 11 Pro Plans The following table shows a selection of 24-month 64GB Apple iPhone 11 Pro plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a wide range of telco providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners. iPhone 11 Pro Max Plans The following table shows a selection of 24-month 64GB Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool above to see plans from a wide range of telco providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone SE: features at a glance