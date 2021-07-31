Fact Checked

This page shows electricity plan, price and discount changes from the energy providers on Canstar Blue's database.

Electricity Price Changes

The tables below reveal the most recent changes to energy plan pricing in Victoria, NSW, QLD and SA. For more detailed information into these price changes, scroll down to read the corresponding summary. Not all customers on a particular plan will be impacted by the changes. Contact your retailer for further information.

Electricity Price Changes Victoria

In the table below, the annual cost assumptions are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne. See here for information on the VDO, which in this comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff, so the VDO is $1,270/year. Price changes could be the result of an increase or decrease in usage or supply rates, or changes to a discount.

Electricity Provider Electricity Plan Estimated annual bill before Estimated annual bill after Percentage price change Origin Basic $1,269 $1,335 5.20% Momentum Energy Smile Power Flexi $1.240 $1,422 14.68% Momentum Energy Move Mate $1,240 $1,422 14.68% Momentum Energy Self Serve $1,095 $1,333 21.74% Momentum Energy Bill Boss $1,087 $1,371 26.13% Energy Fact Sheets

Electricity Price Changes NSW

In the table below, the annual cost assumptions are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney. See here for further information on the Reference Price, which in this comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff, meaning the Reference Price is $1,393/year. Price changes could be the result of an increase or decrease in usage or supply rates, or changes to a discount.

Electricity Provider Electricity Plan Estimated annual bill before Estimated annual bill after Percentage price change Powerclub Powerbank Home Flat $1,115 $1,122 0.63% Kogan Energy Market Offer $1,089 $1,075 1.28% GloBird Energy GloSave $1,043 $1,188 13.90% GloBird Energy EasySave $1,062 $1,203 13.28% Mojo Power All Day Breakfast $1,016 $971 4.43% Basic Plan Information Documents

Electricity Price Changes QLD

In the table below, the annual cost assumptions are based on the Energex network in Brisbane. See here for further information on the Reference Price, which in this comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff, meaning the Reference Price is $1,455/year. Price changes could be the result of an increase or decrease in usage or supply rates, or changes to a discount.

Electricity Provider Electricity Plan Estimated annual bill before Estimated annual bill after Percentage price change Powerclub Powerbank Home Flat $1,208 $1,239 2.57% Kogan Energy Market Offer $1,205 $1,257 4.31% GloBird Energy GloSave $1,059 $1,291 21.91% GloBird Energy EasySave $1,080 $1,304 20.74% EnergyAustralia Total Plan Home $1,157 $1,207 4.32% Basic Plan Information Documents

Electricity Price Changes SA

In the table below, the annual cost assumptions are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide. See here for further information on the Reference Price, which in this comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff, meaning the Reference Price is $1,716/year. Price changes could be the result of an increase or decrease in usage or supply rates, or changes to a discount.

Electricity Provider Electricity Plan Estimated annual bill before Estimated annual bill after Percentage price change Powerclub Powerbank Home Flat $1,414 $1,363 3.60% Kogan Energy Market Offer $1,426 $1,432 0.42% GloBird Energy GloSave $1,395 $1,661 19.07% GloBird Energy EasySave $1,440 $1,672 16.11% EnergyAustralia Total Plan Home $1,594 $1,575 1.19% Basic Plan Information Documents

August 2021

Origin Energy

Origin has increased its rates in Victoria on its Basic deal – a plan that once sat in line with the Victorian Default Offer (VDO). Origin’s Basic in Victoria now sits a little higher than the default price. The retail giant also made changes to its solar plans in Victoria, including a small decrease to the feed-in tariff on its ‘Solar Boost Plus’.

Momentum Energy

Momentum Energy has significantly increased the price of all its market offers in Victoria. The Self Serve, Bill Boss, Move Mate and Smile Power Flexi plans have all seen a massive price jump in the state, the most significant of these changes coming to the the retailer’s flagship offer, the Bill Boss plan. The Self Serve plan is now Mometum Energy’s cheapest offer on the Citipower network.

EnergyAustralia

In Victoria, EnergyAustralia has slightly increased the price of its Total Plan Home offer. This offer is still the retailer’s flagship offer in Victoria and offers a decent solar feed-in tariff of 10.2c/kwh.

July 2021

Origin Energy

Origin Energy has changed the name and rates on its Home Support offer, across NSW, QLD, SA, VIC and the ACT. This offer is now known as the ‘Home Assist’ plan in these states, with usage and supply rates seeing a major drop across the board. This plan still offers a 12-month Allianz Emergency Home Assistance membership and fixes rates for 12-months.

GloBird Energy

In Victoria, GloBird Energy has had a slight switch up to its product line-up, retiring its SureSave plan in the state and bringing back the EasySave plan in its place. The EasySave plan, previously offered in the state, offers variable rates with no conditional discounts or credit card fees. This plan however, does require customers to pay with direct debit. EasySave is now GloBird’s sole market offer in Victoria.

Powerclub

Powerclub has changed the rates on its flagship offer, Powerbank Home Flat, in NSW, QLD and SA. These rate changes have resulted in a slight price increase for NSW and QLD and a significant price decrease in SA. As a result, this offer is now one of the cheapest electricity plans for households in SA. Powerclub has also significantly reduced its solar FiT’s on this plan across all three of these states.

Elysian Energy

Elysian Energy has taken the July 1 reference price changes as an opportunity to completely re-design its product line-up and payment model across the country. The retailer now has one sole market offer, called ‘Power Maximiser’, that uses a subscription based service as opposed to charging general and daily supply rates. Customers on this offer pay a monthly subscription fee, which includes the first 250kWh of energy usage. Additional energy usage outside this amount is charged at a competitive, low rate. This offer is available in Victoria, NSW, SA, QLD and now the ACT and Tasmania, where Elysian Energy has recently launched. Power Maximiser is also now one of the cheapest offers across each of these states and territories, particularly in SA, Tasmania and the ACT. This offer has replaced the Super Simple, Simple, The Minimalist, A New Chapter, The Good Life and The House plans from Elysian.

ReAmped Energy

In Victoria, ReAmped Energy has increased the usage rates on its flagship offer, leading to a significant price increase on the Handshake plan. This price increase has bumped ReAmped from the top spot on all five distribution networks in Victoria.

Tango Energy

In light of the July 1 reference price changes, Tango Energy has slightly increased the price of its Greenpower plan, Tango Blue, in NSW. The retailer’s market offer, Home Select, has not been impacted by these changes and remains competitively priced on NSW’s Ausgrid network.

1st Energy

1st Energy has modified some of its products in NSW, QLD and SA following the reference price changes on July 1. The 1st Saver Plus Online plan has been retired in NSW, QLD and SA, leaving the retailer’s 1st Saver product to now become its flagship offer in these states. This offer, which was previously named 1st Saver Plus, has also seen a slight price drop in NSW and QLD, thanks to a reduction in general usage rate charges. A small pay on time discount is still available on this plan in QLD, NSW and SA.

QEnergy

In NSW, QLD and SA, QEnergy has re-shuffled its product line-up, closing off its plans to new customers and only offering products to existing customers in these states. QEnergy’s plans in Victoria however, will remain open to both new and existing customers. The solar feed-in tariffs on these VIC plans have also recently dropped to 6.7c to align with the minimum FiT change seen in the state on July 1.

Red Energy

Red Energy is another retailer to reduce the price of its market offers in QLD and SA in light of the reference price change in these states. Prices for the retailer have dropped the most in QLD, with SA following close behind. The retailers prices in NSW however, have remained the same during these changes. Red Energy has also reduced its solar feed-in tariffs in each of these states, however, it still offers one of the most attractive feed-in tariffs in NSW.

Momentum Energy

Momentum Energy has significantly increased the price of its market offers in NSW, QLD and SA, following the reference price change on July 1, with the biggest price increase coming to new customers in QLD. The retailer has also decreased its solar feed-in tariffs in these states, as well as in Victoria. The FiT change in Victoria comes after the minimum FiT retailers are required to offer was reduced on July 1. The provider, however, still offers a generous feed-in tariff on its solar plan in NSW, QLD, VIC and SA.

Mojo Power

In light of the reference price changes seen on July 1, Mojo Power has reduced the price of its flagship offer in NSW and QLD. Mojo Power now remains as one of the cheapest offers on the Energex network in QLD and Ausgrid network in NSW. The retailer also decreased the prices of its standing offer in SA, again, to be in line with the new reference price. Solar feed-in tariffs from the provider haven’t seen too much friction in these states though and still hold up competitively in each state.

Lumo

In South Australia, Lumo has slightly reduced the price of its Basic, Plus and Lumo Movers plans, in line with the reference price changes on July 1. The retailer has also significantly reduced its solar feed-in tariffs in SA. Lumo’s FiT’s on its Victorian offers however, remain quite competitive, despite the minimum FiT offered by providers being reduced in the state on July 1.

Dodo

Dodo has significantly decreased the prices of its market offer in QLD and SA, following the July 1 reference price change in these states. However, prices have remained the same in NSW. Dodo is now among the cheapest offers on the Energex network in QLD and consistently offers an attractive solar feed-in tariff across NSW, QLD, SA and VIC.

Bright Spark Power

Following the July 1 reference price changes, Bright Spark Power has kept its usage rates and prices fairly the same in QLD and NSW. However, the retailer has retired its Flexi Rate plan, and slightly decreased its solar feed-in tariffs in light of the changes.

GloBird Energy

In Victoria, GloBird Energy has removed the GloSave, IdeaSave and My Home plan from its product line-up. New customers in VIC now only have access to the SureSave plan – a variable rate plan that offers a small pay on time discount. The solar feed-in tariff for this plan has also decreased to 6.7c in line with the minimum FiT changes in VIC. GloBird has not yet made any changes to its offers in NSW, QLD and SA following the July 1 reference price change.

ReAmped Energy

Some slight changes have been made to the FiT’s on ReAmped Energy’s flagship offers in VIC. Reflecting the new minimum solar FiT in VIC, the Classic and Handshake plans in the state will now offer 6.7c instead of the previous 10.2c. The provider has also introduced a $100 anniversary credit to its Handshake plan in NSW, VIC, QLD, SA and the ACT. This credit is given to customers after they spend a year with the retailer, rewarding them for their loyalty. ReAmped has not made any significant changes to its usage rates and prices following the July 1 reference price change in NSW, QLD and SA and still remains as one of the cheapest retailers in each of these states.

Nectr

Another retailer that’s adjusted its product line-up in NSW, QLD and SA following the reference price changes on July 1 is Nectr. Across these states, customers now have access to two new plans from Nectr, ‘Online’ and ‘Solar Online’. Both of these plans, as the names suggest, are online only and offer fixed rates for 12-months, with the Solar option offering a small solar feed-in tariff. Nectr’s original market offers have also had a slight makeover, renamed from Friends Clean and Friends Clean Solar to Clean and Solar Clean. With the Online plan now becoming Nectr’s flagship offer, the Clean plan has seen a massive price increase in NSW and QLD, with SA remaining at the same price. Despite the addition of a new solar plan, the provider’s solar feed-in tariffs also saw a decrease across the board, with the biggest drop occurring in SA. Nectr has also removed the small sign-up credit from its Clean plan.

Simply Energy

Simply Energy has also modified some of its products in NSW, QLD and SA in light of the July 1 reference price change. Most notably, the retailer has introduced a Seniors only electricity plan in NSW and SA, called ‘Simply Seniors’, which offers low variable rates and a guaranteed discount to customers with a Seniors Card. In addition to this, Simply’s flagship offers in each state have also had a slight name and price change. In NSW, the Simply NRMA plan is now the Simply NRMA Members plan, with prices increasing slightly for both this plan and Simply’s other market offer in the state. Prices also increased for this offer in QLD, now renamed as the Simply Blue Perks, however, SA has seen an decrease in prices for this plan, now known as Simply RAA Members, as well as for it’s other marker offer. The provider’s solar feed-in tariffs have also decreased across the board.

EnergyAustralia

In line with the July 1 reference price change, EnergyAustralia has slightly adjusted the prices of its products in NSW, QLD and SA. While the Basic Home plan saw a reduction across all these states, the brand’s flagship offer, Total Plan Home, saw a price increase across the board. The No Frills offer also slightly increased in QLD, but decreased in NSW and SA. EnergyAustralia’s solar feed-in tariffs have not seen a change at this time however, and still remain quite competitive, especially in SA.

AGL

AGL has completely reshuffled its electricity plans in NSW, VIC, QLD and SA – removing the Essentials, Essentials Saver, Essentials Plus and Basic products. These have been replaced with Super Saver (fixed rate plan), Flexible Saver (variable rate plan) and standing offers with pricing in line with the DMO/VDO. The power giant has also scrapped its existing seniors deals for a new plan targeting concession holders called the ‘Seniors Saver’. AGL’s solar products – Solar Savers – have also changed in price, again in line with the new July 1 reference price amounts across each distribution network.

Origin Energy

From July 1, Origin Energy has made adjustments to its product lineup in NSW, QLD and SA. All of its market offers in these states are now a little cheaper to reflect the new reference price amounts across each distribution zone. Origin has also reduced the amount of Everyday Rewards points on offer when customers sign up from 10,000 to 5,000, as well as decreased some of its solar feed-in tariffs in all states, including Victoria and the ACT.

Powerdirect

Some slight changes to Powerdirect’s flagship offer, Rate Saver, have been made in Victoria, NSW, QLD and SA. These price changes reflect the new reference price in NSW, QLD and SA. In VIC, Rate Saver has seen a marginal increase to its rates.

June 2021

GloBird Energy

GloBird Energy has introduced two new plans in NSW, QLD and SA; the UltraSave plan and the SureSave plan. Both of these plans offer variable rates, no exit fees and a small discount for paying via direct debit. New customers can also cash in on a small sign-up credit on both plans. These plans have replaced the GloSave and EasySave plans in these states. GloSave is now only available to Victorian customers. The Easysave product is no longer available to new GloBird customers. UltraSave is now GloBird’s flagship offer in NSW, QLD and SA.

ReAmped Energy

The price war in Victoria continues with ReAmped Energy once again reducing the usage rates on its Handshake plan in the state. This plan is now the cheapest, no discount, variable rate offer across all five of Victoria’s distribution networks.

Kogan Energy

In NSW, QLD and SA, Kogan Energy has changed its rates on its variable rate Market Offer plan. In NSW, this deal is now slightly cheaper, while in QLD and SA, the plan is a little more expensive to new customers.

Powershop

Powershop has launched the 100% Carbon Neutral plan in NSW, QLD and SA. This plan comes with variable rates and offers customers with carbon offsets at no additional cost. This plan is Powershop’s new flagship offer, replacing the Shopper Market Offer and PowershopLITE products which are no longer being offered in these states. While traditional billing is defaulted on this plan, customers can still access limited edition Powerpacks and pre-paid packs if they would prefer. Previously, the 100% Carbon Neutral product was only available in VIC.

GloBird Energy

GloBird Energy has increased the usage and supply rates on its two market offers across NSW, QLD and SA. GloSave and EasySave are now considerably more expensive across all three states. It comes after it lowered prices just recently in Victoria. Speaking of Victoria, customers can take advantage of a price war right now which sees GloBird and ReAmped Energy going back and forth. GloBird has again reduced the usage rates on its GloSave plan, meaning Victorians can bag huge savings off the VDO.

ReAmped Energy

ReAmped Energy has slashed the price of its flagship offer in Victoria, with the Handshake plan now offering prices that are well below the VDO across all five distribution areas. This plan now offers the lowest, no discount, variable rates across the state.

GloBird Energy

Kicking off the month of June is GloBird Energy, however this time re-introducing its flagship offer to Victorian customers. The GloSave plan is back in VIC and comes with prices that are well below the VDO across all five distribution areas. This product has variable rates, a small discount for paying on time by direct debit and no exit fees. GloBird have also launched a new plan called ‘My Home’, a variable rate deal only available to customers in Victoria with a smart meter.

May 2021

EnergyAustralia

Thanks to a small increase to its guaranteed discount from 13% to 14% in South Australia, the Total Plan Home product is slightly cheaper overall. This plan comes with fixed rates for a year and customers can opt in to 100% carbon neutral energy at no extra cost. In Victoria and Queensland EnergyAustralia has dropped the $50 sign-up credit on the Total Plan Home product, meaning this deal is now $50 more expensive per year.

ReAmped Energy

ReAmped Energy has lowered the price of its ‘Advance’ plan in QLD, reducing the daily usage rates. The Advance plan is now the cheapest market offer for Queensland residents on the Energex network.

Mojo Power

Mojo Power has dropped its usage and supply rates on its flagship offer – All Day Breakfast – in NSW and QLD. The electricity deal is currently the cheapest on the Ausgrid network in Sydney according to our database. Its other plan, Single Minded, also decreased in price in NSW, but increased in price in QLD.

Alinta Energy

Alinta Energy has made sweeping changes to its Home Deal plan, dropping rates in Victoria and New South Wales. Home Deal has also replaced the ‘No Fuss’ product in South Australia, while Alinta has re-released its Sports Pack plan in each state where customers receive a 12-month Kayo Basic subscription in exchange for slightly higher rates.

Simply Energy

In New South Wales, Simply Energy decreased the prices on its Simply Blue and Simply Energy Saver plans. The usage and supply rates on these plans however, have not changed. Guaranteed discounts are still available for both plans. Simply Energy has also changed prices in Victoria on the Simply Blue plan, while prices have dropped considerably for the Simply Energy Saver product in South Australia.

April 2021

Momentum Energy

Momentum Energy has dropped its usage rate on its Self Serve plan across NSW, QLD and SA. Overall annual prices in NSW and QLD have decreased slightly, while SA saw the biggest decrease of around 4%.

EnergyAustralia

The Total Plan Home plans in south east Queensland and Victoria have reduced in price. This plan in both states offers customers a $50 sign-up credit and include fixed rates for 12 months.

GloBird Energy

In New South Wales, GloBird has increased the general usage rate on its Glosave plan. This has resulted in an overall price increase for the plan. Conditional discounts for paying on time by direct debit are still applicable for this plan.

Radian Energy

Radian Energy has scrapped its solar offerings in NSW, QLD and the ACT, while also reducing its rates on its Grid To Go plan. This product still comes with fixed rates with all of a customer’s power usage carbon offset at no extra cost.

Lumo Energy

In Victoria, Lumo has changed the price of its Value and Lumo Movers plans, decreasing the daily usage rate. Despite the decrease, these rates are still currently not the cheapest option for Victorian customers on the Citipower network.

GloBird Energy

In Queensland, GloBird Energy has reduced the price of its GloSave and EasySave plans, decreasing both the usage and supply charges. GloBird now sits as the fourth cheapest electricity provider in Queensland for homes on the Energex network. In Victoria, GloBird has introduced a new plan called the ‘IdeaSave’. This deal charges customers a small yearly membership fee that unlocks discounts to a range of activities and venues. It also comes with an annual loyalty credit as well as a tiny discount for paying bills by direct debit.

Dodo

In Victoria, Dodo has changed its prices on the Market Offer plan, decreasing the supply charges. This deal now sits at 12% less than the VDO for households on the Citipower network.

Origin Energy

In NSW, Origin has removed its $50 bill credit on the Go and Everyday Rewards plans. This has resulted in an overall price increase.

ReAmped Energy

ReAmped Energy has dropped its supply charge on its Advance plan across the Energex network in South East QLD. Customers on the Advance product must agree to fixed fortnightly payments, paid in advance.

EnergyAustralia

In NSW, EnergyAustralia has removed the $50 sign-up credit off its two market offers – Total Plan and No Frills. The Total Plan in NSW has also seen an increase to its guaranteed discount, which is now 24% off usage and supply charges for a one year benefit period.

Energy Locals

Energy Locals has dropped the usage rate on its Online Member plan in NSW across the Ausgrid and Endeavour networks. In Victoria, the retailer has replaced the Local Saver with the Local Member plan and brought in the Online Member. All plans come with access to wholesale rates in exchange for a monthly membership fee.

GloBird Energy

At it again is GloBird Energy, cutting rates slightly on the EasySave plan in South Australia. In Victoria, GloBird’s ‘GloSave’ and ‘EasySave’ products on single rate tariffs are currently not available.

AGL

AGL has reintroduced the Essentials Plus plan to NSW, Victoria and QLD, which comes with fixed rates for two years. It has also launched the Basics deal which has variable rates. Both deals in each state offer customers small credits off their quarterly bills for the duration of the benefit periods. Essentials Plus and Basics have replaced AGL’s Essentials and Essentials Savers in these states.

1st Energy

1st Energy has added new online variants of its 1st Saver Plus plans in NSW and QLD, fittingly named ‘1st Saver Plus Online’. Like the name suggests, customers must sign up to these deals online, which are now the provider’s cheapest plans in NSW and QLD. The 1st Saver Plus products in both states have had their pay on time discounts reduced, resulting in slight price increases.

Red Energy

Red Energy has made some price adjustments to its product lineup in the ACT, while the retailer has also decreased its solar feed-in tariff from 9.5c to 8.5c/kWh in NSW on all of its market offers. However, Red Energy has launched a solar-specific deal in NSW called the ‘Red Solar Saver’ which offers a generous feed-in tariff rate of 18c/kWh for the first 5kWh per day of electricity exported back into the grid.

GloBird Energy

Globird has made some slight adjustments to its usage rates on its market offers in NSW. The GloSave and EasySave plans are now a little bit cheaper on the Ausgrid network.

March 2021

Momentum Energy

Momentum Energy has added a $50 sign-up credit to its Bill Boss plan in Victoria. It has also introduced the Self Serve and Solar Step Up products to New South Wales and South Australia. The Self Serve Plan has become Momentum’s cheapest plans, overtaking the SmilePower Flexi deals in both NSW and SA.

Origin Energy

Origin has introduced a new plan to its line up, called the ‘Go Variable’. Unlike the standard Go plan which lets customers lock in rates for 12 months, this product comes with variable rates for a year. It is available in NSW, Victoria, QLD and SA.

ReAmped Energy

Despite only launching in Victoria this month, ReAmped Energy has dropped the rates of its ReAmped Handshake deal. Currently, it sits at 24% off the Citipower VDO, which is the cheapest deal in VIC on our database. This plan has low variable rates, no discounts or exit fees, as well as no lock-in contracts.

GloBird Energy

A retailer living up to its reputation of changing prices frequently is GloBird Energy, which just changed its usage rates on market offers again in Victoria. The EasySave and GloSave plans are now around three per cent cheaper per year on the Citipower network in Melbourne.

Powerdirect

In what’s already been a busy March for price changes, Powerdirect has slashed rates on its Rate Saver product across NSW, Victoria and QLD. This is a deal that comes with fixed rates for 12 months and has no exit fees.

ReAmped Energy

ReAmped Energy has dropped the supply rate on its ReAmped Advance plan in South Australia. This deal now currently sits at 24% less than the SA Reference Price. ReAmped Advance has no exit fees, variable rates and customers must pay electricity in advance, as the name suggests.

OVO Energy

Dropping prices across the board in each state is OVO Energy. ‘The One Plan’ is now marginally cheaper in NSW, QLD and SA, while in Victoria this deal is notably cheaper thanks to big decreases to its usage and supply rates.

QEnergy

Brisbane-based QEnergy has made a statement to customers in Melbourne, making sizable drops to the usage and supply rates on its Mini Me plan. Mini Me on the Citipower network now sits at 20% below the VDO, and is currently the third cheapest deal in the region, according to our database.

Origin Energy

Origin has made some adjustments to its key plans in Victoria and New South Wales. Go and Everyday Rewards now offer customers sign-up credits of $25 and $50 in VIC and NSW respectively. The Origin Flexi deal in NSW has seen a slight decrease to its guaranteed discount, from 14% to 12%.

Alinta Energy

Alinta Energy has dropped the rates on its Home Deal plan in Queensland. Sitting at now 17 per cent below the Energex Reference Price, Home Deal comes with no exit fees or lock-in contracts – just competitive rates.

Powerclub

In Victoria, Powerclub has reduced the usage and supply rates on its Powerbank Home Flat plan. To sign up to this deal, customers will still need to pay an annual fee to access cheaper wholesale rates. Powerclub is currently the second cheapest provider on the Citipower network in Melbourne, behind ReAmped Energy.

Simply Energy

Simply Energy has increased the guaranteed discounts offered on both of its market offers in NSW. Discounts on the Simply NRMA and Simply Energy Saver plans are now 22% and 21% respectively, which has made both products a little cheaper overall. These discounts apply to the whole bill – electricity usage and supply charges.

Lumo Energy

The supply rates on Lumo Energy’s market offers in Victoria have gone under the knife. Lumo Value and Lumo Movers are now cheaper in Melbourne, and customers can lock in rates on the Value plan for a minimum of 12 months until 31 August 2022.

GloBird Energy

It’s been a busy year already for GloBird Energy with various changes taking place in January and February. This month it’s a slight adjustment to rates on the GloSave plan in Victoria, which has increased marginally in price.

Mojo Power

Mojo Power has chopped and changed prices on its plans in NSW and QLD. The All Day Breakfast deal has gone up slightly in NSW, but decreased in QLD, while the Single Minded product has dropped in price across both states.

Discover Energy

Discover Energy has slashed its usage and supply rates on the Smart Saver plan in South Australia. The deal still comes with a generous unconditional discount which is ongoing. Discover Energy also launched in Victoria, offering customers its ‘Introduction Offer’, which mirrors the retailer’s Smart Saver plan in all other states.

February 2021

Tango Energy

Tango Energy’s Home Select plan in Victoria has had a reduction in its usage and supply rates. As a result, this product is now cheaper overall and still comes with fixed rates for 12 months.

Dodo

Dodo has reduced its usage rates on its Market Offer plan in Victoria. This deal comes with variable rates, no exit fees or lock-in contracts. Market Offer has a monthly billing cycle and an average solar feed-in tariff.

1st Energy

1st Energy has upped the discounts on its market offers in New South Wales and Queensland. In NSW, the 1st Saver Plus plan now carries a discount of 18% for paying on time, and QLD 15% off the Reference Price. There were no changes to plans offered in other states.

GloBird Energy

Shortly after re-introducing the EasySave and GloSave plans in Victoria, GloBird Energy has reduced the rates on both plans. Each product comes in well under the VDO and as of February 24, the EasySave deal is the cheapest plan on our database for customers living on the Citipower network in Melbourne.

Elysian Energy

Elysian Energy has increased its discount and introduced a $200 sign up credit to its NSW plan. The credit is split over the first four bills, which are paid monthly. As of February 23, Elysian is offering the cheapest plan in our comparison tool for the Ausgrid region in NSW.

EnergyAustralia

EnergyAustralia has made sweeping changes to its discounts across its electricity and gas range. For the most part, prices seem to have come down on the No Frills and Total Plan Home deals. It has also upped its sign-up credit to $50 per fuel type in NSW, QLD and VIC, where $25 was previously offered.

CovaU

CovaU has removed its Smart Saver offer from its electricity and gas lineup in Victoria. Instead the retailer has replaced it with a new plan known as the Super Saver Plus and has introduced the Super Saver Plus Solar.

Diamond Energy

Diamond Energy has reduced its usage and supply charges on the Everyday Renewable Saver plan in Victoria, which has resulted in a significant price drop. This offer now sits at 12% below the VDO provided all discount conditions are met, which include paying on time, signing up to direct debit payments and agreeing to e-Billing.

GloBird Energy

GloBird Energy has re-introduced its ‘EasySave’ and ‘GloSave’ plans in Victoria, where both products are well positioned below the Victorian Default Offer. The same two plans have also changed prices in NSW and SA, becoming slightly cheaper overall. EasySave and GloSave are variable rate deals with no exit fees.

Amber Electric

Amber Electric’s prices have matched the Victorian Default Offer in the Melbourne state. It has also added a $180 annual fee to its costs for access to wholesale prices, but the good news is that its supply charge is now significantly low to make up for it.

AGL

AGL has reduced its rates on the Essentials electricity plan in Victoria and New South Wales. In VIC, Essentials now sits at 11% below the VDO (Citipower) while Essentials in NSW is now 21% less than the Reference Price (Ausgrid).

Energy Locals

Following on from VDO changes, Energy Locals has reduced the rates on its sole market offer in Victoria. The Local Saver plan now sits at 9% below the VDO.

Alinta Energy

Alinta Energy has removed its Sports Pack electricity plan from Victoria. This deal is still available in the other states which comes with a 12-month Kayo Basic subscription.

Kogan Energy

Kogan Energy has drastically reduced its rates on its sole ‘Market Offer’ plan in Victoria, with huge savings off the VDO. This is a variable rate deal, meaning prices may change in the future. Kogan’s Market Offer has no exit fees and is an ongoing contract.

EnergyAustralia

EnergyAustralia has upped the prices on its No Frills plan in NSW and SA. As this is a fixed rate deal, customers on this plan won’t see their rates change until 12 months from their commencement date passes.

Origin Energy

Origin has made very slight adjustments to the usage and supply rates on the Go and Everyday Rewards plans in Victoria. Both deals still sit at 10 per cent below the VDO.

January 2021

Sumo

In Victoria, Sumo has reduced its usage and supply rates on its market offers – Sumo Assure and Sumo Freedom. The retailer has also ditched its fixed rate energy plan – Sumo Lite – in NSW and Victoria.

Momentum Energy

Momentum has made changes to its product line up in Victoria and Queensland, resulting in its plans getting somewhat cheaper. In VIC, the Self Serve, Bill Boss, SmilePower Flexi and Move Mate plans are now cheaper. In QLD, it’s SmilePower Flexi that has had a rate cut.

Mojo Power

In NSW, Mojo Power has made a slight reduction to its usage and supply rates on the All Day Breakfast plan across the Ausgrid and Essential Energy distribution networks. This plan is still Mojo Power’s cheapest offer in NSW, sitting at 32% below the Ausgrid Reference Price.

1st Energy

1st Energy has made some changes to its plan in line with the reduction of the Victorian Default Offer on January 1. In Victoria, its standing offer has been reduced to match the $1,270 price cap, and in addition, it has also reduced the rates on its market offers by around 10%.

GloBird Energy

GloBird Energy has reduced the rates on its SureSave plan in Victoria, which still comes with a small direct debit discount. The retailer is no longer offering the EasySave and GloSave products for Victorians on single rate tariffs.

Powerclub

Powerclub has reduced its electricity usage rates on the Powerbank Home Flat plan in Victoria, which now comes in at 16% below the VDO. This deal still gives customers access to wholesale rates, however those who sign up will need to pay an annual fee.

Tango Energy

Tango has reduced its Victorian Default Offer in line with the amendment of the price cap in the state this January 1. In addition, it also lowered the rates on its flagship plan, Home Select, which now works out 12% less than the VDO.

Simply Energy

Simply Energy has made some sweeping changes in Victoria to kickstart 2021 by removing its fabled Simply AFL and Simply Energy Saver plans. NRMA Blue has been renamed to Simply NRMA and now comes with cheaper rates, as well as the Simply Movies offer which still gives customers 1,000 Vrewards points every month. A new basic offer has also been introduced, called the Simply Energy Basics with rates reflecting the current VDO pricing.

Origin Energy

Australia’s largest energy provider, Origin, has made sweeping changes across its selection of plans in Victoria. In line with the VDO becoming cheaper, it has cut the rates on most of its plans in the state. Customers on a fixed rate plan with this retailer will need to contact Origin to access the new rates.

Red Energy

Red Energy is now cheaper in Victoria. The Living Energy Saver and Qantas Red Saver Plans have both had rate cuts resulting in its plans being approximately 8.8% cheaper. Red has also introduced a new plan called the BCNA Saver in all states, which includes a monthly donation to Breast Cancer Network Australia.

AGL

AGL has cut its prices across all of its plans in Victoria, which includes the Essentials, Essential Saver and Victorian Default Offer products. It has removed its sign-up credit in this state for all plans except for its seniors deal, Seniors Plus.

EnergyAustralia

EnergyAustralia has reduced prices in Victoria on all of its plans in the wake of the default offer becoming notably cheaper. Total Plan Home and No Frills still come with fixed rates for 12 months, and now also include a $25 sign-up credit. This credit also applies to its Basic Home product, which as the name suggests is the retailer’s most basic offer.