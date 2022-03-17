Origin Energy: How to bag $1,000 off your solar system

Utility giant Origin is slashing $1,000 off selected solar packages in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and the ACT.

The savings will apply to Origin Energy’s Advantage solar range on its 6.33 kilowatt (kW) or 10.14kW systems for customers who grab a quote before 31 March 2022.

Origin’s Advantage range includes a Goodwe inverter and JA Solar 390W panels and is claimed to be the provider’s ‘no-fuss solution’ for households new to solar.

Aussies who choose Origin as their solar energy installer will also be eligible to sign up to its exclusive power plan that comes with a higher feed-in tariff (FiT). Origin’s Solar Boost Plus usually comes with an extra two cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) for exporting leftover electricity back into the grid when compared to the retailer’s other solar plans.

Households already with solar can still bag a feed-in tariff on the ‘Solar Boost’ or ‘Solar Lite’ deals.

For the full terms and conditions of this $1,000 saving, it’s best to head to Origin’s website.

Origin Solar Plans

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA Origin Solar Plans NSW Here are the Origin Energy solar plans available on our database in NSW. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Plans are listed in order of lowest price first. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. This table includes products from a referral partner†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information. Origin Solar Plans VIC Here are the Origin Energy solar plans available on our database in Victoria. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Plans are listed in order of lowest price first. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. This table includes products from a referral partner†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information. Origin Solar Plans QLD Here are the Origin Energy solar plans available on our database in SE QLD. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Plans are listed in order of lowest price first. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. This table includes products from a referral partner†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information. Origin Solar Plans SA Here are the Origin Energy solar plans available on our database in SA. These costs are based on SA Power network in Adelaide but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Plans are listed in order of lowest price first. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. This table includes products from a referral partner†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information.

How big is a 6.33kW or 10.14kW solar system?

The system sizes included as part of Origin’s offer are both larger than what’s typically chosen by the average Australian household. According to recent Canstar Blue data, a 5kW system was the average solar system size installed by residents, although there has been a jump in the number of households installing systems that are 6kW or bigger.

Large households or those who use a lot of power may benefit from a bigger solar system. Going bigger can also be a way of future-proofing a property’s energy needs, especially in homes where the number of occupants grow. Furthermore, a larger solar panel system may even add value to a property over time.

As always, it’s best to chat with a licenced installer to see which solar system size is appropriate for each individual’s needs.

Advertisement Compare Solar Installer Quotes Over the last 12 years SolarQuotes® has steadily built a network of heavily vetted solar installers. Get up to 3 free, no obligation quotes from highly-qualified installers. Get Quotes Now

Already have solar? Check out these electricity deals

While most Aussies use solar to power their homes during the day, many can send electricity back into the grid in return for a credit on their bills. Remember, unless there’s a solar battery installed, a house will still use energy at night, so being connected to an energy plan with a feed-in tariff can come in handy when there’s leftover power to export. These are some of the deals currently on offer:

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA Here are some of the cheapest solar-specific deals from the retailers on our database. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. We show one product per retailer, listed in order of lowest price first. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. These are products from referral partners†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information. Here are some of the cheapest solar-specific deals from the retailers on our database. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. We show one product per retailer, listed in order of lowest price first. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. These are products from referral partners†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information. Here are some of the cheapest solar-specific deals from the retailers on our database. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. We show one product per retailer, listed in order of lowest price first. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. These are products from referral partners†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information. Here are some of the cheapest solar-specific deals from the retailers on our database. These costs are based on SA Power network in Adelaide but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. We show one product per retailer, listed in order of lowest price first. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. These are products from referral partners†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information.

Image credit: chinasong/Shutterstock.com, Origin Energy