Electricity Price Changes
The tables below reveal the most recent changes to energy plan pricing in Victoria, NSW, QLD and SA. For more detailed information into these price changes, scroll down to read the corresponding summary. Not all customers on a particular plan will be impacted by the changes. Contact your retailer for further information.
Electricity Price Changes Victoria
In the table below, the annual cost assumptions are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne. See here for information on the VDO, which in this comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff, so the VDO is $1,270/year. Price changes could be the result of an increase or decrease in usage or supply rates, or changes to a discount.
|Electricity Provider
|Electricity Plan
|Estimated annual bill before
|Estimated annual bill after
|Percentage price change
|Origin
|Basic
|$1,269
|$1,335
|5.20%
|Momentum Energy
|Smile Power Flexi
|$1.240
|$1,422
|14.68%
|Momentum Energy
|Move Mate
|$1,240
|$1,422
|14.68%
|Momentum Energy
|Self Serve
|$1,095
|$1,333
|21.74%
|Momentum Energy
|Bill Boss
|$1,087
|$1,371
|26.13%
Electricity Price Changes NSW
In the table below, the annual cost assumptions are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney. See here for further information on the Reference Price, which in this comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff, meaning the Reference Price is $1,393/year. Price changes could be the result of an increase or decrease in usage or supply rates, or changes to a discount.
|Electricity Provider
|Electricity Plan
|Estimated annual bill before
|Estimated annual bill after
|Percentage price change
|Powerclub
|Powerbank Home Flat
|$1,115
|$1,122
|0.63%
|Kogan Energy
|Market Offer
|$1,089
|$1,075
|1.28%
|GloBird Energy
|GloSave
|$1,043
|$1,188
|13.90%
|GloBird Energy
|EasySave
|$1,062
|$1,203
|13.28%
|Mojo Power
|All Day Breakfast
|$1,016
|$971
|4.43%
Electricity Price Changes QLD
In the table below, the annual cost assumptions are based on the Energex network in Brisbane. See here for further information on the Reference Price, which in this comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff, meaning the Reference Price is $1,455/year. Price changes could be the result of an increase or decrease in usage or supply rates, or changes to a discount.
|Electricity Provider
|Electricity Plan
|Estimated annual bill before
|Estimated annual bill after
|Percentage price change
|Powerclub
|Powerbank Home Flat
|$1,208
|$1,239
|2.57%
|Kogan Energy
|Market Offer
|$1,205
|$1,257
|4.31%
|GloBird Energy
|GloSave
|$1,059
|$1,291
|21.91%
|GloBird Energy
|EasySave
|$1,080
|$1,304
|20.74%
|EnergyAustralia
|Total Plan Home
|$1,157
|$1,207
|4.32%
Electricity Price Changes SA
In the table below, the annual cost assumptions are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide. See here for further information on the Reference Price, which in this comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff, meaning the Reference Price is $1,716/year. Price changes could be the result of an increase or decrease in usage or supply rates, or changes to a discount.
|Electricity Provider
|Electricity Plan
|Estimated annual bill before
|Estimated annual bill after
|Percentage price change
|Powerclub
|Powerbank Home Flat
|$1,414
|$1,363
|3.60%
|Kogan Energy
|Market Offer
|$1,426
|$1,432
|0.42%
|GloBird Energy
|GloSave
|$1,395
|$1,661
|19.07%
|GloBird Energy
|EasySave
|$1,440
|$1,672
|16.11%
|EnergyAustralia
|Total Plan Home
|$1,594
|$1,575
|1.19%
August 2021
Origin Energy
Origin has increased its rates in Victoria on its Basic deal – a plan that once sat in line with the Victorian Default Offer (VDO). Origin’s Basic in Victoria now sits a little higher than the default price. The retail giant also made changes to its solar plans in Victoria, including a small decrease to the feed-in tariff on its ‘Solar Boost Plus’.
Momentum Energy
Momentum Energy has significantly increased the price of all its market offers in Victoria. The Self Serve, Bill Boss, Move Mate and Smile Power Flexi plans have all seen a massive price jump in the state, the most significant of these changes coming to the the retailer’s flagship offer, the Bill Boss plan. The Self Serve plan is now Mometum Energy’s cheapest offer on the Citipower network.
EnergyAustralia
In Victoria, EnergyAustralia has slightly increased the price of its Total Plan Home offer. This offer is still the retailer’s flagship offer in Victoria and offers a decent solar feed-in tariff of 10.2c/kwh.
July 2021
Origin Energy
Origin Energy has changed the name and rates on its Home Support offer, across NSW, QLD, SA, VIC and the ACT. This offer is now known as the ‘Home Assist’ plan in these states, with usage and supply rates seeing a major drop across the board. This plan still offers a 12-month Allianz Emergency Home Assistance membership and fixes rates for 12-months.
GloBird Energy
In Victoria, GloBird Energy has had a slight switch up to its product line-up, retiring its SureSave plan in the state and bringing back the EasySave plan in its place. The EasySave plan, previously offered in the state, offers variable rates with no conditional discounts or credit card fees. This plan however, does require customers to pay with direct debit. EasySave is now GloBird’s sole market offer in Victoria.
Powerclub
Powerclub has changed the rates on its flagship offer, Powerbank Home Flat, in NSW, QLD and SA. These rate changes have resulted in a slight price increase for NSW and QLD and a significant price decrease in SA. As a result, this offer is now one of the cheapest electricity plans for households in SA. Powerclub has also significantly reduced its solar FiT’s on this plan across all three of these states.
Elysian Energy
Elysian Energy has taken the July 1 reference price changes as an opportunity to completely re-design its product line-up and payment model across the country. The retailer now has one sole market offer, called ‘Power Maximiser’, that uses a subscription based service as opposed to charging general and daily supply rates. Customers on this offer pay a monthly subscription fee, which includes the first 250kWh of energy usage. Additional energy usage outside this amount is charged at a competitive, low rate. This offer is available in Victoria, NSW, SA, QLD and now the ACT and Tasmania, where Elysian Energy has recently launched. Power Maximiser is also now one of the cheapest offers across each of these states and territories, particularly in SA, Tasmania and the ACT. This offer has replaced the Super Simple, Simple, The Minimalist, A New Chapter, The Good Life and The House plans from Elysian.
ReAmped Energy
In Victoria, ReAmped Energy has increased the usage rates on its flagship offer, leading to a significant price increase on the Handshake plan. This price increase has bumped ReAmped from the top spot on all five distribution networks in Victoria.
Tango Energy
In light of the July 1 reference price changes, Tango Energy has slightly increased the price of its Greenpower plan, Tango Blue, in NSW. The retailer’s market offer, Home Select, has not been impacted by these changes and remains competitively priced on NSW’s Ausgrid network.
1st Energy
1st Energy has modified some of its products in NSW, QLD and SA following the reference price changes on July 1. The 1st Saver Plus Online plan has been retired in NSW, QLD and SA, leaving the retailer’s 1st Saver product to now become its flagship offer in these states. This offer, which was previously named 1st Saver Plus, has also seen a slight price drop in NSW and QLD, thanks to a reduction in general usage rate charges. A small pay on time discount is still available on this plan in QLD, NSW and SA.
QEnergy
In NSW, QLD and SA, QEnergy has re-shuffled its product line-up, closing off its plans to new customers and only offering products to existing customers in these states. QEnergy’s plans in Victoria however, will remain open to both new and existing customers. The solar feed-in tariffs on these VIC plans have also recently dropped to 6.7c to align with the minimum FiT change seen in the state on July 1.
Red Energy
Red Energy is another retailer to reduce the price of its market offers in QLD and SA in light of the reference price change in these states. Prices for the retailer have dropped the most in QLD, with SA following close behind. The retailers prices in NSW however, have remained the same during these changes. Red Energy has also reduced its solar feed-in tariffs in each of these states, however, it still offers one of the most attractive feed-in tariffs in NSW.
Momentum Energy
Momentum Energy has significantly increased the price of its market offers in NSW, QLD and SA, following the reference price change on July 1, with the biggest price increase coming to new customers in QLD. The retailer has also decreased its solar feed-in tariffs in these states, as well as in Victoria. The FiT change in Victoria comes after the minimum FiT retailers are required to offer was reduced on July 1. The provider, however, still offers a generous feed-in tariff on its solar plan in NSW, QLD, VIC and SA.
Mojo Power
In light of the reference price changes seen on July 1, Mojo Power has reduced the price of its flagship offer in NSW and QLD. Mojo Power now remains as one of the cheapest offers on the Energex network in QLD and Ausgrid network in NSW. The retailer also decreased the prices of its standing offer in SA, again, to be in line with the new reference price. Solar feed-in tariffs from the provider haven’t seen too much friction in these states though and still hold up competitively in each state.
Lumo
In South Australia, Lumo has slightly reduced the price of its Basic, Plus and Lumo Movers plans, in line with the reference price changes on July 1. The retailer has also significantly reduced its solar feed-in tariffs in SA. Lumo’s FiT’s on its Victorian offers however, remain quite competitive, despite the minimum FiT offered by providers being reduced in the state on July 1.
Dodo
Dodo has significantly decreased the prices of its market offer in QLD and SA, following the July 1 reference price change in these states. However, prices have remained the same in NSW. Dodo is now among the cheapest offers on the Energex network in QLD and consistently offers an attractive solar feed-in tariff across NSW, QLD, SA and VIC.
Bright Spark Power
Following the July 1 reference price changes, Bright Spark Power has kept its usage rates and prices fairly the same in QLD and NSW. However, the retailer has retired its Flexi Rate plan, and slightly decreased its solar feed-in tariffs in light of the changes.
GloBird Energy
In Victoria, GloBird Energy has removed the GloSave, IdeaSave and My Home plan from its product line-up. New customers in VIC now only have access to the SureSave plan – a variable rate plan that offers a small pay on time discount. The solar feed-in tariff for this plan has also decreased to 6.7c in line with the minimum FiT changes in VIC. GloBird has not yet made any changes to its offers in NSW, QLD and SA following the July 1 reference price change.
ReAmped Energy
Some slight changes have been made to the FiT’s on ReAmped Energy’s flagship offers in VIC. Reflecting the new minimum solar FiT in VIC, the Classic and Handshake plans in the state will now offer 6.7c instead of the previous 10.2c. The provider has also introduced a $100 anniversary credit to its Handshake plan in NSW, VIC, QLD, SA and the ACT. This credit is given to customers after they spend a year with the retailer, rewarding them for their loyalty. ReAmped has not made any significant changes to its usage rates and prices following the July 1 reference price change in NSW, QLD and SA and still remains as one of the cheapest retailers in each of these states.
Nectr
Another retailer that’s adjusted its product line-up in NSW, QLD and SA following the reference price changes on July 1 is Nectr. Across these states, customers now have access to two new plans from Nectr, ‘Online’ and ‘Solar Online’. Both of these plans, as the names suggest, are online only and offer fixed rates for 12-months, with the Solar option offering a small solar feed-in tariff. Nectr’s original market offers have also had a slight makeover, renamed from Friends Clean and Friends Clean Solar to Clean and Solar Clean. With the Online plan now becoming Nectr’s flagship offer, the Clean plan has seen a massive price increase in NSW and QLD, with SA remaining at the same price. Despite the addition of a new solar plan, the provider’s solar feed-in tariffs also saw a decrease across the board, with the biggest drop occurring in SA. Nectr has also removed the small sign-up credit from its Clean plan.
Simply Energy
Simply Energy has also modified some of its products in NSW, QLD and SA in light of the July 1 reference price change. Most notably, the retailer has introduced a Seniors only electricity plan in NSW and SA, called ‘Simply Seniors’, which offers low variable rates and a guaranteed discount to customers with a Seniors Card. In addition to this, Simply’s flagship offers in each state have also had a slight name and price change. In NSW, the Simply NRMA plan is now the Simply NRMA Members plan, with prices increasing slightly for both this plan and Simply’s other market offer in the state. Prices also increased for this offer in QLD, now renamed as the Simply Blue Perks, however, SA has seen an decrease in prices for this plan, now known as Simply RAA Members, as well as for it’s other marker offer. The provider’s solar feed-in tariffs have also decreased across the board.
EnergyAustralia
In line with the July 1 reference price change, EnergyAustralia has slightly adjusted the prices of its products in NSW, QLD and SA. While the Basic Home plan saw a reduction across all these states, the brand’s flagship offer, Total Plan Home, saw a price increase across the board. The No Frills offer also slightly increased in QLD, but decreased in NSW and SA. EnergyAustralia’s solar feed-in tariffs have not seen a change at this time however, and still remain quite competitive, especially in SA.
AGL
AGL has completely reshuffled its electricity plans in NSW, VIC, QLD and SA – removing the Essentials, Essentials Saver, Essentials Plus and Basic products. These have been replaced with Super Saver (fixed rate plan), Flexible Saver (variable rate plan) and standing offers with pricing in line with the DMO/VDO. The power giant has also scrapped its existing seniors deals for a new plan targeting concession holders called the ‘Seniors Saver’. AGL’s solar products – Solar Savers – have also changed in price, again in line with the new July 1 reference price amounts across each distribution network.
Origin Energy
From July 1, Origin Energy has made adjustments to its product lineup in NSW, QLD and SA. All of its market offers in these states are now a little cheaper to reflect the new reference price amounts across each distribution zone. Origin has also reduced the amount of Everyday Rewards points on offer when customers sign up from 10,000 to 5,000, as well as decreased some of its solar feed-in tariffs in all states, including Victoria and the ACT.
Powerdirect
Some slight changes to Powerdirect’s flagship offer, Rate Saver, have been made in Victoria, NSW, QLD and SA. These price changes reflect the new reference price in NSW, QLD and SA. In VIC, Rate Saver has seen a marginal increase to its rates.
June 2021
GloBird Energy
GloBird Energy has introduced two new plans in NSW, QLD and SA; the UltraSave plan and the SureSave plan. Both of these plans offer variable rates, no exit fees and a small discount for paying via direct debit. New customers can also cash in on a small sign-up credit on both plans. These plans have replaced the GloSave and EasySave plans in these states. GloSave is now only available to Victorian customers. The Easysave product is no longer available to new GloBird customers. UltraSave is now GloBird’s flagship offer in NSW, QLD and SA.
ReAmped Energy
The price war in Victoria continues with ReAmped Energy once again reducing the usage rates on its Handshake plan in the state. This plan is now the cheapest, no discount, variable rate offer across all five of Victoria’s distribution networks.
Kogan Energy
In NSW, QLD and SA, Kogan Energy has changed its rates on its variable rate Market Offer plan. In NSW, this deal is now slightly cheaper, while in QLD and SA, the plan is a little more expensive to new customers.
Powershop
Powershop has launched the 100% Carbon Neutral plan in NSW, QLD and SA. This plan comes with variable rates and offers customers with carbon offsets at no additional cost. This plan is Powershop’s new flagship offer, replacing the Shopper Market Offer and PowershopLITE products which are no longer being offered in these states. While traditional billing is defaulted on this plan, customers can still access limited edition Powerpacks and pre-paid packs if they would prefer. Previously, the 100% Carbon Neutral product was only available in VIC.
GloBird Energy
GloBird Energy has increased the usage and supply rates on its two market offers across NSW, QLD and SA. GloSave and EasySave are now considerably more expensive across all three states. It comes after it lowered prices just recently in Victoria. Speaking of Victoria, customers can take advantage of a price war right now which sees GloBird and ReAmped Energy going back and forth. GloBird has again reduced the usage rates on its GloSave plan, meaning Victorians can bag huge savings off the VDO.
ReAmped Energy
ReAmped Energy has slashed the price of its flagship offer in Victoria, with the Handshake plan now offering prices that are well below the VDO across all five distribution areas. This plan now offers the lowest, no discount, variable rates across the state.
GloBird Energy
Kicking off the month of June is GloBird Energy, however this time re-introducing its flagship offer to Victorian customers. The GloSave plan is back in VIC and comes with prices that are well below the VDO across all five distribution areas. This product has variable rates, a small discount for paying on time by direct debit and no exit fees. GloBird have also launched a new plan called ‘My Home’, a variable rate deal only available to customers in Victoria with a smart meter.
May 2021
EnergyAustralia
Thanks to a small increase to its guaranteed discount from 13% to 14% in South Australia, the Total Plan Home product is slightly cheaper overall. This plan comes with fixed rates for a year and customers can opt in to 100% carbon neutral energy at no extra cost. In Victoria and Queensland EnergyAustralia has dropped the $50 sign-up credit on the Total Plan Home product, meaning this deal is now $50 more expensive per year.
ReAmped Energy
ReAmped Energy has lowered the price of its ‘Advance’ plan in QLD, reducing the daily usage rates. The Advance plan is now the cheapest market offer for Queensland residents on the Energex network.
Mojo Power
Mojo Power has dropped its usage and supply rates on its flagship offer – All Day Breakfast – in NSW and QLD. The electricity deal is currently the cheapest on the Ausgrid network in Sydney according to our database. Its other plan, Single Minded, also decreased in price in NSW, but increased in price in QLD.
Alinta Energy
Alinta Energy has made sweeping changes to its Home Deal plan, dropping rates in Victoria and New South Wales. Home Deal has also replaced the ‘No Fuss’ product in South Australia, while Alinta has re-released its Sports Pack plan in each state where customers receive a 12-month Kayo Basic subscription in exchange for slightly higher rates.
Simply Energy
In New South Wales, Simply Energy decreased the prices on its Simply Blue and Simply Energy Saver plans. The usage and supply rates on these plans however, have not changed. Guaranteed discounts are still available for both plans. Simply Energy has also changed prices in Victoria on the Simply Blue plan, while prices have dropped considerably for the Simply Energy Saver product in South Australia.
April 2021
Momentum Energy
Momentum Energy has dropped its usage rate on its Self Serve plan across NSW, QLD and SA. Overall annual prices in NSW and QLD have decreased slightly, while SA saw the biggest decrease of around 4%.
EnergyAustralia
The Total Plan Home plans in south east Queensland and Victoria have reduced in price. This plan in both states offers customers a $50 sign-up credit and include fixed rates for 12 months.
GloBird Energy
In New South Wales, GloBird has increased the general usage rate on its Glosave plan. This has resulted in an overall price increase for the plan. Conditional discounts for paying on time by direct debit are still applicable for this plan.
Radian Energy
Radian Energy has scrapped its solar offerings in NSW, QLD and the ACT, while also reducing its rates on its Grid To Go plan. This product still comes with fixed rates with all of a customer’s power usage carbon offset at no extra cost.
Lumo Energy
In Victoria, Lumo has changed the price of its Value and Lumo Movers plans, decreasing the daily usage rate. Despite the decrease, these rates are still currently not the cheapest option for Victorian customers on the Citipower network.
GloBird Energy
In Queensland, GloBird Energy has reduced the price of its GloSave and EasySave plans, decreasing both the usage and supply charges. GloBird now sits as the fourth cheapest electricity provider in Queensland for homes on the Energex network. In Victoria, GloBird has introduced a new plan called the ‘IdeaSave’. This deal charges customers a small yearly membership fee that unlocks discounts to a range of activities and venues. It also comes with an annual loyalty credit as well as a tiny discount for paying bills by direct debit.
Dodo
In Victoria, Dodo has changed its prices on the Market Offer plan, decreasing the supply charges. This deal now sits at 12% less than the VDO for households on the Citipower network.
Origin Energy
In NSW, Origin has removed its $50 bill credit on the Go and Everyday Rewards plans. This has resulted in an overall price increase.
ReAmped Energy
ReAmped Energy has dropped its supply charge on its Advance plan across the Energex network in South East QLD. Customers on the Advance product must agree to fixed fortnightly payments, paid in advance.
EnergyAustralia
In NSW, EnergyAustralia has removed the $50 sign-up credit off its two market offers – Total Plan and No Frills. The Total Plan in NSW has also seen an increase to its guaranteed discount, which is now 24% off usage and supply charges for a one year benefit period.
Energy Locals
Energy Locals has dropped the usage rate on its Online Member plan in NSW across the Ausgrid and Endeavour networks. In Victoria, the retailer has replaced the Local Saver with the Local Member plan and brought in the Online Member. All plans come with access to wholesale rates in exchange for a monthly membership fee.
GloBird Energy
At it again is GloBird Energy, cutting rates slightly on the EasySave plan in South Australia. In Victoria, GloBird’s ‘GloSave’ and ‘EasySave’ products on single rate tariffs are currently not available.
AGL
AGL has reintroduced the Essentials Plus plan to NSW, Victoria and QLD, which comes with fixed rates for two years. It has also launched the Basics deal which has variable rates. Both deals in each state offer customers small credits off their quarterly bills for the duration of the benefit periods. Essentials Plus and Basics have replaced AGL’s Essentials and Essentials Savers in these states.
1st Energy
1st Energy has added new online variants of its 1st Saver Plus plans in NSW and QLD, fittingly named ‘1st Saver Plus Online’. Like the name suggests, customers must sign up to these deals online, which are now the provider’s cheapest plans in NSW and QLD. The 1st Saver Plus products in both states have had their pay on time discounts reduced, resulting in slight price increases.
Red Energy
Red Energy has made some price adjustments to its product lineup in the ACT, while the retailer has also decreased its solar feed-in tariff from 9.5c to 8.5c/kWh in NSW on all of its market offers. However, Red Energy has launched a solar-specific deal in NSW called the ‘Red Solar Saver’ which offers a generous feed-in tariff rate of 18c/kWh for the first 5kWh per day of electricity exported back into the grid.
GloBird Energy
Globird has made some slight adjustments to its usage rates on its market offers in NSW. The GloSave and EasySave plans are now a little bit cheaper on the Ausgrid network.
March 2021
Momentum Energy
Momentum Energy has added a $50 sign-up credit to its Bill Boss plan in Victoria. It has also introduced the Self Serve and Solar Step Up products to New South Wales and South Australia. The Self Serve Plan has become Momentum’s cheapest plans, overtaking the SmilePower Flexi deals in both NSW and SA.
Origin Energy
Origin has introduced a new plan to its line up, called the ‘Go Variable’. Unlike the standard Go plan which lets customers lock in rates for 12 months, this product comes with variable rates for a year. It is available in NSW, Victoria, QLD and SA.
ReAmped Energy
Despite only launching in Victoria this month, ReAmped Energy has dropped the rates of its ReAmped Handshake deal. Currently, it sits at 24% off the Citipower VDO, which is the cheapest deal in VIC on our database. This plan has low variable rates, no discounts or exit fees, as well as no lock-in contracts.
GloBird Energy
A retailer living up to its reputation of changing prices frequently is GloBird Energy, which just changed its usage rates on market offers again in Victoria. The EasySave and GloSave plans are now around three per cent cheaper per year on the Citipower network in Melbourne.
Powerdirect
In what’s already been a busy March for price changes, Powerdirect has slashed rates on its Rate Saver product across NSW, Victoria and QLD. This is a deal that comes with fixed rates for 12 months and has no exit fees.
ReAmped Energy
ReAmped Energy has dropped the supply rate on its ReAmped Advance plan in South Australia. This deal now currently sits at 24% less than the SA Reference Price. ReAmped Advance has no exit fees, variable rates and customers must pay electricity in advance, as the name suggests.
OVO Energy
Dropping prices across the board in each state is OVO Energy. ‘The One Plan’ is now marginally cheaper in NSW, QLD and SA, while in Victoria this deal is notably cheaper thanks to big decreases to its usage and supply rates.
QEnergy
Brisbane-based QEnergy has made a statement to customers in Melbourne, making sizable drops to the usage and supply rates on its Mini Me plan. Mini Me on the Citipower network now sits at 20% below the VDO, and is currently the third cheapest deal in the region, according to our database.
Origin Energy
Origin has made some adjustments to its key plans in Victoria and New South Wales. Go and Everyday Rewards now offer customers sign-up credits of $25 and $50 in VIC and NSW respectively. The Origin Flexi deal in NSW has seen a slight decrease to its guaranteed discount, from 14% to 12%.
Alinta Energy
Alinta Energy has dropped the rates on its Home Deal plan in Queensland. Sitting at now 17 per cent below the Energex Reference Price, Home Deal comes with no exit fees or lock-in contracts – just competitive rates.
Powerclub
In Victoria, Powerclub has reduced the usage and supply rates on its Powerbank Home Flat plan. To sign up to this deal, customers will still need to pay an annual fee to access cheaper wholesale rates. Powerclub is currently the second cheapest provider on the Citipower network in Melbourne, behind ReAmped Energy.
Simply Energy
Simply Energy has increased the guaranteed discounts offered on both of its market offers in NSW. Discounts on the Simply NRMA and Simply Energy Saver plans are now 22% and 21% respectively, which has made both products a little cheaper overall. These discounts apply to the whole bill – electricity usage and supply charges.
Lumo Energy
The supply rates on Lumo Energy’s market offers in Victoria have gone under the knife. Lumo Value and Lumo Movers are now cheaper in Melbourne, and customers can lock in rates on the Value plan for a minimum of 12 months until 31 August 2022.
GloBird Energy
It’s been a busy year already for GloBird Energy with various changes taking place in January and February. This month it’s a slight adjustment to rates on the GloSave plan in Victoria, which has increased marginally in price.
Mojo Power
Mojo Power has chopped and changed prices on its plans in NSW and QLD. The All Day Breakfast deal has gone up slightly in NSW, but decreased in QLD, while the Single Minded product has dropped in price across both states.
Discover Energy
Discover Energy has slashed its usage and supply rates on the Smart Saver plan in South Australia. The deal still comes with a generous unconditional discount which is ongoing. Discover Energy also launched in Victoria, offering customers its ‘Introduction Offer’, which mirrors the retailer’s Smart Saver plan in all other states.
February 2021
Tango Energy
Tango Energy’s Home Select plan in Victoria has had a reduction in its usage and supply rates. As a result, this product is now cheaper overall and still comes with fixed rates for 12 months.
Dodo
Dodo has reduced its usage rates on its Market Offer plan in Victoria. This deal comes with variable rates, no exit fees or lock-in contracts. Market Offer has a monthly billing cycle and an average solar feed-in tariff.
1st Energy
1st Energy has upped the discounts on its market offers in New South Wales and Queensland. In NSW, the 1st Saver Plus plan now carries a discount of 18% for paying on time, and QLD 15% off the Reference Price. There were no changes to plans offered in other states.
GloBird Energy
Shortly after re-introducing the EasySave and GloSave plans in Victoria, GloBird Energy has reduced the rates on both plans. Each product comes in well under the VDO and as of February 24, the EasySave deal is the cheapest plan on our database for customers living on the Citipower network in Melbourne.
Elysian Energy
Elysian Energy has increased its discount and introduced a $200 sign up credit to its NSW plan. The credit is split over the first four bills, which are paid monthly. As of February 23, Elysian is offering the cheapest plan in our comparison tool for the Ausgrid region in NSW.
EnergyAustralia
EnergyAustralia has made sweeping changes to its discounts across its electricity and gas range. For the most part, prices seem to have come down on the No Frills and Total Plan Home deals. It has also upped its sign-up credit to $50 per fuel type in NSW, QLD and VIC, where $25 was previously offered.
CovaU
CovaU has removed its Smart Saver offer from its electricity and gas lineup in Victoria. Instead the retailer has replaced it with a new plan known as the Super Saver Plus and has introduced the Super Saver Plus Solar.
Diamond Energy
Diamond Energy has reduced its usage and supply charges on the Everyday Renewable Saver plan in Victoria, which has resulted in a significant price drop. This offer now sits at 12% below the VDO provided all discount conditions are met, which include paying on time, signing up to direct debit payments and agreeing to e-Billing.
GloBird Energy
GloBird Energy has re-introduced its ‘EasySave’ and ‘GloSave’ plans in Victoria, where both products are well positioned below the Victorian Default Offer. The same two plans have also changed prices in NSW and SA, becoming slightly cheaper overall. EasySave and GloSave are variable rate deals with no exit fees.
Amber Electric
Amber Electric’s prices have matched the Victorian Default Offer in the Melbourne state. It has also added a $180 annual fee to its costs for access to wholesale prices, but the good news is that its supply charge is now significantly low to make up for it.
AGL
AGL has reduced its rates on the Essentials electricity plan in Victoria and New South Wales. In VIC, Essentials now sits at 11% below the VDO (Citipower) while Essentials in NSW is now 21% less than the Reference Price (Ausgrid).
Energy Locals
Following on from VDO changes, Energy Locals has reduced the rates on its sole market offer in Victoria. The Local Saver plan now sits at 9% below the VDO.
Alinta Energy
Alinta Energy has removed its Sports Pack electricity plan from Victoria. This deal is still available in the other states which comes with a 12-month Kayo Basic subscription.
Kogan Energy
Kogan Energy has drastically reduced its rates on its sole ‘Market Offer’ plan in Victoria, with huge savings off the VDO. This is a variable rate deal, meaning prices may change in the future. Kogan’s Market Offer has no exit fees and is an ongoing contract.
EnergyAustralia
EnergyAustralia has upped the prices on its No Frills plan in NSW and SA. As this is a fixed rate deal, customers on this plan won’t see their rates change until 12 months from their commencement date passes.
Origin Energy
Origin has made very slight adjustments to the usage and supply rates on the Go and Everyday Rewards plans in Victoria. Both deals still sit at 10 per cent below the VDO.
January 2021
Sumo
In Victoria, Sumo has reduced its usage and supply rates on its market offers – Sumo Assure and Sumo Freedom. The retailer has also ditched its fixed rate energy plan – Sumo Lite – in NSW and Victoria.
Momentum Energy
Momentum has made changes to its product line up in Victoria and Queensland, resulting in its plans getting somewhat cheaper. In VIC, the Self Serve, Bill Boss, SmilePower Flexi and Move Mate plans are now cheaper. In QLD, it’s SmilePower Flexi that has had a rate cut.
Mojo Power
In NSW, Mojo Power has made a slight reduction to its usage and supply rates on the All Day Breakfast plan across the Ausgrid and Essential Energy distribution networks. This plan is still Mojo Power’s cheapest offer in NSW, sitting at 32% below the Ausgrid Reference Price.
1st Energy
1st Energy has made some changes to its plan in line with the reduction of the Victorian Default Offer on January 1. In Victoria, its standing offer has been reduced to match the $1,270 price cap, and in addition, it has also reduced the rates on its market offers by around 10%.
GloBird Energy
GloBird Energy has reduced the rates on its SureSave plan in Victoria, which still comes with a small direct debit discount. The retailer is no longer offering the EasySave and GloSave products for Victorians on single rate tariffs.
Powerclub
Powerclub has reduced its electricity usage rates on the Powerbank Home Flat plan in Victoria, which now comes in at 16% below the VDO. This deal still gives customers access to wholesale rates, however those who sign up will need to pay an annual fee.
Tango Energy
Tango has reduced its Victorian Default Offer in line with the amendment of the price cap in the state this January 1. In addition, it also lowered the rates on its flagship plan, Home Select, which now works out 12% less than the VDO.
Simply Energy
Simply Energy has made some sweeping changes in Victoria to kickstart 2021 by removing its fabled Simply AFL and Simply Energy Saver plans. NRMA Blue has been renamed to Simply NRMA and now comes with cheaper rates, as well as the Simply Movies offer which still gives customers 1,000 Vrewards points every month. A new basic offer has also been introduced, called the Simply Energy Basics with rates reflecting the current VDO pricing.
Origin Energy
Australia’s largest energy provider, Origin, has made sweeping changes across its selection of plans in Victoria. In line with the VDO becoming cheaper, it has cut the rates on most of its plans in the state. Customers on a fixed rate plan with this retailer will need to contact Origin to access the new rates.
Red Energy
Red Energy is now cheaper in Victoria. The Living Energy Saver and Qantas Red Saver Plans have both had rate cuts resulting in its plans being approximately 8.8% cheaper. Red has also introduced a new plan called the BCNA Saver in all states, which includes a monthly donation to Breast Cancer Network Australia.
AGL
AGL has cut its prices across all of its plans in Victoria, which includes the Essentials, Essential Saver and Victorian Default Offer products. It has removed its sign-up credit in this state for all plans except for its seniors deal, Seniors Plus.
EnergyAustralia
EnergyAustralia has reduced prices in Victoria on all of its plans in the wake of the default offer becoming notably cheaper. Total Plan Home and No Frills still come with fixed rates for 12 months, and now also include a $25 sign-up credit. This credit also applies to its Basic Home product, which as the name suggests is the retailer’s most basic offer.
December 2020
ReAmped Energy
ReAmped Energy has cut the rates on its ReAmped Advance plan in South Australia. It is now the cheapest single rate plan in the state, according to our database. There were no other changes to its plan line up in SA or other states.
EnergyAustralia
EnergyAustralia has cut its sign-up credits in most states to $25. Previously, NSW households received a $75 bill credit upon sign up, and VIC, QLD and SA, $50. This retailer has also made changes to its Total Plan discounts, resulting in this plan being approximately 1% cheaper across the aforementioned states.
AGL
In NSW and SA, the AGL Essentials and Essentials Saver plans increased in price. In NSW, the $50 sign-up credit promotion has ended, and rates on the aforementioned plans have also increased slightly. The Seniors Saver plan in NSW has also had its sign-up credit cut in half, making it now $25 instead of $50.
Red Energy
In NSW, Red Energy has decreased usage and supply rates on all three of its market offers – Living Energy Saver, Qantas Red Saver and Red Taronga Saver. The Living Energy Saver product in NSW now comes with fixed rates for a contract period that expires on 31 March 2022.
GloBird Energy
GloBird Energy has made a slight change to its usage rates in Victoria, resulting in a slight price decrease for its EasySave and GloSave plans. The GloSave deal has a 1% conditional discount for direct debiting, making it marginally cheaper than the EasySave plan.
November 2020
Momentum Energy
Momentum Energy has launched in Queensland. Households in the sunshine state can sign up to its signature SmilePower Flexi plan, as well as a dedicated plan for solar customers. There’s also an online offer called Self Serve which requires customers to direct debit and receive e-bills.
Elysian Energy
Elysian Energy has introduced a sign-up credit to its Super Simple Plan in Queensland. New customers will now receive a $60 credit that will be applied to their first bill. According to Elysian, this promotion is only running until November 30.
Amber Electric
Amber Electric has increased its rates in Victoria on its sole market offer – Amber Plan. This deal gives customers access to wholesale energy prices in exchange for a small monthly subscription fee.
Alinta Energy
Alinta Energy has reduced its rates on its flagship offer in NSW and Victoria. The Home Deal plan is now significantly cheaper across the Ausgrid (Sydney) and Citipower (Melbourne) networks. Home Deal comes with variable rates, no exit fees or lock-in contracts. No price changes were recorded in QLD and SA.
Lumo Energy
In Victoria, Lumo Energy has removed its Basic plan, which was previously its cheapest product. Basic has been replaced with Lumo Value, a plan that allows customers to fix rates for a minimum of 12 months until 31 March 2022. Lumo Movers also decreased in price in Victoria.
GloBird Energy
GloBird has made some sweeping changes to its electricity market offers. GloSave has been re-introduced to Victoria, and rates have decreased in Victoria and South Australia for the EasySave plan, while rates have increased in NSW and QLD. From a price point, the GloSave plan is currently the cheapest deal in VIC and SA.
ReAmped Energy
ReAmped Energy has once again dropped its rates in NSW and QLD on the ReAmped Advance plan. There were no changes to the Handshake plan or to its South Australian line up.
Momentum Energy
Momentum Energy has increased the rates on its electricity market offers in Victoria. These plans include Self Serve, Bill Boss, Move Mate and SmilePower Flexi, as well as its solar-specific deal, Solar Step-Up.
October 2020
Mojo Power
Mojo appears to be really fighting the competition with another price drop. This time it has slightly reduced the price of its ‘All Day Breakfast’ plan in NSW and QLD. There were no changes to its SA pricing.
Tango Energy
Tango Energy has introduced its green plan, Tango Blue, to NSW customers which comes 100% GreenPower at an additional cost. Like its other market offer, Tango Blue comes with fixed rates for 12 months. The retailer has also expanded into the Essential Energy network in regional NSW, and added a new solar product, Solar Plus, to Victoria.
Locality Planning Energy (LPE)
LPE has reduced usage charges on the Principal Rate and Principal Rate with Solar Generation offers in NSW. Principal Rate on the Ausgrid network is now 16% less than the NSW Reference Price. No changes were recorded in Queensland.
Elysian Energy
Queenslanders who fancy signing up to pre-paid power retailer Elysian Energy can take advantage of rates 27% below the reference price across the Energex network. The new Super Simple Plan does away with discounts, and just offers low variable rates. Depending on the size of a household and how much energy is used, Elysian offers four levels with this plan – The Minimalist, A New Chapter, The Good Life, and The Full House. All of these levels offer a fixed rate for a certain amount of power, sold in kWhs.
Click Energy
Click Energy has replaced the Flora and Flora Plus plans in NSW with the Lily and Lily Plus products, which are a little more expensive. Both plans have variable rates like their predecessors, and the Plus variant offers slightly cheaper rates for customers paying by direct debit.
ReAmped Energy
ReAmped Energy has dropped prices again in NSW and QLD on the ReAmped Advance plan. A slight decrease in electricity supply rates has resulted in overall costs becoming cheaper.
EnergyAustralia
EnergyAustralia has released a swathe of changes to its two market offers – Total Plan Home and No Frills. In NSW, VIC, QLD, SA and the ACT, changes to the guaranteed discounts on offer has been the main feature, as well as bill credits for customers who sign up. All states have recorded significant price decreases as a result.
Simply Energy
Simply Energy has introduced a new plan to Victoria, named ‘NRMA Blue’. The deal comes with an unconditional discount and a 12-month membership to the NRMA members benefit program, NRMA Blue. In SA, the Simply RAA has dropped in price thanks to an increase in the discount offered.
GloBird Energy
In a fall from grace, GloBird Energy has increased the usage and supply rates of its EasySave plan in Victoria, resulting in a mammoth price rise of almost 26%. The retailer has also removed its GloSave product from Victoria.
Diamond Energy
Diamond Energy has replaced its ‘Diamond’ plan in Victoria with the ‘Everyday Renewable Saver’, which aligns with its’ only market offer in NSW, QLD and SA. Everyday Renewable Saver is notably cheaper than its predecessor in VIC, and comes with discounts for paying on time, paying by direct debit and receiving bills electronically.
Kogan Energy
Kogan Energy has made rate changes to its sole offers in NSW, QLD and SA. The ‘Market Offer’ plan in NSW and SA has dropped slightly, while QLD prices have risen. No changes were recorded in Victoria.
OVO Energy
In Queensland, OVO Energy has dropped the usage and supply rates of its The One Plan product. With a slight change to its overall annual price, The One Plan in QLD is now 18% off the reference price.
September 2020
ReAmped Energy
ReAmped Energy has dropped its usage rates yet again on the ReAmped Advance plan, this time across Ausgrid (NSW) and Energex (QLD) networks. In NSW, ReAmped Advance is a jaw-dropping 31% off the Reference Price, which is currently the cheapest offer in our database for Ausgrid customers. In QLD, only a slight change to ReAmped Advance, however it is also the current cheapest deal in our database for Sunshine State residents in the South East.
Simply Energy
Simply Energy has reduced the discount on its Simply Energy Saver to 11%, where it was previously 15% on the Citipower network in Melbourne. The base rates on this plan have remained the same, as well as the costs of its other deals.
Momentum Energy
NSW customers who sign up to Momentum Energy can now take advantage of cheaper usage rates on its SmilePower Flexi plan. This is Momentum’s flagship offer, which comes with no lock-in contracts or exit fees. SmilePower Flexi is a variable rate plan, meaning rates can change in the future.
Dodo Power & Gas
Dodo has decreased the market usage rate on its plan in Victoria. Its supply charge has gone down, meaning customers will pay less each day for their electricity supply. There were no changes to this retailer’s other plans.
AGL
AGL has introduced a small sign-up credit off the first bill for customers in NSW and Victoria, as well as some changes to the usage and supply rates. Essentials and Essentials Saver now come with a $50 sign-up credit, making both plans slightly cheaper in NSW. In Victoria, the credit is applied only to Essentials.
Mojo Power
In a move that’s sure to help household budgets, Mojo Power has dropped the rates on its flagship offer in NSW and QLD. The ‘All Day Breakfast’ plan is now currently the cheapest deal on the Ausgrid and Energex networks. All Day Breakfast is a variable rate product with no exit fees and comes with monthly billing.
Energy Locals
Energy Locals have kicked September off by retiring its two market offers in NSW, QLD, SA and the ACT. The Local Saver and Online Saver plans have been replaced by the Local Member and Online Member, both of which are more price competitive than their predecessors. Local Member and Online Member still give customers access to wholesale rates in exchange for an ongoing monthly membership fee, however customers get the first four months for free.
Enova Energy
NSW retailer Enova Energy has slashed its usage and supply rates in all three distribution networks – Ausgrid, Endeavour Energy and Essential Energy. Enova’s ‘Community Plus’ product is now considerably cheaper across the state, and still features a modest pay on time discount.
Origin
Origin has made some alterations to its leading market offer, the Max Saver – Online Special, by changing the guaranteed discount amounts in NSW, QLD and SA. In NSW, the overall price has dropped, while in QLD and SA, the Max Saver – Online Special has seen slight price increases. No changes have been recorded to any of Origin’s products in Victoria.
Energy Locals
Energy Locals has removed its connection fee in NSW, QLD, SA and the ACT. In Victoria, Energy Locals has also removed the Online Saver product, where it now only has one market offer – Local Saver.
August 2020
ReAmped Energy
A retailer that’s serious about being the cheapest in each state it operates in is ReAmped Energy, who just slashed prices again in NSW. The ReAmped Advance plan on the Ausgrid network in Sydney is now the cheapest electricity deal in our database thanks to a cheeky decrease in its supply charge.
Lumo Energy
Lumo Energy has adjusted its market offer prices in Victoria, with the ‘Basic’ and ‘Lumo Movers’ plans now a little cheaper. In South Australia, Lumo Energy has changed its solar feed-in tariff rate to 12c/kWh.
ReAmped Energy
ReAmped Energy has decreased the price of its Handshake and Classic plans in Queensland, New South Wales and South Australia. This retailer has a prepaid plan called ReAmped Advance that still beats out these two offers in terms of price.
OVO Energy
Not only has OVO Energy busy changing prices recently, the retailer has just launched in Victoria. Its sole product, The One Plan is now currently one of the cheapest deals across the Citipower network in Melbourne.
EnergyAustralia
Victorians and South Australians are the ones to benefit from the latest cost cut by Energy Australia, with its No Frills plan modestly falling in price. This is a no discount plan that comes with fixed rates, so it’s only new customers that can truly gain from this change.
AGL
AGL has reduced its usage and supply rates in Queensland, making its market offers a little cheaper. The Essentials, Essentials Saver and Seniors Plus plans have experienced price decreases across the Energex network. These changes make AGL currently the cheapest out of the ‘big three’ retailers in QLD, ahead of Origin and EnergyAustralia.
Momentum Energy
In Victoria, Momentum Energy has changed three of its four market offers. The ‘Bill Boss’ plan has increased slightly, while ‘Move Mate’ and ‘SmilePower Flexi’ have reduced in price. ‘Self Serve’ is now Momentum’s cheapest deal in VIC.
Energy Locals
Energy Locals has changed up the rates on its Online Saver and Local Saver plans in NSW, QLD and SA. South Australians are seeing the biggest downward movements, followed by NSW. Queensland has seen a slight price increase.
GloBird Energy
GloBird Energy has made movements in Victoria, reintroducing its GloSave plan and drastically reducing the rates of its EasySave product. Both plans work out to be quite similar in price, although EasySave is slightly more competitive.
Future X Power
Future X Power has replaced its discounted market offer with a new plan, named the ‘Smart Flat’, which comes with low variable rates instead of a pay on time discount. The Smart Flat is available in NSW, QLD and SA.
Amber Electric
Amber has reduced its rates in all DMO states (QLD, SA, NSW) to match the new reference price imposed on July 1 of this year. As this retailer claims to give access to genuine wholesale electricity prices, the prices should serve to represent a cap to how much you’ll pay, rather than an exact amount.
Sumo
Home bundled utility provider Sumo has removed its ‘Select’ and ‘Saver’ plans from NSW and Victoria. In NSW, the Sumo Assure and Sumo Lite products have experienced a notable price decrease.
EnergyAustralia
The discounts on the Total Plan Home products from EnergyAustralia have changed in Victoria, NSW and QLD, resulting in some overall price changes. In VIC and NSW, Total Plan Home is now cheaper, while in QLD it has become slightly more expensive.
July 2020
EnergyAustralia
EnergyAustralia has reduced the rates on its no-discount, low rate plan, No Frills. This is applied in both NSW and QLD. As this is a fixed rate plan, any pre-existing customers won’t receive the reduced rates.
Mojo Power
Mojo Power has reduced its rates across its two market offers in NSW and QLD. The ‘All Day Breakfast’ is among the cheapest plans across both states, while the Single Minded product has seen a slight price decrease.
GloBird Energy
GloBird Energy has gone on a bit of slashing spree, cutting rates across its GloSave plans, and now sees the retailer having one of the cheapest offers across NSW, QLD and SA. The EasySave product has seen a price drop in NSW and SA, while the plan has also been introduced to QLD.
Momentum Energy
The SmilePower Flexi plans in NSW and SA have become cheaper in overall price, thanks to decreased usage rates. SmilePower Flexi has no discounts or exit fees, as well as no credit card payment fees.
Sumo
Sumo has landed in Queensland on the Energex network, bringing with it the ‘Sumo Assure Advantage’ plan. This new deal has low variable rates, no exit fees and a monthly billing option.
Origin
Origin has cut its prices in NSW, VIC, SA and the ACT, with the biggest changes to come for South Australians. It has lowered its usage and supply rates across all of its plans in these states, bar the ACT, to bring this result. There were no changes to discount amounts or to its plans in Victoria.
EnergyAustralia
EnergyAustralia has made changes to its Total Plan and Basic Plan, in line with the changes to the decreased DMO in NSW, QLD and SA. The supply charge on its plans has remained steady, with a slight usage decrease driving the price cuts. There are no changes to Victorian plans or pricing.
AGL
AGL has made some tweaks to its plans, including expanding its Essentials plan, previously only available in Victoria, to NSW, QLD and SA. Along with that, this retailer has changed the price on its standing offer in line with the DMO changes, as well as its Solar Savers plan. The energy giant has also decreased its rates on the Essentials Saver plan in NSW, QLD and SA.
Kogan Energy
Kogan has decreased the usage rates on its plans in Queensland, New South Wales, and South Australia. While this retailer made its supply charge more expensive, Kogan has initiated dramatic price cuts of between 10 and 20 per cent depending on the state. This retailer has also lowered its feed-in tariffs across these states.
Momentum Energy
Momentum Energy’s flagship plan, SmilePower Flexi has increased in price in NSW and SA. This is due to the company driving up its usage rates, as well as supply rates in some distribution zones. Naturally, this retailer’s standing offer was changed to sit in line with the new DMO in each state.
Simply Energy
Simply Energy has introduced a new plan to its line up, called Simply Energy Saver. It comes with a guaranteed discount on both usage and supply charges. This retailer’s motoring club plans have also fallen in price, becoming slightly cheaper.
Powershop
Powershop has made its plans cheaper in NSW, QLD and SA. Both the Shopper Market Offer, which gives access to the purchase of discounted power packs, and its Lite product have seen a drop in usage costs. There were no changes to Powershop gas plans or Victorian plans.
Click Energy
Click Energy has removed the Hibiscus and Rose plans from New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia, and replaced them with its new offer, ‘Flora’. The Flora plan comes with an alternative, Flora Plus, which comes with slightly cheaper rates in exchange for setting up direct debiting. The retailer has also removed its Flora Plus plan from QLD while decreasing the rates of its Flora product in the Sunshine State.
ReAmped Energy
ReAmped Energy has waited it out, reducing its prices a week after most providers made their move. In classic ReAmped style, this retailer has made it to the top of the leader board by reducing its rates in NSW and QLD.
Red Energy
Red Energy has slightly increased the supply charge on its plans in South Australia. Both the Living Energy Saver and Qantas Red Saver deals in this state have seen a supply charge increase and usage rate decrease. In NSW, Red has also reintroduced the Taronga Saver plan, where sign-ups get 12 months of access to Taronga Zoo in Sydney.
Nectr
Nectr has made its flagship plan, called ‘Friends’ cheaper in NSW, which happens to be the only state it serves. Also, in all distribution zones in the state (Ausgrid, Endeavour and Essential), the supply charge on its DMO plan is now cheaper, and usage more expensive.
Powerclub
Powerclub has reduced the rates on its flagship product, the Powerbank Home Flat. In NSW, QLD, VIC, SA and the ACT, usage rates have gone down a decent amount, varying between states as above.
June 2020
ReAmped Energy
On what’s a bit of a streak for this provider, ReAmped Energy has once again dropped the prices of its signature ‘Handshake’ deal. These changes are seen in all states in which the retailer operates, NSW, QLD and SA. ReAmped has also changed the name of its Anytime plan to ‘ReAmped Classic’.
OVO Energy
In Queensland, OVO Energy has reduced the usage rates of its ‘The One Plan’ product. Supply charges on the deal have slightly increased, however the deal is now cheaper. OVO Energy has been very proactive with updating its rates recently, which is a good sign for the south-east QLD market. OVO Energy has also reduced its rates in NSW across the Ausgrid and Endeavour Energy networks, while lowering its’ single market offer in SA quite significantly.
May 2020
Mojo Power
As the price war rages on in south east Queensland, Mojo Power has lowered the usage and supply rates of its newest flagship plan – All Day Breakfast. This is big news as Mojo is now currently the cheapest provider in QLD. Mojo Power has also lowered its rates on the All Day Breakfast deal across the Endeavour and Essential Energy networks in NSW. This price movement comes barely after a month of launching this product in NSW and QLD.
Alinta Energy
Alinta Energy has removed its ‘No Fuss’ plan and replaced it with the ‘Home Deal’ product in Queensland. Home Deal comes with low variable rates as well as flexible payment options. It has no exit fees or lock-in contracts.
EnergyAustralia
EnergyAustralia has increased the unconditional discount on the ‘Total Plan Home’ product in Queensland from 11% to 14%. This plan comes with fixed rates for one year, and the discount applies to both usage and supply charges for a 12-month benefit period.
OVO Energy
OVO Energy has reduced its usage and supply charges on its flagship offer in NSW, making it currently one of the state’s cheapest plans. ‘The One Plan’ saves customers a huge 22% off the NSW reference price, and comes with variable rates, plus green energy options.
Momentum Energy
Momentum Energy has increased the usage rates on its SmilePower Flexi and Move Mate plans in Victoria. It has also introduced a new plan in this state, Bill Boss, which requires customers to have installed a smart meter and sign up for monthly e-billing. Momentum’s plans remain steady in other states.
GloBird Energy
GloBird Energy has reintroduced its flagship market offer in Victoria, which is now one of the cheapest deals in the state. The ‘EasySave’ product has seen a reduction in its usage rate, bringing it well below the VDO. Its other plan, ‘GloSave’ has also been reintroduced and comes with a generous discount for paying on time and by direct debit.
ReAmped Energy
ReAmped Energy has yet again reduced the rates on its ReAmped Handshake plan in NSW and QLD. This time around, the retailer has reduced the supply charge in order to stay amongst the cheapest in each state. ReAmped’s plans in SA remain unchanged.
April 2020
Simply Energy
Simply Energy has increased its pay on time discounts for all three of its market offers in Victoria. Simply Plus is now one of Victoria’s cheapest deals since changing its discount from 12% to 15%, while the discount on Simply Movies and Simply AFL increased from 5% to 10%.
Mojo Power
Relatively unknown retailer, Mojo Power, has introduced two new market offers in NSW and QLD, offering big savings off each of the state’s default tariff pricing. The ‘All Day Breakfast’ and ‘Single Minded’ are both variable rate plans, and come with no discounts or exit fees. All Day Breakfast is currently one of the cheapest deals in NSW and QLD, which targets customers with smart meters.
Click Energy
Click Energy has removed the Banksia plans from South Australia, and replaced them with its new offer, ‘Rose’. The Rose product in SA has slightly cheaper rates than Banksia, while its solar-specific plan, ‘Rose Solar’ has a generous 19c/kWh feed-in tariff.
Future X Power
Future X Power increased its pay on time discounts in NSW and QLD on its Flexi Saver plans. These discount changes has made the plans slightly cheaper. No changes were made to the Flexi Saver products in SA or Tasmania.
Simply Energy
Simply Energy has made some changes across their plans in NSW and SA. In NSW, this retailer has decreased the cost on its NRMA plan, landing it amongst the cheapest plans in the state. SA households haven’t seen as drastic a difference overall, with the generous anniversary bill credit on its RAA plan swapped out for low rates and a sign-up credit, instead. In both states Simply removed its ‘Simply Low Rates’ plan, replacing it with ‘Simply Plus’, which in South Australia comes with a sign-up bill credit.
ReAmped Energy
Online retailer ReAmped Energy has slightly reduced the usage rates on its ‘ReAmped Handshake’ offer in Queensland and NSW, making it the cheapest deal to date. No changes were made to any other of its products or on its plans in SA.
QEnergy
QEnergy has removed its market offers from NSW and QLD, with its basic flagship plan, ‘Home Your Way’ the only deal available across all states, including VIC and SA. The pricing of ‘Home Your Way’ is in line with each state’s default tariff, making them one of the more expensive offers in market.
March 2020
OVO Energy
Rounding up the month of March is OVO Energy, launching its flagship product in south east Queensland. ‘The One Plan’ is currently the cheapest deal in our database for QLD, offering low rates which translates to big savings off the reference price.
Tango Energy
Tango Energy has reduced its usage and supply rates on the Home Select plan in NSW. This deal still has fixed rates for 12 months, but is now currently the second cheapest plan in NSW, according to our database. No other changes were recorded from Tango in Victoria.
Red Energy
Red Energy has changed its pricing on plans in the Australian Capital Territory, resulting in cheaper overall costs. Its flagship offer, Living Energy Saver, reduced from $1,605 a year to $1,547 – a drop of roughly 3.61%. There were no recorded price changes from Red Energy in the other states.
Click Energy
Click Energy has shaken up its offerings in New South Wales and South Australia, introducing its Hibiscus and Hibiscus Plus plans to replace what were the Banksia products. These plans come with much lower rates than what Banksia customers received, with savings off the Reference Price increasing to up to 17% in NSW and 12% in SA. Click Energy has a habit of regularly changing its offers, so if you’re a pre-existing customer, it’s worth contacting the retailer to make sure you’re still getting a good deal.
1st Energy
1st Energy has increased the discounts on its market offers in NSW, Queensland and Victoria. In NSW and Queensland, the 1st Saver plans now carry discounts of 13% and 12% respectively. In Victoria, the 1st Saver plan now has a 15% discount and the Prepay Value plan, 16%. It should be noted that the Prepay Value plan was previously called ‘Prepaid’ value. There were no changes in Tasmania.
GloBird Energy
GloBird Energy has made some significant changes in Victoria with the removal of its GloSave and RetroSave products. The retailer has also increased the usage rates of its EasySave plan which has seen a massive price increase. GloBird’s ‘SureSave’ plan is now currently the cheapest in VIC.
Momentum Energy
Following a trend from last month, Momentum Energy has this time reduced its usage rates in Victoria on the SmilePower Flexi, Move Mate and Solar Step Up plans. All three plans have dropped slightly in overall price, while there have been no changes to Momentum’s current cheapest offer in Victoria – Self Serve.
Origin
Origin energy has made wide-reaching changes to its plans by increasing the discount to its Max Saver Online Special and Flexi plans. In Queensland, the guaranteed discount on the Flexi plan went from 9% to 10%. In SA, both Max Saver Online Special and Flexi plans saw a 1% increase in guaranteed discount. Victorians saw the biggest difference, with the guaranteed discount on the Max Saver Online Special plan jumping from 6% to 11% and Flexi from 3% to 5%. In all states, Origin has also removed its standard Max Saver plan, meaning customers previously interested in this deal will have to sign-up on the website to be eligible for the ‘Online Special’ variant.
February 2020
Momentum Energy
Momentum Energy has dropped its usage rates for its market offers in New South Wales and South Australia. The SmilePower Flexi plans in NSW and SA are now a little more competitive in price. None of the retailer’s plans in Victoria have changed.
January 2020
Tango Energy
Tango Energy has increased usage charges in all Victorian distribution zones and decreased supply charges in the Citipower and Ausnet regions. This has caused its annual costs to increase very slightly in our annual cost estimations. Tango’s other plan, Tango Blue, hasn’t changed in price.
GloBird Energy
GloBird has made some drastic changes to its rates in NSW, VIC and SA. The GloSave and EasySave product in Victoria increased supply charges but decreased usage charges, which has resulted in both plans dropping in annual price dramatically. In NSW, there have been price changes to the GloSave and EasySave offers, resulting in slight overall decreases. In contrast, the GloSave product in SA has experienced a price increase.
ReAmped Energy
Online retailer, ReAmped Energy has dropped the supply and usage charges for its ‘Residential Handshake’ plan in NSW. ReAmped have also changed the base rates for its other market offer, ‘Residential Anytime’ in NSW. Furthermore, the Residential Handshake launched across the Endeavour and Essential distribution areas in other regions of NSW. ReAmped has not made any changes to its plans in QLD.
OVO Energy
One of the newest entrants to the NSW retail market has slashed its base rates shortly after its Australian launch. OVO Energy’s ‘The One Plan’ product is now sitting at 18% below the NSW Reference Price, a notable decrease from the plan initially being 13% below the Reference Price. This price drop occurred in the Ausgrid distribution network only.
Dodo Power & Gas
Dodo has decreased the market usage rate on its plan in NSW. What this means is customers will pay less per kWh of energy they consume, making their overall bill more affordable. Dodo did not change the rates of its plans in any of the other states in which it operates.
1st Energy
1st Energy has increased its conditional discounts on the 1st Saver plan in New South Wales and Queensland. In NSW, the pay on time discount has risen from 7% to 10%, while in QLD the discount has grown from 5% to 10%, and as a result, has seen a modest reduction in annual price. There have been no changes to 1st Energy plans in Victoria or Tasmania.
Commander
Commander has decreased its electricity usage charges on the Market Offer plan in New South Wales, which has resulted in a significant overall reduction in annual price. The Market Offer is now one of the most competitively-priced plans in NSW. Commander’s plans in Victoria and South Australia have not experienced any changes.
Momentum Energy
Momentum Energy has lowered the usage costs on all of its Victorian market offers. This means the Self Serve, Smile Power Flexi and Move Mate plans have all become cheaper in this state. There were no other changes to Momentum Energy plans in other states.
EnergyAustralia
EnergyAustralia has increased its guaranteed discount on the Total Plan Home product in New South Wales and Victoria. In NSW, the discount has risen from 13% to 16%, while in VIC the discount has changed from 6% to 9%. Subsequently, the Total Plan Home in NSW and VIC is now EnergyAustralia’s cheapest market offer.
Kogan Energy
Newcomer to the electricity market, Kogan Energy, has put through slight increases to the rates of its solo plan available in New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia. Known fittingly as the “Market Offer”, this product still remains fairly competitive from a price perspective.
EnergyAustralia
In time with the Victorian January 1 price changes, EnergyAustralia has upped the rates of its plans available in the state. According to our data, the No Frills, Total Plan Home and Basic Home products saw annual price estimate increases of 6-7%. Pre-existing customers on the No Frills or Total Plan Home deals won’t feel the full effects of this price change until the end of their 12-month fixed rate period. EnergyAustralia plans in other states haven’t seen cost reforms.
AGL
Alongside many other retailers, AGL has increased pricing across all of its plans in Victoria. Customers on the Essentials Saver and Essentials plans should have been notified by AGL as to this rate change. It’s worth noting that due to the changes to the Victorian Default Offer (VDO), these plans actually hold the same savings when compared to the VDO as they did prior, at least in percentage terms. There were no changes to AGL plans in other states.
December 2019
Alinta Energy
Alinta Energy has made some changes to its products in NSW and Victoria. In each of these states, this retailer has respectively removed its No Fuss and Real Deal plans, making way for its new product: Home Deal. This plan works much like its previous counterparts, in that it has no conditional discounts, just low rates and flexible payment options. What sets it apart is that the Home Deal provides better value than Alinta Energy’s previous market offers.
AGL
AGL’s two market offers available in South Australia have reduced the online sign-up credit from $75 to $25. This applies to the Essentials Saver and Essentials Plus plans in SA, however all other features of the products remain the same.
Red Energy
In Victoria, Red Energy’s market offers have experienced a price increase. The Living Energy Saver, Qantas Red Saver and Qantas Red Plus have all gone up in price, however the conditions of these plans remain the same. Customers will also still receive a 10% pay on time discount with the Living Energy Saver and Qantas Red Saver.
Lumo Energy
Lumo Energy has increased the prices of its three market offers in Victoria: Lumo Value, Lumo Movers and Basic. On the Lumo Value and Movers plans, the pay on time discount still applies, however due to the raise in energy rates, has made the retailer a little less competitive on price.
1st Energy
1st Energy has changed the discount and rates on its 1st Saver plan in Victoria. Although the discount on this plan has increased from 5% to 10%, its rates have also gone up, meaning that despite carrying a larger headline discount, this plan actually works out more expensive than before. There have been no other changes to 1st Energy products in Victoria or within the other states it serves.
Simply Energy
In Victoria, Simply Energy has removed its auto club deal, ‘Simply RACV’, replacing it with a new fresh plan known as ‘Simply Summer’. This product comes with a guaranteed discount, making it a very competitive deal. Simply Energy has also reintroduced its Aussie Rules deal, Simply AFL, which again is only available to Victorian customers. Instead of a discount, customers signing up to this offer will receive a $150 voucher at the AFL online store within four weeks of their supply start date.
November 2019
Origin Energy
Origin Energy has increased the discount on its Max Saver and Flexi products in NSW only. The unconditional discount has jumped up 4%, making these plans between 14% and 17% less than the Reference Price. Origin’s most cost competitive plan now works out to be amongst the cheapest in NSW, according to our database.
ReAmped Energy
Industry newcomer, ReAmped Energy, has introduced its ‘ReAmped Handshake’ plan to the Queensland market, a deal that was previously only available in NSW. ReAmped Energy has also made a slight increase to the ‘Residential Anytime’ plan in QLD, which is no longer the retailer’s cheapest market offer in the Sunshine State.
Momentum Energy
Momentum Energy has introduced a new plan in Victoria called Self Serve. The name speaks for itself- this plan requires customers to sign up online, pay by direct debit and agree to e-billing and e-communication. This product is now Momentum’s most price-competitive offer in Victoria.
ActewAGL
Canberra-based power company, ActewAGL, has re-introduced its market offers in the nation’s capital, as well as plans for customers living on the Essential Energy grid in South-East NSW. In terms of its products in Canberra, ActewAGL prices are fairly competitive, most of which offer a discount off electricity usage charges for 12 months.
Future X Power
Future X Power has again changed its prices, though where last month its plans became more expensive, it seems as though this provider has gone back on its decision, increasing its pay on time discount to deliver cheaper prices overall. What this means is that in order to get the most value from this provider, customers in NSW and Queensland will have to try and regularly pay their power bill on time. In a scenario in which you don’t, you’ll end up paying rates that work out to be 1% more than the Reference Price in each state.
October 2019
Click Energy
Click Energy has introduced a new plan into its rotation, called the Banksia Plus. This product is only available in NSW, VIC and SA, coming in cheaper than its other plans on market. This plan isn’t much different to the Banksia plan, although customers must agree to pay by direct debit to be eligible.
Mojo Power
Mojo has removed its market offers in all states it serves, being NSW and QLD. The good news is that Mojo’s default offer currently works out cheaper than its previous market offers. However, this plan isn’t offering any amount of the Reference Price in either state.
QEnergy
QEnergy has brought back its most competitive plans in NSW, the Home Saver Variable and Home Saver Variable Lite. The Home Saver Variable is only available through online sign-up and the Lite version requires customers to sign up to direct debit payments. There were no changes in other states.
Tango Energy
Tango Energy has increased its usage charges in Victoria. This applies to all distribution zones bar Jemena. What this means for customers is that electricity may be slightly more expensive per kWh. Despite this, Tango Energy remains a competitive retailer in the state it serves.
Future X Power
Smaller electricity retailer, Future X Power, has increased its market offers in NSW and QLD. The Flexi Saver product has kept its pay on time discount, however the discounted amount has dropped considerably. These changes have resulted in a decent price increase.
Powerdirect
Powerdirect has increased its guaranteed discounts in NSW, QLD and SA, which has seen its Discount Saver plans slightly decrease in price. For Victoria, Powerdirect’s Rate Saver has dropped its usage and supply rates, meaning this plan has also witnessed a modest price decrease. All other features of these plans have remained the same.
Enova Energy
Until now, New South Wales company, Enova Energy, only serviced households on the Essential Energy network. Now the small electricity retailer operates in the Ausgrid and Endeavour Energy distribution zones, meaning customers throughout wider parts of NSW have yet another power company to choose from. Enova Energy offers the ‘Community Plus’ plan, which features reasonable usage and supply rates, plus a small discount for paying bills on time.
AGL
AGL has reviewed its plans and made some serious alterations, most notably the removal of the Smart Saver product in NSW, QLD and SA, as well as the introduction of a new plan. In NSW, VIC, south east QLD and SA, AGL has released the Essentials Saver plan, which includes a $75 credit off the first bill when customers sign up online, plus access to AGL Rewards and flybuys points (depending on which state you live in). AGL has also made changes to its Essentials Plus plan, adding a $75 bill credit for online sign-up in NSW, QLD and SA. The Essentials Plus is no longer publicly available in Victoria, however the standard ‘Essentials’ plan still exists for Victorians, and has also seen a slight price decrease in rates.
GloBird Energy
After removing this product earlier in the month, GloBird Energy has reintroduced its EasySave plan in Victoria, this time offering slightly higher usage and supply rates. Currently, it is GloBird’s cheapest market offer. The GloSave plan has also had its base rates increased, however customers will still receive a pay on time discount as well as a further discount for paying via direct debit.
Red Energy
Red Energy has removed its Qantas Plus plans from NSW, QLD, SA and the ACT. The Australian-based power company has replaced the Easy Saver product with the Living Energy Saver plan in QLD, SA and the ACT, and has introduced a new plan in NSW called the ‘Red Taronga Saver’, which gives customers membership to Taronga Zoo for two years. The Living Energy Saver and Qantas Red Saver plans in NSW, QLD and SA have also had their conditional discounts removed, instead opting for cheaper usage and supply rates. This is reflected in the tables above, where we show pricing that includes conditional discounts before the changes and pricing according to Red Energy’s new model in the after.
Lumo Energy
Lumo Energy has made some slight changes to the name of its ‘Movers’ and ‘Value’ plans in VIC and SA. In VIC, the Value product has slightly increased its usage costs, while the Basic plan in SA has had a minor increase in connection fees. The Options plan in SA has changed its name to Standing Offer, which is roughly in line with the Reference Price.
Simply Energy
Simply Energy has made some sweeping changes to its plans in NSW, VIC and QLD. In Queensland Simply has added a $160 anniversary credit to its RACQ plan, where it previously was $60. NSW customers can no longer sign up to Simply Plus, instead seeing the Simply Low Rates plan pop up without discounts or anniversary credits. The NSW Simply NRMA plan has also changed to offer a $50 first anniversary credit, where it was once $160 off. South Australians will no longer see the Simply Plus or Simply Movies plans, in place of the new Simply Plus Low Rates deal that comes with a $100 credit after the first year. The $260 first bill credit on the SA Simply RAA plan has also downgraded to $150, though this plan has still decreased in price.
EnergyAustralia
EnergyAustralia has reduced the discount available on its Total Plan in Victoria. What was a 7% guaranteed discount has moved to 6%, resulting in a minor price increase. This discount applies to both usage and supply charges. Customers in NSW, QLD, SA and ACT have seen no price changes.
GloBird Energy
Victorian retailer GloBird has removed its EasySave product from rotation. Customers that have signed up to this plan will remain on the EasySave product until either their contract ends or they switch to another plan. The GloSave plan is now the retailer’s most competitive.
Lumo Energy
Lumo Energy has made changes to its plans in Victoria, removing the Lumo Value 5 and Lumo Movers 5 plans from its selection. These plans are still available in their Value 3 and Movers 3 forms, which both come with a 3% discount off electricity usage and supply charges when customers pay their bills on time.
September 2019
Momentum Energy
Momentum Energy has increased its prices in Victoria. The retailer has lowered the supply charge on Smile Power Flexi and Move Mate plans while increasing usage rates. As a result, Victorians with Momentum are no longer on a plan that sits below the VDO. There were no price changes in NSW and SA.
Tango Energy
Tango Energy, which operates in Victoria only, has increased the usage rates on its Home Select plan, increasing its annual estimated cost based on VDO assumptions by about $17. The supply charge and other features of the Home Select plan have remained the same.
August 2019
GloBird
Victorian retailer GloBird has updated pricing for its GloSave and EasySave products, and has removed its SolarMax plan. In addition to these changes, GloBird has ditched having fixed rates on some of its plans, and has introduced a new plan called ‘VicSaver’, which has a small discount for paying on time via direct debit.
Sumo
Melbourne-based retailer Sumo has launched a new suite of products in NSW, mirroring its offering in Victoria. Sumo gives customers three plans to choose from, with the cheapest requiring customers to pay their bills on time to earn discounts which take pricing well below the VDO or Reference Price depending on where you live. For those who don’t like the idea of a conditional discount, Sumo has two other plans, one of which includes fixed rates for 12 months.
July 2019
This July has brought significant regulatory changes to the energy industry, with customers previously on standing offers moved onto cheaper regulated tariffs. Meanwhile these new price caps also act as a reference price from which all market offers are now compared. While customers on standing offers will now pay much less, those on market offers have seen prices increase.
The below table outlines the average change in the cost of market offers and standing offers across each distribution region between June and July 2019.
|State
|Distributor
|Market Offers
|Standing Offers
|Ausgrid
|$26 – $41 more annually
|$104 – $166 less annually
|NSW
|Endeavour Energy
|$36 – $60 more annually
|$71 – $133 less annually
|Essential Energy
|$60 – $99 more annually
|$108 – $167 less annually
|QLD
|Energex
|$17 – $47 more annually
|$105 – $167 less annually
|SA
|SA Power Networks
|$57 – $101 more annually
|$179 – $326 less annually
|AusNet Services
|$5 – $78 more annually
|$216 – $418 less annually
|CitiPower
|$26 – $87 more annually
|$157 – $311 less annually
|VIC
|Jamena
|$12 – $54 more annually
|$179 – $362 less annually
|Powercor
|$11 – $56 more annually
|$205 – $416 less annually
|United Energy
|$11 – $76 more annually
|$166 – $332 less annually
Based on average usage rates and daily supply charge on single rate tariff market offers and standing offers (or Victorian Default Offers) Electricity plans, 04/06/2019 – 08/07/2019.
June 2019
Red Energy
Red Energy has decreased the prices of its market plans in Queensland and South Australia. The Easy Saver, Qantas Red Saver and Qantas Red Plus products now have slightly more expensive supply charges, but cheaper usage charges, ultimately making these plans lower in cost (based on a typical three-person household). The signature Red Energy 10% discount still applies to these plans. There have been no pricing changes to Red Energy plans in NSW and VIC as yet.
1st Energy
An interesting move from 1st Energy in Victoria this month! The retailer has bumped the pay on time discount on its 1st Saver plan up from 20% to a whopping 35% off usage charges. But at the same time, it has increased usage charges on the plan, meaning overall costs only drop marginally (based on a typical three-person households in central Melbourne. It would appear the new discount applies to new customers only, with existing customers remaining on the old terms. But give 1st Energy a call to discuss to be sure.
1st Energy has also made changes to its plans in NSW and QLD, seemingly with one eye on the July pricing cycle and regulatory changes.
- 1st Saver – Drop in usage charges, changed discount from 28% off usage to 5% off whole bill (still a pay on time discount).
- 1st Saver – Drop in usage charge and increase in supply charges, changed discount from 22% off usage to 7% off whole bill (still a pay on time discount).
May 2019
Red Energy
Red Energy has updated the rates on its market plans in NSW. The Living Energy Saver, Qantas Red Saver and Qantas Red Plus plans all work out cheaper than before, largely due to a decrease in usage charges. The Living Energy Saver and Qantas Red Saver plans now work out to be the same price, with one having the added bonus of free Qantas Frequent Flyer points on sign up. These rate changes only apply to market offers in NSW. Red Energy rates in other states remain unchanged for the time being.
Origin Energy
Origin has decreased the discount on the Maximiser plan in NSW from 25% to 16%. Origin has also rebranded its ‘One Low Rate’ product to Low Rate Plan across VIC, QLD, SA and ACT, while the plan was reintroduced in NSW. The Low Rate Plan has recorded a slight price decrease in VIC and ACT, while the price remained the same in QLD and SA. The reintroduction of the Low Rate Plan in NSW made it Origin’s cheapest plan, edging out the Origin Maximiser plan. Despite the Low Rate Plan not featuring a discount, it still works out to be Origin’s cheapest product in all states.
GloBird Energy
Globird has slightly reduced the rates of its GloSave product, which is available only in Victoria. It still holds the same discount as before, which is a combined pay on time and direct debit discount that amounts to 31% off both usage and supply changes. As evidenced by the tables above, the price has dropped only modestly. Because this is a variable rate product, customers who were previously on this plan will likely receive the updated pricing. UPDATE: GloBird has also now increased the discount on this plan to 33%.
1st Energy
1st Energy has increased the discount for the 1st Saver plan in Queensland from 24% to 28%. The amended discount has reduced the cost of the 1st Saver product but existing customers will likely remain on the old plan. It may be worthwhile getting in touch with 1st Energy to see if you’re eligible to receive the updated discount on this plan.
EnergyAustralia
EnergyAustralia has updated the discounts for the Anytime Saver and Secure Saver products across VIC, NSW, QLD and SA. In Victoria, the Anytime Saver’s discount has increased from 32% to 36%, while the Secure Saver has decreased from 29% to 22%. In New South Wales, the Anytime Saver discount has risen from 22% to 26% and the Secure Saver has dropped from 22% to 20%. For NSW residents on the Essential Energy electricity network, the Anytime Saver discount remains at 28%, but the Secure Saver has decreased from 28% to 20%. In Queensland, the discount on the Anytime Saver plan has increased from 26% to 28% but the Secure Saver has decreased from 28% to 24%. Lastly, in South Australia, the discount of the Anytime Saver has increased slightly from 20% to 22%, while the Secure Saver plan has dropped from 22% to 20%.
April 2019
ActewAGL
ActewAGL has updated the discount on its top-tier market offer from 20% to 25% in the ACT. This discount is applicable if customers opt for online billing and pay via direct debit. There is also another market offer in the ACT that comes with a 25% discount for customers who pay their bills on time. In NSW, ActewAGL re-introduced its market offer plan featuring a 26% discount off electricity usage charges over a 12-month benefit period. Again, customers will need to signup to online billing as well as pay bills via direct debit.
Dodo Power & Gas
Dodo has cut the discount on its market contract plan considerably in Victoria. Where previously customers received a 40% discount for paying their bills on time, this has now dropped to 20%. Regardless of this fact, the plan has only gone up in cost about $20 a year, a large part due to a decrease in base prices. Worth mentioning is the name of this plan has changed from ‘Market Offer’ to ‘Everyday Electricity’.
Tango Energy and Sumo Power
- Tango Energy has reintroduced its Home eSelect product in Victoria. The only difference between this and the Home Select plan is that it includes a $50 rebate after the first 60 days. It’s available online only.
- Sumo Power has introduced a fourth market offer in Victoria, again bringing a conditional discount off electricity usage charges. It means the retailer now has discounts of 43%, 42%, 37% and 27% for paying on time. Take your pick…
Momentum Energy
Momentum Energy has cut rates on its three electricity products across Victoria, maintaining its record for making fairly frequent price changes. The SmilePower Flexi, Solar Step-up and Move Mate plans have all seen a modest reduction in overall costs, saving a typical three-person household on the Citipower network in Melbourne about $30 a year compared with previous rates. See what the price changes means for how Momentum compares to the market with our price comparison page for Victoria.
Origin Energy
Origin Energy has increased the discount on its Maximiser product within NSW. It has jumped up from 16% to 25%, conditional on you setting up direct debit payments. In addition, the retailer has also removed its Maximiser Online Only plan from the NSW market. Despite the jump in discount for the Maximiser, Origin’s One Low Rate plan generally works out cheaper in NSW.
Sumo
Sumo has changed the rates on all of its Victorian market offers. The Residential 27, Residential 42 and Residential 43 plans offered by this retailer have all slightly decreased in price without any changes to the advertised discount amounts. It has also added an additional plan into its mix, the Residential 37, which comes with a 37% pay on time discount. In NSW, Sumo has also added an extra product, bumping the total market offers in that state to two. The new product is called ‘12% Pay on Time Discount’ which, as the name suggests, gives you a 12% discount for paying on time. This plan works out quite a bit more expensive than the provider’s other NSW offering, the ‘27% Pay on Time Discount’.
Red Energy
After operating in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia for a number of years, Red Energy has now opened up shop in the ACT. For the time being, the provider is offering its Easy Saver plan in this state with two rate options. Red joins the likes of Energy Locals, Origin and EnergyAustralia to recently launch new plans in the ACT.
March 2019
Alinta Energy
A few months after removing its ‘Fair Deal’ products from across the states, Alinta Energy has brought them back to life. Providing the retailer’s biggest discounts and therefore cheapest prices, the Fair Deal plans are now available again in NSW, VIC and SA, with up to 43% off electricity usage charges for paying on time, in the case of Victoria. Discounts are a little more modest 30% in NSW and 28% in SA. Alinta maintains its guaranteed, smaller discount (Fair Saver) products in each state.
EnergyAustralia
EnergyAustralia has cut conditional discounts on some plans in QLD and NSW.
QLD:
- Anytime Saver – discount reduced from 28% to 26%
- Secure Saver – discount reduced from 30% to 28%
NSW:
Ausgrid and Endeavour networks:
- Anytime Saver – discount reduced from 26% to 22%
- Secure Saver – discount reduced from 26% to 22%
- Anytime Saver – discount reduced from 32% to 28%
- Secure Saver – discount reduced from 32% to 28%
GloBird Energy
Melbourne-based retailer GloBird Energy has reduced rates on its EasySave and GloSave products in Victoria. Interestingly, the conditional discount on the GloSave plan has also been reduced from 35% to 31%, but overall estimated costs have still come down. That said, the big discount GloSave plan now works out more expensive than the no discount EasySave. However, the catch with the EasySave plan is that you must set up direct debit billing from a credit card to sign up.
February 2019
Origin Energy
Origin Energy has launched its One Low Rate product in NSW and Queensland. Previously only available in Victoria and the ACT, One Low Rate comes with locked in rates for 12 months, with no conditional discounts. Despite the lack of discounts, the plan can work out cheaper than Origin’s discounted offers, with the added benefit of fixed usage and supply charges. One Low Rate is now one of the most competitive deals in both NSW and QLD at the time of writing.
Alinta Energy
Just weeks after removing its cheapest market offer from some states (see below), Alinta Energy have increased prices on its remaining plans in NSW and South Australia. The Fair Saver product has seen a small increase to both usage and supply charges, increasing costs by about $30 a year in both states, based on a typical three-person household on a single rate tariff. The Fair Saver has a guaranteed discount of 15% off usage charges in NSW and 17% in South Australia for 12 months.
QEnergy
It’s been a while but QEnergy is back with some product changes. The retailer that likes to change products and prices more than most has introduced new offers for NSW and QLD, while removing its Flexi Saver Home plan across all states. In come the Home Saver Variable in NSW and QLD, plus the Home Saver Lite Variable in QLD. It all means that QEnergy becomes more competitive, but for how long, we’ll have to wait and see. Check out our comparison tool for up to date pricing.
AGL
AGL has made subtle changes to two of its discounted plans in Victoria. The variable rate AGL Savers has seen its pay on time discount reduced from 33% to 30%. Meanwhile the Savers Home Connect plan – which comes with a bonus Amazon Echo device – has seen its discount cut from 18% to 16%. This plan also comes with variables rates but the discount is guaranteed rather than conditional.
Lumo Energy
Lumo Energy has revealed a new plan for Victoria and South Australia, with movie-lovers clearly in the retailer’s sights. The Lumo Flix is similar to the retailer’s Lumo Value plan, but it comes with the added bonus of two-for-one HOYTS movie tickets from Monday to Wednesday. However, Lumo does point out that some restrictions and conditions may apply. For example, a maximum of three free tickets are available per transaction. The plan also comes with a conditional discount of 3% or 5% (3% for paying on time and an extra 2% if you also choose direct debit payments).
January 2019
Alinta Energy
Alinta Energy has made fairly dramatic changes to its product line-up in some states, removing its biggest discount ‘Fair Deal’ offers in NSW and SA. The Fair Deal came with pay on time discounts, but the retailer says it is moving away from conditional discounts and instead offering customers smaller, but guaranteed, discounts off usage charges. The upshot, however, is that new customers in market can expect to pay more with Alinta’s new ‘Fair Saver’ products compared to its previous offers.
Momentum Energy
Just a few weeks after increasing prices in Victoria, Momentum Energy has slashed its rates and become far more price-competitive for customers in market for a new deal. The rate cuts apply to Momentum’s SmilePower Flexi, Solar Step-up and Move Mate electricity products in Victoria. See what the price changes means for how Momentum compares to the market with our price comparison page for Victoria.
Origin Energy
Origin Energy has been busy. The retailer has now increased the conditional discounts on its Maximiser and Saver online-only products across the states. These discounts are only available for customers who sign up on the Origin website, instead of over the phone, for example. Origin has also launched the online-only version of these plans in Queensland and the ACT for the first time.
- Maximiser Online Only – 18% to 22%
- Saver Online Only – 15% to 19%
- Maximiser Online Only – 12% to 16%
- Saver Online Only – 10% to 14%
- Maximiser Online Only – 25% to 29%
- Saver Online Only – 21% to 25%
Simply Energy
Simply Energy has beefed up some of its discounts in South Australia, with two plans going from ‘Plus’ to ‘Extra’. The retailer has a habit of switching up these plans from time to time, and the upshot is that costs have been reduced. The Simply RAA Plus has become Simply RAA Extra, meaning the discount increases from 21% to 25%. Meanwhile the Simply Plus plan becomes Simply Extra, with the discount going from 18% to 22%. Customers on the old plans will need to contact Simply Energy to upgrade to the latest offers.
Origin Energy
Origin Energy has launched its One Low Rate plan in the ACT. Previously only available in Victoria, One Low Rate is Origin’s no discount electricity plan, simply promising competitive rates without the confusion of conditional discounts. EnergyAustralia also offers a no discount deal in the ACT called No Frills, and at the time of writing, the two plans are up there as some of the cheapest for customers in Canberra.
Price changes in Victoria
Here is a summary of price changes in Victoria this January:
- AGL: Small price reduction to standing offer and market offers
- Origin: No changes
- EnergyAustralia: Price increase to No Frills plan
- Powerdirect: Reduction in costs for standing offer and market offer
- Tango Energy: Increase to standing offer but market offers unchanged
- GloBird Energy: Increase to standing offer pricing
- Momentum Energy: Increase to standing offer and market offer pricing
- Click Energy: No changes
- CovaU: Price increase for standing offer and market offer
December 2018
EnergyAustralia
EnergyAustralia has reduced the discounts on some of its plans in Victoria. The guaranteed discount on the Anytime Saver plan drops from 36% to 32%, while the discount with the Secure Saver plans has been cut from 32% to 29%. In both cases, the discount applies to electricity usage charges only. The Flexi Saver maintains a 25% discount off usage charges.
Lumo Energy
Lumo Energy has ended the year by completely changing up its product suite in Victoria and South Australia, retiring some products and launching new ones. Out go the big discount Advantage and Advantage Premium plans in both states, while the eDeal product in Victoria is also resigned to the scrapheap. In comes the Lumo Value plan, bringing a modest 3% discount for paying on time, in addition to 2% for direct debit payments. These discounts are consistent across VIC and SA. Lumo also seems to be placing greater focus on its ‘Movers’ plan now (one of few products specifically tailored for renters), now bringing the same potential discounts as the new Value plan. Despite the move away from big discounts, Lumo’s pricing remains very similar to before, though it’s unclear whether any further rate changes will occur in January.
CovaU
Customers of small electricity retailer CovaU might want to check their energy bills, with prices going up in New South Wales. CovaU has increased costs for both its Freedom and Freedom Solar plans at a time of year when it’s unusual to see price changes in any state other than Victoria. Despite the price increase, the Freedom plan maintains a 25% conditional discount, with customers on the solar version of plan seeing a potential discount of 20%.
Momentum Energy
It’s been a busy month for Momentum Energy which has launched a new product in Victoria, targeted at renters who often move home. The ‘Move Mate’ plan is similar to Momentum’s other products in that it doesn’t include any discounts. But the difference is this plan waives move in fees (connection/special meter read) given that switching over your energy when you move home often comes at a cost. However, customers on the Move Mate plan can expect to pay more for their electricity (at the time of writing) compared with Momentum’s other market offers on our database.
AGL
AGL has made some subtle but significant changes to its Savers Home Connect plan in some areas. The plan still includes a notable discount off electricity usage charges, but this discount is now guaranteed rather than conditional on paying bills on time. The discount has been increased in South Australia from 4% to 7%, but reduced in Victoria from 23% to 18%. In NSW, it remains the same at 14%. The plan also includes the bonus extra of an Amazon Echo smart home device.
1st Energy
Melbourne-based retailer 1st Energy has revamped its Victorian electricity market offers going into the new year. It has removed its Direct Saver and Easy Saver plans from public sale, while cutting the pay on time discount on its 1st Saver product from 43% to 20%. The usage and supply rates on the 1st Saver have been decreased to compensate for the reduced discount, with overall pricing only changing slightly. The discount is now ongoing. Use our comparison tool for latest costs where you live.
Momentum Energy
Momentum Energy has increased prices in Victoria. The retailer has raised its electricity usage rates in the lead-up to the annual price change cycle in Victoria, although it’s unclear whether or not further changes will be made in the new year. The increases mean customers on Momentum’s SmilePower Flexi and Solar Step-up plans can expect to pay around a $100 more per year, based on a typical three-person household on the Citipower network in Melbourne. Price changes may differ across other distribution networks and your personal circumstances.
November 2018
Red Energy
It’s unusual to see a retailer in Queensland change its actual rates at this time of year (usually it’s just discounts), but that’s what Red Energy has just done. Impacting its three market offers in the Sunshine State – the Easy Saver, Qantas Red Saver and Qantas Red Plus – Red Energy has slightly decreased its supply charges but increased its usage charges, resulting in a marginal overall price increase for typical three-person households in the Brisbane area.
GloBird Energy
Victorian electricity retailer GloBird Energy has increased prices on some products. Raising usage and supply rates on its GloSave and EasySave plans, the retailer will now be charging a typical three-person household on the Citipower network about $200 more a year. This could be a sign of things to come for customers of other electricity retailers in Victoria ahead of the annual price change cycle in January.
Alinta Energy
Alinta Energy has introduced new market offers in Queensland, NSW and South Australia. Bringing smaller but guaranteed discounts, they provide an alternative to the retailer’s big discount plans in each state that require customers to pay their bills on time to achieve the savings. The “Fair Saver’ plans work out more expensive than Alinta’s cheapest deals in these states, but may be worth a look if you like Alinta but don’t like risk of losing the big discount if you don’t pay on time. Meanwhile Alinta has removed its ‘Fair Deal’ product in Victoria and now just offers the Fair Saver with a guaranteed discount of 35% off electricity usage charges.
EnergyAustralia
EnergyAustralia has trimmed the conditional discounts on its Anytime Saver and Secure Saver products in NSW, both down from 28% to 26%. The retailer has also removed the block rate pricing on its No Frills product in NSW, meaning slightly reduced costs based on a typical three person household on the Ausgrid network. The same change has occurred on the No Frills plan in South Australia, meaning slightly lower overall costs.
October 2018
QEnergy
QEnergy has dramatically increased prices in NSW and South Australia, with a small price rise in Queensland. The retailer frequently changes costs, going from one of the most competitive in some areas to one of the most expensive overnight. It’s not clear whether or not these price changes will impact existing customers, but it’s certainly worth checking to find out! Meanwhile the retailer has also reintroduced its market offers in Victoria. These tend to come and go.
Simply Energy
It’s not every day that a retailer cuts electricity prices, but that’s what Simply Energy has just done in Victoria. Reducing usage charges, Simply Energy has trimmed about $100 a year off its pricing based on a typical three-person household on the Citipower network in Melbourne. The price cuts apply to its RACV Plus, Simply Plus, AFL Plus, Gold Class Plus and Simply Save products. Use our comparison tool for specific quotes in your area.
AGL
Just a month after reducing the discount on its Savers plan in some areas, AGL has now increased discounts in all areas, as follows. If you’re an AGL Savers customer receiving a smaller discount than the current offers, it might be worth giving AGL a call. It could make a big difference to your overall costs…
- SA – Savers has increased discount from 10% to 13%
- QLD – Savers has increased discount from 23% to 24%
- NSW – Savers has increased discount from 18% to 23%
- VIC – Savers has increased discount from 27% to 33%
EnergyAustralia
has followed big three rivals AGL and Origin in launching a ‘back to basics’ electricity plan with no conditional discounts or other confusing sign-up incentives, just the promise of ‘great low rates’. Called ‘No Frills’, the plan is available in all areas that the retailer serves, and at the time of writing, actually works out cheaper than some of EnergyAustralia’s big discount plans.
Energy Locals
has launched its electricity offering in an increasingly competitive South Australia market. Already operating in NSW and Queensland, Energy Locals comes with a competitive Simple Saver product with no conditional discount, just reasonable rates. The retailer also has a membership-based offer whereby customers pay a weekly fee to get access to cheaper rates.
Sumo
Sumo has expanded from its Victoria base and now also provides electricity in NSW. The retailer was originally known for offering one of Australia’s first fixed price energy plans with the ‘All You Can Eat’ product whereby customers agree an upfront payment for the year and are then able to use as much power as they like with no extra costs incurred. However, the retailer now offers more traditional contracts consisting of large pay on time discounts off usage charges.
Momentum Energy
Momentum Energy has reduced the cost of its SmilePower Flexi plan in Victoria. Typical three-person households on the Citipower network in Melbourne can now expect to pay around $100 less a year. Use our comparison tool for specific quotes in your area as price changes may be different in other areas and based on your specific circumstances. At the time or witting, Momentum has become one of the most competitively-priced retailers in Victoria, but the company has a habit of changing rates quite often.
Powershop
Powershop has launched a new energy offer across Victoria, NSW and Queensland, moving away from its usual approach of customers needing to pre-purchase power to get its cheapest rates. Customers can still buy powerpacks in advance to save in the long-run, but the company also now offers ‘Powershop Lite’, a more traditional energy product which just brings reasonable prices. Buying powerpacks is still likely to work out cheaper, but for those who like Powershop but not the leg work involved, this could be a solid alternative.
September 2018
Origin
Origin has reduced the conditional discounts on its Maximiser and Saver plans in some areas. In Victoria, the direct debit discount on the Maximiser has been cut from 30% to 24%, while the Saver discount for paying on time drops from 26% to 20%. In South Australia, the Maximiser discount has been trimmed from 16% to 12% and the Saver goes from 12% to 10%. Customers who signed up to these plans based on previous discounts should not be affected by the change until the end of their benefit period.
AGL
AGL has reduced the conditional discount on its Savers plan in some areas. The Savers plan is available for customers who pay their bills in full and on time, with a 12 month benefit period. It is a variable rate product, so prices could be changed at any time. There are no exit fees. AGL has a habit of regularly increasing and cutting its discounts and these are the latest changes:
- VIC: 27% (was 30%)
- NSW: 18% (was 20%)
- QLD: 23% (was 26%)
- SA: 10% (was 11%)
August 2018
Energy Locals
Small retailer Energy Locals has switched up its product offerings across NSW and Queensland. Replacing its ‘Save Me’ electricity plan, Energy Locals has launched a membership-based offer that sees customers get access to ‘wholesale’ electricity prices, provided they pay the $4.50 weekly membership cost. Now available in NSW and QLD, Energy Locals also has plans to launch the new Member Promise 2020 deal in Victoria and South Australia in the near future. Energy Locals also has a more traditional market offer called the Simple Saver.
July 2018
Alinta Energy
Better late than never, Alinta Energy has revealed its annual electricity and gas price changes. Electricity prices are coming down by a weighted average of 1.6% in south east Queensland and Victoria, while rates are being increased by 0.5% in NSW and 0.4% in SA. Gas rates are coming down by 0.8% in Victoria and 0.1% in NSW, but going up by 2.1% in SA.
VIC Price Changes
While energy prices tend to change in January rather than July in Victoria, there has been plenty of activity down south this year. Here are the latest developments:
- Tango Energy has lowered its market offer rates
- Powerdirect has increased the discount of its market offer from 33% to 39%
- EnergyAustralia has increased the discount on its Secure Saver plan from 30% to 32%
These changes would seem to reflect wholesale power costs coming down and retailers (hopefully) becoming more competitive on price as a result. However, keep in mind that discounts are usually conditional.
SA Price Changes
Like in NSW, significant price cuts are few and far between in South Australia. These are the price reductions announced:
- Red Energy: 1.5%
- Origin: 1%
- Simply Energy: 0.5%
- AGL: 0.4%
EnergyAustralia has kept all rates on hold in SA. It should also be noted that some retailers have increased gas prices.
NSW Price Changes
Unlike in Queensland where most retailers are cutting prices, the news is not so good in NSW. The following price cuts have been announced by some of the big providers:
- Powershop: 3%
- AGL: 0.3%
- EnergyAustralia: 0.2%
Origin, Red Energy and Simply Energy have kept their rates on hold in NSW. While EnergyAustralia has only dropped rates by 0.2% for most customers, those on its fixed rate Secure Saver product will see rates drop by 3%.
Be aware that some retailers in NSW have increased gas prices.
Further Queensland Price Cuts
In addition to the retailers mentioned below, a handful of others have cut rates in SE QLD. There have been modest price reductions from the following, resulting in savings of less than $100 per year, based on typical energy usage for a five-person household in Brisbane:
See below for news on major retailers in the state.
Origin Energy
Origin Energy have kept its NSW rates on hold, however the retailer has significantly reduced the discounts on the Origin Maximiser and Origin Saver plans, effectively increasing its prices for new customers. The Origin Maximiser discount has been reduced from 23% to 16%, while the Origin Saver has had its discount reduced from 21% to 13%. Existing customers should see no changes to their discounts.
Meanwhile AGL has cut the discount on its AGL Savers plan from 25% to 20%. AGL previously announced a modest price reduction of 0.3% in NSW.
Momentum Energy
One of the most significant price changes this July has come from Momentum Energy, which has slashed prices in NSW and South Australia. The retailer has shaved about $300 off its SmilePower Flexi plan in NSW (based on typical energy usage for a five-person household on the Ausgrid network), while reducing costs in the Adelaide area by around $400, based on the same assumptions. While Momentum Energy wasn’t the cheapest provider in these states to begin with, it is nevertheless a big price cut and good news for existing customers.
June 2018
Powershop
There’s great news for Powershop customers, especially those in Queensland where the retailer has announced a significant drop in electricity prices, while also bucking the trend by cutting rates in New South Wales. Powershop will cut its rates in Queensland by 8.6% – saving the average household around $140 a year. In NSW, where most retailers have either frozen their rates or passed on only small price reductions, Powershop is cutting costs by 3% – saving the average household about $74 a year.
While electricity price cuts have been fairly modest in SA and NSW (if at all), Queenslanders are certainly benefiting from a drop in wholesale power costs. This what we have seen so far from the major players in Queensland. Alinta Energy is expected to announce price changes in the coming weeks.
Red Energy
Red Energy has cut or frozen electricity prices across the country, but customers can expect to pay more for gas. The retailer says electricity rates in Queensland will drop by 2.2%, resulting in average savings of about $36 a year. In South Australia, electricity prices will come down by 1.5%, meaning average savings of about $32. However, the news is not so positive for Red Energy customers in NSW where electricity rates will remain the same and natural gas prices will go up by 1.8%. Gas prices will also increase in South Australia by 2.5%.
Simply Energy
Simply Energy has announced that standing offer electricity rates will drop by 5.4% in Queensland, effective in August. However, the news is not so good in other states, with prices cut by just 0.5% in South Australia, while customers in NSW will see rates frozen. Natural gas customers in NSW can expect a 3% drop in prices, while rates will remain the same in SA.
EnergyAustralia
EnergyAustralia has completed the price-changing announcements from the so-called big three, either cutting or freezing rates across the states. Households in South East Queensland are the biggest winners, with their costs cut by 3.8%. The retailer is also cutting prices for Secure Saver customers in NSW, though households on other EnergyAustralia plans in the state will see prices drop by just 0.2%. The Secure Saver plan comes with fixed rates for two years and the retailer had previously promised to pass on wholesale cost savings to those on this plan.
AGL
AGL has followed Origin in announcing July price changes, also reducing costs in some areas. AGL is cutting electricity prices across NSW, Queensland and South Australia from July, but has also revealed that gas rates will increase for households in NSW and SA. Gas prices in QLD will go unchanged. AGL is cutting standard electricity prices in QLD by 1.6%, while rates are set to drop by 0.4% in SA and 0.3% in NSW. While gas prices remain unchanged in QLD, customers in SA can expect an increase of 2.1% and those in NSW will see costs go up by 1.8%.
Origin Energy
Energy giant Origin is the first to announce its July 1 price changes for NSW, Queensland, South Australia and the ACT. The news is generally good, if a little underwhelming. The general word on the street is that wholesale electricity prices have reduced, meaning retailers should be in a position to pass on some much-needed savings. Origin has kicked off this (hopefully) trend, albeit with no spectacular news. Origin has lowered its electricity prices in South East Queensland and South Australia, while rates in NSW and the ACT will go unchanged. Origin customers in Queensland can expect the retailer’s base rates to drop by an average of 1.3%, while those in South Australia should see a 1% cut. Natural gas customers in NSW will see rates cut by an average of 3%.
May 2018
AGL
AGL has increased some of its conditional discounts in NSW and Victoria. In Victoria, its Set and Forget plan discount has increased from 34% to 38%. This is available for customers who pay by direct debit, with the discount applying to usage rates only for 12 months. In NSW, the Set and Forget discount has jumped from 25% to 28%, while the Savers plan discount goes from 21% to 25%. The Savers plan discount comes for paying on time, with the discount applied to usage rates for 12 months. In most case, the additional discounts will save customers around $100 a year, based on a typical five person household. Existing customers will not automatically receive the extra discounts. You might want to pick up the phone to AGL.
GloBird Energy
Small Melbourne-based electricity retailer GloBird Energy may have just triggered something of a price war in its home state by slashing rates across its GloSave, EasySave and Boost products. The retailer says it is simply passing on changes in the wholesale price of electricity, with the cost of some plans being cut by as much as $700 a year (based on a five-person household on the Citipower network). Solar power customers have also been told to expect a price drop in the coming months. We will watch closely to see if this move from GloBird triggers a reaction from other retailers in Victoria. Significant price changes at this time of year are unusual in Victoria, so we’ll have to wait and see.
EnergyAustralia
Just a couple of months after making sweeping changes to conditional discounts, EnergyAustralia is at it again. Its latest changes impact its Flexi Saver and Anytime Saver products across Queensland, South Australia, New South Wales and Victoria. The retailer has decreased the discounts on its Flexi Saver plans, which apply to usage charges for paying bills on time, but has dramatically increased some Anytime Saver discounts. On this plan, discounts are guaranteed. Anytime Saver discounts have traditionally been smaller than Flexi Saver discounts. In Queensland, the Anytime Saver discount has jumped from 8% to 28%.
April 2018
Simply Energy
With the AFL season underway, Simply Energy has launched a new offer targeted at footy fans, promising up to $480 in ‘free kick’ credit over the two-year contract period. Customers get $10 bill credit applied to their account each month, in addition to a conditional discount, the details of which vary between states. The Simply AFL Plus plan offers a 10% pay on time discount off usage charges in NSW, Queensland and South Australia, with 30% off in Victoria. To receive the maximum credit, customers will need to sign up for both electricity and gas.
Red Energy
Red Energy has teamed up with Qantas to offer two new electricity and gas products that allow customers to earn Frequent Flyer points by paying their bills on time. The Qantas Red Saver gives customers 2 points for every $1 they spend on power, in addition to a 10% pay on time discount applied to the whole bill. Meanwhile the Qantas Red Plus plan provides 7 points for every $1 spent on energy, but the trade-off is there is no 10% discount available. New customers signing up to either electricity plan will also bag 10,000 points as a bonus. Those who sign up to electricity and gas could get 15,000 points.
March 2018
EnergyAustralia
In light of increasing competition, EnergyAustralia has increased conditional discounts on some plans in NSW and Queensland. In NSW, its Flexi Saver plan discount has gone from 20% to 22%, while the fixed rate Secure Saver plan has increased from 22% to 25%. In Queensland, the Flexi Saver goes from 14% to 24%, with the Secure Saver rising from 20% to 28% – in line with discount offers from the likes of AGL and Alinta Energy. Interestingly, the retailer’s fixed rate product is currently its cheapest in NSW, Queensland and Victoria. The deal is not available in South Australia.
1st Energy
Melbourne-based retailer 1st Energy has increased its conditional discounts in NSW and Queensland, having only recently launched in the states. Customers in NSW can now get 22% off electricity usage charges when they pay on time (it was previously 20%), while households in the Brisbane area can get 28% off usage charges (previously 18%). The retailer also claims a price match guarantee, so why not put it to the test!
Dodo Power & Gas
Dodo has increased conditional discounts across Victoria, NSW and Queensland. In Victoria, its market offer now brings 40% off electricity usage charges (up from 30%) when you pay on time, while in Queensland the discount jumps from 15% to 25%. In NSW, the discount goes from 20% to 30%, but with an increase in usage and supply charges at the same time, this plan is actually now slightly more expensive. Dodo customers who signed up with different discounts at the time may need to contact the retailer to ask for improved terms.
AGL
AGL has launched a new prepaid power plan which sees customers awarded bonus credit relating to how much energy they buy in advance. Customers who prepay $50 will receive $10 in bonus credit, while those who can afford to spend $100 will benefit from an extra $30. A maximum credit of $80 is available to customers who prepay $240. AGL’s standard contract rates are applied. The prepaid plan is available over 12 months, with no lock-contract or exit fees. Customers who try the plan can switch to another without penalty, but bonus credit cannot be refunded or transferred to another account, AGL says. The plan is only available to residential customers in Victoria with a smart meter installed at their property.
Click Energy
Click Energy has once again made sweeping changes to its electricity products across the country. Replacing its previous flagship market offers which varied between states, Click has now introduced the ‘Click Agate’ plan across Victoria, NSW, South Australia and Queensland. Conditional discounts vary by state, but the good news is that the plan typically works out cheaper than the retailer’s previous offers, in most areas. However, be sure to search for a specific quote where you live. Click customers on different plans can contact the retailer and ask to be moved onto this one. Click Energy has also changed its solar offers across the country, now named Click Solar and Clock Solar Light. Queenslanders are also offered the ‘Click Bright’ product.
Simply Energy
Simply Energy has beefed up conditional discounts on its RACV and NRMA member offers in Victoria and NSW respectively. RACV members can now get 45% off electricity usage charges for paying bills on time and in full, while NRMA members can now get 21% off. Both plans have variable rates and two year benefit periods, with no exit fees. Simply Energy recently increased prices in Victoria.
AGL
AGL has launched a new product that comes with a ‘free’ Amazon Echo smart device. The retailer says the device can help customers better manage their energy usage and provides easy access to their billing information. Users can even ask the device any questions they have about their bills. The AGL Savers – Home Connect plan is available in Victoria, South Australia, NSW and Queensland, with varying conditional discounts depending on where you live. More details here.
Powershop
There’s a welcome surprise for Powershop customers in Victoria, with the retailer dropping usage rates across the board. It means handy savings of around $150 a year for customers on its Online Saver and Standard Saver plans, based on typical energy usage for five person households in central Melbourne. The change comes after Powershop increased prices by around 20% in December last year. Compare Powershop prices to other retailers in Victoria here.
February 2018
Momentum Energy
There’s good news for Momentum Energy customers, with the retailer significantly dropping prices on its SmilePower Flexi plan in Victoria. Known for offering 0% discounts, Momentum has cut its rates and reduced overall costs by around 11%. It means savings of close to $300 a year for a typical five person household on the Citipower network in Melbourne. You can see how Momentum now compares to other electricity providers in Victoria with our state comparison report. Momentum is also expected to lower gas prices in Victoria in the near future.
AGL
There is another twist in the unfolding SE QLD price war, with AGL matching Alinta Energy’s 28% discount off electricity usage charges. Increasing the conditional discount on its Set and Forget product by 10%, AGL is now the closest competitor to Alinta on price. However, unlike with Alinta, it seems existing customers will need to contact AGL in order to receive the additional discount, which would save a typical five person household in Brisbane around $200 a year compared to AGL’s previous offer. Customers on AGL’s standing offer in Queensland stand to save more than $500 a year by making the switch to its new cheapest deal.
QEnergy has also put through a modest reduction in rates this month.
Alinta Energy
Alinta Energy customers in SE QLD have received an additional 3% discount off electricity usage charges, with the retailer bumping up its offer from 25% to 28% off. Increases in conditional discounts are typically not passed on to existing customers, but in this case Alinta says it is rewarding the more than 100,000 Queenslanders who have so far switched to the retailer. The extra discount will save a typical five person household in Brisbane around $60 a year. The Home SaverPlus plan from Alinta has a benefit period of two years, with no exit fees.
Red Energy
Red Energy customers in Victoria can expect large price increases. It seems the retailer delayed its annual price changes in Victoria until February, but has now jacked up prices by around 15%. A typical five person household in Melbourne can now expect to pay about $300 more per year for their electricity. The price change applies to Red Energy’s Living Energy Saver plan, which brings a guaranteed 10% discount off the entire bill, with an ongoing benefit period. There is no lock-in contract.
Pacific Hydro/Tango Energy
Pacific Hydro customers can expect a new name on their bills in future, with the Melbourne-based retailer rebranding to become Tango Energy. Other than the name changes, there have been some subtle changes to its products. While Tango Energy continues to specialise in fixed rate plans, rates are now locked in for just 12 months, as opposed to 24 months previously. Tango Energy now offers two residential market offers, one providing flexible billing and payment options, while the other rewards customers who sign up for email billing and direct debit payments with a small sign up credit. Rates are the same on both plans.
Simply Energy
Simply Energy customers should check for significant price increases this month. The retailer has increased rates in Victoria to the tune of 15%, with a typical five person household in Melbourne set to pay an extra $300-odd a year more. The rate change has impacted its Simply Save, Simply Plus, Gold Class Plus and RACV Plus electricity products, with conditional discounts remaining the same. Other retailers to increases costs in Victoria include Powerdirect and CovaU. See our comparison tool or this page for further pricing details.
Red Energy
Red Energy customers in Queensland can now expect slightly lower bills, with the retailer trimming its usage rates and thus reducing overall costs. A typical five person household in Brisbane can expect to spend about $100 less on electricity a year as a result of the price reduction. Red Energy follows other energy retailers in either cutting rates or increasing conditional discounts in SE QLD. The arrival of Alinta Energy into the market has triggered plenty of price competition. Further price cuts are expected in the coming weeks.
January 2018
Price Reductions – Alinta Energy & Momentum Energy
The new year has got off to a good start for Victorian customers of Alinta Energy and Momentum Energy, with both retailers cutting costs in the state. Reducing their electricity usage charges, a typical five-person household with Momentum in Melbourne can expect to pay around $100 less a year, while Alinta customers can expect savings of around $80. While relatively modest price reduction, this is welcome news nonetheless and could trigger other retailers to follow suit. See how Momentum and Alinta stack up on price compared to other retailers with our Victoria price comparison page.
AGL
AGL has added a new product to its suit of offers in Victoria. The AGL ‘Essentials’ plan is a fixed rate deal for 12 months, meaning that usage and supply charges will remain the same for a year. The plan does not include any conditional discounts, just “simply low rates”, according to the retailer. Despite being a fixed rate plan, no exit fees are applied for cancelling the contract early. AGL follows in the footsteps of EnergyAustralia in bringing back a fixed rate offer. However, the Secure Saver from EnergyAustralia see rates locked in for two years rather than one. At the time of writing, the Essentials plan from AGL actually works out to be the retailer’s cheapest product in Victoria, based on a typical family of five in central Melbourne. Search with your postcode in our electricity comparison tool for a specific quote in your area.
Click Energy
Click Energy continues to play musical chairs with its electricity products, removing its Topaz plan from Victoria and replacing it with Click Onyx. The good news is that the new plan works out around $500 a year cheaper than the old one (based on typical five-person household on the Citipower network)! Like Click Topaz, Click Onyx also comes with a 29% conditional discount for paying bills on time and by direct debit, but it comes with noticeably cheaper usage rates. Click Energy customers on the Topaz plan may wish to contact the retailer to ask about their options. Click Energy has a habit of turning products on and off from public availability quite often.
Origin Energy
Origin Energy has kicked off 2018 with an increase to conditional discounts in NSW. Origin’s Maximiser flagship plan has seen an increase from 19% to 25% for customers who pay by direct debit, while the Saver plan has seen an increase from 15% to 21% for customers who pay their bills on time. In the case of the Maximiser energy plan, new customers can expect to pay around $140 a year less than previously (based on typical five-person household on the Ausgrid network). Discounts have a 12 month benefit period. While new customers can receive the new discounts, existing Origin customers may need to contact the retailer and ask to be placed on the new deal.
Victoria Prices Changes
The following retailers have all adjusted electricity prices in Victoria as of 1 January 2018:
- 1st Energy
- AGL
- Diamond Energy
- EnergyAustralia
- Momentum Energy
- Origin
- Pacific Hydro
- Powerdirect
- QEnergy
- Simply Energy
In some cases price changes have only been applied to standard contracts, but other retailers have also increased market rates. Be sure to check your plan if you’re with one of these retailers. Prices increases have been significant in some cases. AGL has increased prices by 12%, EnergyAustralia by 14% and 1st Energy by 18% based on typical five-person households in Melbourne.
While most retailers change their prices from January 1 each year, it’s important to know that others choose to adjust their rates at different times, meaning it’s important to keep an eye out for any communications from your provider.
December 2017
Lumo Energy
Lumo Energy has pushed ahead with significant price rises in Victoria ahead of the new year. Plans changed are Lumo Advantage, Advantage Premium, Life 10, Movers and eDeal. In the case of the latter, prices have been increased in the region of 27%. Typical five-person households on the Lumo eDeal can now expect to pay an extra $500 a year. However, the online-only eDeal remains the retailer’s cheapest electricity plan in Victoria, with a 33% discount off your entire bill when conditions are met.
Powershop
Powershop has increased its energy prices in Victoria by around 20%. For a typical five-person household in Melbourne, this will likely add another $500 a year to annual electricity costs. While Powershop has reduced its daily supply charges, this has been compensated for with higher usage rates. This move could favour low-usage households, but overall costs have still increased. This percentage price increase from Powershop is likely indicative of other price rises to come from other retailers.
Mojo Power
Mojo Power has overhauled its products and rates, doing away with its fixed monthly fees for access to “wholesale rates”. Instead, Mojo Power has increased its daily supply charge to cover its costs, while also claiming no markup on its relatively low usage rates. This theoretically means Mojo Power doesn’t benefit from customers receiving large electricity bills due to high electricity usage. Mojo Power has two new products with identical rates and similar conditions: Mojo Connect and Mojo Energy Pass. The only difference is that Energy Pass customers pay an annual subscription of $360 to receive $480 worth of credit split over 12 monthly bills, essentially saving you $120 over the year.
Origin Energy
Energy giant Origin has become notably more competitive in SE QLD, increasing the conditional discounts on its Maximiser and Saver plans in the state. The Maximiser plan is the cheapest, with a 16% direct debit discount making it one of the most competitive deals in the Brisbane area at the time of writing. The Origin Saver plan, now with a 14% pay on time discount, works out marginally more expensive.
GloBird Energy
GloBird Energy has become the first retailer in Victoria to significantly increase its prices in December. Going into the busy price-change cycle, GloBird has jacked up rates on all of its products, including the GloSave, Boost and Easy Save electricity plans. It looks like price increases of around 25% have been applied. It remains to be seen how high other retailers in Victoria will go over the coming weeks. Dodo Power & Gas and Click Energy appear to have got in early with their price increases back in October.
Other changes
There have also been some subtle changes from other retailers in early December. These include EnergyAustralia increasing the conditional discount on its Flexi Saver product from 26% to 28% and Momentum Energy adjusting prices in NSW, VIC and SA. Meanwhile Powerdirect has cut the benefit period of its market offer from two years to one year in QLD, NSW and SA.
November 2017
Energy Locals
Energy Locals relaunched its leading product in November. ‘The Lock Down’ has been renamed to ‘Save Me’. Aside from the name and slight reduction in rates, these two deals are identical, with no discounts, benefit periods or contract terms – just straight forward electricity. The ‘Save Me’ deal comes with the promise that Energy Locals won’t increase its rates before July 2018, giving customers certainty about their bill. Energy Locals also claims to be one of the few retailers that reduced its electricity rates earlier in the year.
October 2017
EnergyAustralia
EnergyAustralia has launched a new fixed rate energy plan called Secure Saver. The retailer, along with big three rivals AGL and Origin, removed its only fixed rate product back in August citing little customer interest. However, unlike its previous offering, the Secure Saver from EnergyAustralia comes with big discounts and is likely to attract a lot more interest as a result. In fact EnergyAustralia has reduced the conditional discounts on its Flexi Saver and Anytime Saver plans to ensure the Secure Saver has the biggest discount in each state, NSW, Victoria and QLD. The retailer is obviously keen to get customers on board with its new fixed rate deal, which at the time of launch works out to be its cheapest product in each state where it is available.
Click Energy
Click Energy has introduced a new plan to the Victorian market ahead of the anticipated annual price changes in the state in January. Click Topaz is now the retailer’s flagship market offer in the state, bringing a total bill discount of 29% for paying bills on time. However, new customers on this plan can expect to pay significantly more than those who signed up to its previous offer, Click Opal. It is unclear whether or not further product changes will go through in January.
Dodo Power & Gas
Dodo customers in Victoria can expect a significant bill increase of close to 15% this October. The retailer has increased prices on its only market offer in the state, meaning a typical five-person household will be paying around $300 a year more with the retailer. Its market offer still has a 30% discount off usage charges when you pay on time. Given that electricity prices in Victoria are typically changed at the turn of the year, it’s unclear whether further price increases will incur in January or not.
Origin Energy
Origin Energy has made some subtle changes to its conditional discounts on plans in NSW and South Australia. The new Origin Bill Saver plan in NSW now has a whole bill discount of 10%, up from 5%. This is a guaranteed discount with a 12 month benefit period. The Bill Saver plan discount has also been increased in SA, from 5% to 8%. Meanwhile Origin has also increased the discounts on its Maximiser and Saver products in SA, both up 2% respectively. The Maximiser, with its direct debit discount, now offers 16% off, while the Saver plan, with a pay on time discount, now brings 12% off.
September 2017
GloBird Energy
Small Victorian electricity provider GloBird Energy put through some small price increases on its Boost and GloSave products in late September. However, at the time of writing, it remains one of the most competitive retailers in Victoria. GloBird also recently launched a new product called EasySave, which typically works out cheapest for large households. Unlike the retailer’s other plans which bring pay on time discounts (off usage charges or your entire bill), the EasySave plan has no conditional discount, just low rates. The catch is that you must pay bills by credit card, rather than debit card.
AGL
September has turned out to be a busy month for AGL. Following the changes mentioned below, the retailer has also adjusted the conditional discounts on its Savers and Everyday plans across the country, generally resulting in reduced discounts and higher overall costs to new customers. AGL has also returned its Set and Forget product in NSW and Victoria, having been unavailable to new customers for the last few months. Whichever state you live in, Set and Forget will likely be your cheapest option with AGL. It provides a direct debit discount off usage charges with a 12 month benefit period. However, like the Savers and Everyday plans, it comes with variables rates, so you’ll have to take your eyes open for any rate changes.
Powershop
The latest energy company to reduce its costs to new customers in SE QLD is Powershop. Following on from QEnergy and Origin, Powershop has increased the discount on its Online Saver plan from 10% to 15%. The change results in savings of more than $100 for typical five person households. This makes Powershop much more competitive in the SE QLD market, but be sure to do your homework on this retailer before signing up as getting the best value is dependent on following the cheapest deals on Powershop’s website. You will likely need to log on every month to secure the best rates. It can get confusing, so don’t be afraid to ask lots of questions.
QEnergy
Brisbane-based retailer QEnergy has revamped its product line-up across the country, resulting in some of the cheapest deals around. At the time of writing, QEnergy’s new Flexi Home plan is one of the cheapest deals on the table in NSW, QLD and SA, while also challenging some of the best deals in Victoria. The Flexi Home plan comes with a guaranteed discount off either usage charges or your while bill, depending on where you live. Customers in Victoria get 38% off usage charges, while those in the other states see discounts of between 17% and 24%. There is a two-year benefit period.
Momentum Energy
Momentum Energy has adjusted its pricing in the southern states. In Victoria, electricity usage charges on its SmilePower and SmilePower Flexi plans have been increased. The Flexi plan remains its cheapest product, with prices increasing by around 4%. Momentum has also increased the usage rates on its SmilePower plan in NSW and SA.
AGL
AGL has reduced the conditional discount on its Savers plan in Victoria by 3%. Available for paying bills on time, over 12 months, the discount is now 30% rather than 33%. The change means new AGL customers can expect to pay around $70 a year more than those who signed up previously. The Savers plan remains AGL’s cheapest product in Victoria.
Origin
Origin has made some subtle changes to its conditional discounts on plans in QLD and SA. In QLD, the direct debit discount on its Maximiser plan has increased from 10% to 12% – meaning new customers will pay around $40 less a year on Origin’s cheapest plan – while the pay on time discount with its Saver plan has jumped from 8% to 10%, also resulting in fairly modest savings. In SA, however, Origin has decreased the direct debit discount on its Maximiser plan from 16% to 14%, meaning new customers can expect to pay about $90 a year more than those who signed up previously.
CovaU
CovaU has introduced a new product in Victoria, called the ‘Introductory Offer’. It features a total maximum discount of 34% off electricity usage charges – 30% for paying on time and 4% for paying by direct debit. It comes with a contract period of 12 months. It appears to be priced the same as CovaU’s Smart Saver plan in Victoria.
*Please note that estimated increases and decreases in costs mentioned above are based on typical energy usage for a five-person household at a selected postcode in each state. Please use our comparison tool for a specific quote for your suburb.
