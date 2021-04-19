Up To 25% Off Hotels & Travel In Click Frenzy Travel Sale

Advertisement

Looking to snag a budget staycation and support local tourism? Get your bags ready because Click Frenzy Travel is back with some domestic and international travel deals, including 25% off Aussie hotels and Virgin flights, plus more.

The mega online sales event is returning on Tuesday, 20 April from 7pm (AEST) and running for 53 hours until midnight on Thursday, 22 April.

Savings will be available across various travel categories including flights & destinations, accommodation, packages, experiences, cruises, tours, transport, and travel essentials. Some travel operators are also offering COVID refund guarantees.

The sale will also feature ‘Go Overboard’ 99% off deals and ‘limited-time’ offers for Click Frenzy members only. To sign up, just head to the Click Frenzy website to register for free. Members also get early access to Click Frenzy Travel deals 30 minutes before the official sale starts.

Here’s a round-up of the best Click Frenzy Travel deals below.

Best Click Frenzy Travel Deals 2021

Virgin Australia: Up to 30% off flights to over 25 destinations.

Up to 30% off flights to over 25 destinations. Qatar: Up to 10% off flights to destinations including the UK, Greece, Italy, the Maldives, Spain, Africa & more.

Up to 10% off flights to destinations including the UK, Greece, Italy, the Maldives, Spain, Africa & more. Wotif flash sale: Up to 25% off Aussie hotels.

Up to 25% off Aussie hotels. Park Regis & Leisure Inn hotels (Australia-wide): Save up to 40% off on your next accommodation booking.

Save up to 40% off on your next accommodation booking. Hamilton Island: Stay five nights (pay for four) & get bonus early bird inclusions, including $150 resort

credit and a coral sea view room upgrade.

Stay five nights (pay for four) & get bonus early bird inclusions, including $150 resort credit and a coral sea view room upgrade. Retro Sydney CBD accommodation at Park Regis City Centre: Rates from $89 per night.

Rates from $89 per night. Greyhound Australia (coach running services): Up to 20% off all tickets and passes. This includes COVID-safe travel, free Wi-Fi, and personal USB charge points.

Up to 20% off all tickets and passes. This includes COVID-safe travel, free Wi-Fi, and personal USB charge points. Ascott Australia: Up to 30% off Ascott hotel and apartment stays in Melbourne, Sydney, Hobart, and Perth.

Up to 30% off Ascott hotel and apartment stays in Melbourne, Sydney, Hobart, and Perth. Oaks Hotels, resorts and suites: Save 30% at multiple locations across Australia and New Zealand when you stay two nights or more at Oaks Hotels, resorts and suites.

Save 30% at multiple locations across Australia and New Zealand when you stay two nights or more at Oaks Hotels, resorts and suites. Palms Hotel Merimbula: Extras for a seven-night stay between May – Aug (excluding school holidays and long weekends). Guests will receive three vouchers totalling $150 (1 x $50 meal voucher, 1 x $50 beauty therapy voucher, and 1 x 18 holes of golf).

Extras for a seven-night stay between May – Aug (excluding school holidays and long weekends). Guests will receive three vouchers totalling $150 (1 x $50 meal voucher, 1 x $50 beauty therapy voucher, and 1 x 18 holes of golf). Novotel Cairns: $500 BONUS VALUE. Three nights in an upgraded Deluxe room, breakfast daily, kids stay & get breakfast free, complimentary use of boogie boards and other extras.

$500 BONUS VALUE. Three nights in an upgraded Deluxe room, breakfast daily, kids stay & get breakfast free, complimentary use of boogie boards and other extras. Kogan Travel: Yarra Valley hot air balloon experience – $299 per person.

Yarra Valley hot air balloon experience – $299 per person. Travel Online: Up to $1,700 off some bestselling escapes, free nights, bonus upgrades, tours, and exclusive extras (COVID refund guarantee). Up to 50% off already discounted deals.

Samsonite: Up to 50% off premium luggage, backpacks & more.

Up to 50% off premium luggage, backpacks & more. Lipault: Save up to 60% off site-wide.

Managing Director of Click Frenzy, Grant Arnott, says, “It’s no secret that Australians love to travel and it’s been incredible to see everyone get behind local tourism in the past year. As we’re operating in a more stable environment, we’d love people to use this event to snag some hot deals, while supporting both domestic and international providers that are still recovering.”

Best Click Frenzy Travel Go Overboard 99% off deals

Click Frenzy members who are on the website at the right time may also see pop-up ‘Go Overboard’ 99% deals go live, including:

GoPro Hero 9 – $5

Beats Solo 3 – $2

Weber Black Baby Q – $3

YETI Tundra 45 Hard Cooler – $5

Cool Cabana Beach Umbrella – $2

Pictures: Click Frenzy Travel.