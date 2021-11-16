Black Friday 30% off travel accommodation deals

In need of a holiday or quick staycay? Well, you’re in luck because Oaks and Avani Hotels & Resorts are offering up to 30% off travel accommodations across Australia and New Zealand for Black Friday!

The deal applies to two-night stays on travel dates from November 18 to March 30, 2022 (blackouts apply), with a minimum starting rate of $110 per night for Oaks Hotels & Resorts and $112 per night for Avani Hotels & Resorts.

Is there a catch? No, you just need to book your accommodation by December 1, 2021, if you want to score 30% off your stay for the travel period. That’s it. Free cancellation and pay-on-arrival options are also available. Pretty sweet!

Here’s the list of locations and starting rates below:

Oaks Hotels & Resorts

Brisbane from $122

Gold Coast from $119

Townsville from $122

Caloundra, Sunshine Coast from $125

Port Douglas from $110

Sydney from $132

Nelson Bay from $155

Melbourne from $118

Adelaide from $115

Broome from $139

Darwin from $132

Queenstown from $160

Auckland, NZ from $135

Wellington, NZ from $135

Avani Hotels & Resorts

Melbourne from $112

Auckland, NZ from $205

