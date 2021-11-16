Black Friday 30% off travel accommodation deals

In need of a holiday or quick staycay? Well, you’re in luck because Oaks and Avani Hotels & Resorts are offering up to 30% off travel accommodations across Australia and New Zealand for Black Friday!
The deal applies to two-night stays on travel dates from November 18 to March 30, 2022 (blackouts apply), with a minimum starting rate of $110 per night for Oaks Hotels & Resorts and $112 per night for Avani Hotels & Resorts.
Is there a catch? No, you just need to book your accommodation by December 1, 2021, if you want to score 30% off your stay for the travel period. That’s it. Free cancellation and pay-on-arrival options are also available. Pretty sweet!
Here’s the list of locations and starting rates below:
Oaks Hotels & Resorts
- Brisbane from $122
- Gold Coast from $119
- Townsville from $122
- Caloundra, Sunshine Coast from $125
- Port Douglas from $110
- Sydney from $132
- Nelson Bay from $155
- Melbourne from $118
- Adelaide from $115
- Broome from $139
- Darwin from $132
- Queenstown from $160
- Auckland, NZ from $135
- Wellington, NZ from $135
Avani Hotels & Resorts
- Melbourne from $112
- Auckland, NZ from $205
