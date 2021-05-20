VB Solar Exchange: Earn slabs of beer for solar exports

‘You can get it strivin’, you can get it divin’, you can get it mixin’ cement, a hard-earned thirst needs a big cold beer and the best cold beer is Vic, Victoria Bitter…’

Most of us know the jingle, and it’s fair to say there isn’t a more quintessential Aussie beer than Victoria Bitter (VB), but what we didn’t know is that VB has recently teamed up with one energy provider to give solar customers slabs of its famous brew.

Yes, you read that correctly, energy customers with solar can turn their excess electricity into cartons of beer thanks to the VB Solar Exchange, a promotion through Diamond Energy and VB’s parent company, Carlton & United Breweries (CUB).

Brian Phan, General Manager of Marketing at Victoria Bitter, said the initiative is aimed at Aussies who are chasing a different type of reward for exporting any excess power through their solar panels.

“The only thing better than drinking the Big Cold Beer in the Aussie sun is earning beer while you do it,” he said. “Plus, it’s a real win-win for beer lovers and the environment.”

But, lovers of the famed amber nectar will have to act quick as there’s only a limited number of spots on offer.

Mr Phan said: “There are currently only 500 spots available. While we want more people exchanging solar for beer down the track, for now any beer lover who wants to participate should sign up quickly at www.vbsolarexchange.com.au.”

Diamond Energy Managing Director Tony Sennitt stated the power retailer is hop-timistic about its partnership with VB.

“We are proud to partner with VB and look forward to helping Australians get the most out of their solar through this initiative solar exchange program – it’s good for them and the environment.”

The promotion is made possible through Power Ledger, a digital platform that facilitates the solar and VB exchange between Diamond Energy and CUB. VB Solar Exchange is available to residential customers in New South Wales, Victoria, south east Queensland and South Australia.

For eligibility requirements and full terms and conditions, visit the VB Solar Exchange website.

How does the VB Solar Exchange work?

In a nutshell, for every $30 worth of solar energy that’s exchanged, customers will receive a slab (carton) of VB that’s delivered straight to their door. Fancy a cold one as opposed to a lousy credit on your bills? Then, here’s some of the fine print around how the VB Solar Exchange works:

Customers must be over 18 years of age and will need to switch to Diamond Energy to sign up

Solar system must be equal to or less than 6kW DC capacity

Have a retailer only feed-in tariff rate

Only 500 spots are currently available in NSW, Victoria, SE QLD and SA

Must have a bi-directional interval meter operating at the property

A maximum of 30 slabs of VB in total on offer which ends 31 March 2022

Again, it’s best to browse the website for further details.