Black Friday 30% off travel accommodation deals

Posted by

In need of a holiday or quick staycay? Well, you’re in luck because Oaks and Avani Hotels & Resorts are offering up to 30% off travel accommodations across Australia and New Zealand for Black Friday!

The deal applies to two-night stays on travel dates from November 18 to March 30, 2022 (blackouts apply), with a minimum starting rate of $110 per night for Oaks Hotels & Resorts and $112 per night for Avani Hotels & Resorts.

Is there a catch? No, you just need to book your accommodation by December 1, 2021, if you want to score 30% off your stay for the travel period. That’s it. Free cancellation and pay-on-arrival options are also available. Pretty sweet!

Oaks-Shores-2-Bed-Lake-View-Apartment-Living-
Oaks Shores two-bedroom lake view apartment.

Here’s the list of locations and starting rates below:

Oaks Hotels & Resorts

  • Brisbane from $122
  • Gold Coast from $119
  • Townsville from $122
  • Caloundra, Sunshine Coast from $125
  • Port Douglas from $110
  • Sydney from $132
  • Nelson Bay from $155
  • Melbourne from $118
  • Adelaide from $115
  • Broome from $139
  • Darwin from $132
  • Queenstown from $160
  • Auckland, NZ from $135
  • Wellington, NZ from $135

Avani Hotels & Resorts

  • Melbourne from $112
  • Auckland, NZ from $205

What are the best regions to visit in Australia?

Share this article

Related Articles

Online dating truths & lies

5 lies & 2 truths about online dating, as revealed by Aussies

November 11th 2021

McDonald’s now FINALLY has oat milk on the McCafé menu!

November 5th 2021

IKEA to launch new online marketplace to sell second-hand furniture for cheap
[a-zA-Zbs]
[a-zA-Zbs]