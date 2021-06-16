How to score $1,000 off a solar system this EOFY with Origin Energy

Origin Energy is serving up a solar special this end of financial year (EOFY), slashing the prices of all solar systems 6 kilowatts (kW) or greater by $1,000.

That’s right, customers who receive a quote before 30 June 2021 for the installation of a 6kW system or greater will receive a $1,000 discount off the final purchase price – simply for choosing Origin.

The deal is aimed at helping Aussies continue their pursuit for solar power by speeding up their return on investment, at least according to Origin Retail Sales and Marketing General Manager, Duncan Permezel.

“The demand for rooftop solar installations has continued to accelerate over the past 12 months with more people continuing to recognise the value of solar provided by lower average system costs and attractive pay-back periods of between three to five years,” he said.

“Our current $1,000 bonus is just one way we are helping make it easy and attractive for customers considering solar. Another way we are doing this is through our solar savings guarantee that provides eligible customers with certainty and confidence about the savings they can make in the first 24 months with their new system.”

In addition to waiving $1,000 off the final purchase price, Origin also offers a 24-month, interest-free loan to help pay off the solar system, plus an exclusive solar feed-in tariff which is currently one of the highest feed-in rates on offer across Australia.

This promotion is available to residents in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and the ACT, including new and existing Origin customers, granted they live in a postcode Origin services.

Origin’s Solar Savings Guarantee – which sees a repayment of credits to electricity bills if customers are unhappy with their solar system’s output – is also accessible on this promotion, however it only applies if they are an existing Origin customer. Visit Origin Energy’s website for the full terms and conditions.

Customers will need to get in quick as the promotion ends on 30 June 2021 and is only available to residential customers and cannot be bundled with a solar battery or Virtual Power Plant (VPP). To see if you’re eligible, please visit the Origin Energy website.

Can I still access this offer if I purchase a solar system after June 30?

Yes! If you are quoted for a 6kW+ system before June 30 but can’t purchase it straight away, Origin Energy will honour your quote for 30 days.

How big is a 6kW+ solar system?

A solar system that is 6kW+ is larger than average by Australian standards. In fact, a recent Canstar Blue survey found that the average solar system size was 5kW across most states and territories in Australia. Households with high energy consumption needs may benefit from a larger system, however. Thankfully most solar panel installers, including Origin, should be able to recommend a size based on a customer’s electricity usage habits and other personal circumstances.

Does Origin Energy offer solar-specific plans?

Origin is recognised as a major solar energy provider across Australia, generally offering some of the biggest feed-in tariffs (FiTs) in each state. While Origin’s solar plans come with higher-than-average FiTs, it’s important to note that the base rates on these deals are usually a little higher than its standard non-solar offerings. This is to compensate for solar credits paid to customers by Origin for exporting any leftover electricity back into the grid.

That being said, if you’re after a jaw-dropping feed-in tariff then you can’t overlook Origin’s Solar Boost and Solar Boost Plus plans. Only customers who purchase their solar system with Origin will be able to sign up to the Solar Boost Plus, which has the highest FiT rate . Always remember to check the fine print of an energy plan before signing up.

Origin Solar Plans

SA Origin Solar Plans NSW Here are the Origin Energy solar plans available on our database in NSW. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Plans are listed in order of lowest price first. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. This table includes products from a referral partner†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information. Origin Solar Plans VIC Here are the Origin Energy solar plans available on our database in Victoria. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Plans are listed in order of lowest price first. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. This table includes products from a referral partner†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information. Origin Solar Plans QLD Here are the Origin Energy solar plans available on our database in SE QLD. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Plans are listed in order of lowest price first. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. This table includes products from a referral partner†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information. Origin Solar Plans SA Here are the Origin Energy solar plans available on our database in SA. These costs are based on SA Power network in Adelaide but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Plans are listed in order of lowest price first. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. This table includes products from a referral partner†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information.

