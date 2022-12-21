Fact Checked

Koala is answering all your dreams and bringing you some amazing deals on mattresses for the New Year. Did you know that a poor-quality mattress can contribute to back problems, interrupted sleep, and muscle soreness? If any of these issues sound familiar to you, it might be that your mattress is not living up to its promises. Koala is offering 25% off discounts on all three of its iconic mattresses, as well as sofa beds and homewares. Check out the full range of deals below.

Koala deals (23 Dec, 2022 ─ 6 Jan, 2023)

Included in Koala’s sale are mattresses, sofa beds, bed frames, duvets, throws, bedside tables, cushions, rugs, ottomans, linen, mattress protectors, armchairs, bookshelves, and office chairs. Check the website for full details and discounts on individual items.

All deals can be applied with the code: CLEARANCE22

Koala’s headline deals include:

Up to 40% off sitewide

Up to 25% off mattresses

Up to 25% off sofa beds

Up to 30% off storage & office supplies

Up to 40% off homewares

Up to 40% off bedding & pillows

Koala mattresses

Koala offers three mattresses in its range ─ all of which are 25% off from 23 December 2022 to 6 January 2023. Each mattress provides different levels of support and aims to target various sleep issues. The range includes:

The Koala Mattress

The Koala Calm As Mattress

The Koala Soul Mate Mattress

The New Koala Mattress

The most affordable range, the New Koala Mattress is said to provide a firmer support base to prevent your body from sinking into the mattress, and to help maintain a healthy sleeping posture. It also offers three zones of support and features TENCEL Lyocell fibre, which encourages breathability by absorbing and releasing moisture.

Here’s a price breakdown below:

The New Koala Mattress ─ Single (188cm x 82cm x 25cm): $569.25 RRP* (save $189.75)

The New Koala Mattress ─ King Single (203cm x 107cm x 25cm): $719.25 RRP* (save $239.75)

The New Koala Mattress ─ Double (188cm x 138cm x 25cm): $749.25 RRP* (save $249.75)

The New Koala Mattress ─ Queen (203cm x 153m x 25cm): $824.25 RRP* (save $274.75)

The New Koala Mattress ─ King (203cm x 183cm x 25cm): $974.25 RRP* (save $324.75)

The Koala Calm As Mattress

The Koala Calm As Mattress uses COOLMAX fibre, which is claimed to contain moisture-wicking technology that improves the fabric’s drying rate. The mattress also uses a bamboo charcoal memory foam, which is stated to be antimicrobial and useful in relieving pressure, encouraging airflow, and maintaining a cool body temperature. There’s additionally a 7cm comfort layer and quilted cover on top.

Here’s a price breakdown below:

The New Koala Calm As Mattress ─ Single (188cm x 92cm x 29cm): $786.75 RRP* (save $262.25)

The New Koala Calm As Mattress ─ King Single (203cm x 107cm x 29cm): $899.25 RRP* (save $299.75)

The New Koala Calm As Mattress ─ Double (188cm x 138cm x 29cm): $1,124.25 RRP* (save $374.75)

The New Koala Calm As Mattress ─ Queen (203cm x 153cm x 29cm): $1,311.75 RRP* (save $437.25)

The New Koala Calm As Mattress ─ King (203cm x 183cm x 29cm): $1,499.25 RRP* (save $499.75)

The Koala Soul Mate Mattress

The Koala Soul Mate Mattress contains five-zoned adaptive foam springs for support as well as Sensapole technology to regulate body temperature via the 9cm comfort layer and 2cm quilted cover. There’s also a bamboo charcoal transition layer sandwiched inside, plus StayPut Edge Support to stop you or your partner from sliding off the bed, and Koala’s zero disturbance feature.

Here’s a price breakdown below:

The New Koala Soul Mate Mattress ─ Double (188cm x 138cm x 33cm): $1,867.50 RRP* (save $622.50)

The New Koala Soul Mate Mattress ─ Queen (203cm x 153cm x 33cm): $2,167.50 RRP* ($722.50)

The New Koala Soul Mate Mattress ─ King (203cm x 183cm x 33cm): $2,242.50 RRP* ($747.50)

Koala sofa beds

Koala Sofa Bed

Koala Stunner Sofa Bed

Koala Cushy Sofa Bed

Koala Cushy Sofa Bed Deluxe Edition

Koala Sofa Bed

Koala has taken the same approach to its famous mattresses and applied to it a range of sofa beds, slashing 25% off their retail price. The original design features 1.5, 2.5 and three-seater sizes which fold out into single, double and queen size beds. The sofa is easy to assemble, folds back neatly to save space and is available in four different colours including lunar grey, bass strait, trackie dack, and flat white.

Here’s a price breakdown below:

Koala Sofa Bed: 1.5-seater (Sofa: 130cm x 101cm x 83.5cm) & (Bed: 92cm x 219.2cm x 83.5cm): $936.75 RRP* (save $312.25)

Koala Sofa Bed: 2.5-seater (Sofa: 190cm x 101cm x 83.5cm) & (Bed: 138cm x 219.2cm x 83.5cm): $1,161.75 RRP* (save $387.25)

Koala Sofa Bed 3-seater (Sofa: 205.5cm x 101cm x 83.5cm) & (Bed: 153.5cm x 224cm x 83.5cm): $1,274.25 RRP* (save $424.75)

Koala Cushy Sofa Bed

While a little cosier than the original sofa bed, Koala claims this cushy sofa bed truly lives up to its name, sending loungers from ‘sit to sleep in seconds’ and it’s on sale for a hefty 25% off. Like the original version, this model features 1.5, 2.5, and three-seater sizes which fold out into single, double, and queen size beds. You can choose from colours ink, vanilla, tinny or gum leaf.

Here’s a price breakdown below:

Koala Sofa Bed: 1.5-seater (Sofa: 92.5cm x 103cm x 83.5cm) & (Bed: 92.5cm x 217.6cm x 83.5cm): $1,011.75 RRP* (save $337.25)

Koala Sofa Bed: 2.5-seater (Sofa: 162cm x 103cm x 75.5cm) & (Bed: 162cm x 217.6cm x 83.5cm): $1,311.75 RRP* (save $437.25)

Koala Sofa Bed 3-seater (Sofa: 177cm x 103cm x 79.2cm) & (Bed: 177cm x 221.6cm x 79.2cm): $1,499.25 RRP* (save $499.75)

Koala Cushy Sofa Bed Luxe Edition

Stepping it up a notch is this sofa bed Luxe Edition from Koala (also on sale for 25% off). This model uses superior bouclé fabric, made from 30% recycled yarn from plastic bottles, which is still super-soft to the touch. Available in 1.5, 2.5, and three-seater sizes which fold out into single, double, and queen size beds, the Koala Cushy Sofa Bed Luxe Edition comes in colours penguin parade or paperbark.

Here’s a price breakdown below:

Koala Sofa Bed: 1.5-seater (Sofa: 117cm x 104cm x 76cm) & (Bed: 117cm x 219.5cm x 76cm): $1,049.25 RRP* (save $349.75)

Koala Sofa Bed: 2.5-seater (Sofa: 162cm x 104cm x 76cm) & (Bed: 162cm x 219.5cm x 76cm): $1,424.25 (save $474.75)

Koala Sofa Bed 3-seater (Sofa: 177cm x 104cm x 80cm) & (Bed: 177cm x 223.5cm x 80cm): $1,649.25 (save $549.75)

Koala Stunner Sofa Bed

The latest model from the Koala sofa bed range, the Stunner Sofa Bed claims to deliver a better sleep than ever for you or your guests. This model is also on sale for 25% off. It’s designed with advanced storage capacity and a compact footprint so even those with small spaces can enjoy it. This model is only available in a three-seater/double bed size, and comes in colours limestone, Kakadu, and billy.

Here’s a price breakdown below:

Koala Sofa Bed: 1.5-seater (Sofa: 201cm x 76cm x 93cm) & (Bed: 201cm x 146cm x 93cm): $1,649.25 RRP* (save $549.75)

For all Koala deals available from 23 Dec 2022 to 6 Jan 2023, head to the Koala website.

Photo credit: Koala

*Prices taken from Koala, correct as of December 2022.

