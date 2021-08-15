It’s no secret that major streaming services are the definition of convenience. Gone are the days of waiting for your favourite movie to hit the DVD store – streaming is here, and it’s here to stay. Subscription platforms are great for a lazy day, but what happens when you can’t find exactly what you’re looking for? You know that feeling – when you’ve set your mind on a movie, and you just have to watch it? Well, that’s where Apple TV comes in.

The smart TV app provides you with direct access to the iTunes Movie library, whereby you can peruse thousands of movie options, from the latest releases to the old-time classics. Sure, you may have to pay to rent or purchase, but when you get the itch for a specific movie, what can you do?

Apple TV: Is it the same as Apple TV+?

One thing to keep in mind: Apple TV is different to the newly-launched Apple TV+, which is Apple’s streaming service offering original shows and movies. Unlike Apple TV, TV+ is a paid monthly subscription service where you don’t buy or rent content individually – like Netflix, your single monthly charge entitles you to unlimited streaming of all available titles.

If you’re interested in Apple TV+ specifically, you can find out more about the platform here, or read over our picks for the best shows on Apple TV+ right now.

The Top 10 Movies on Apple TV

Here’s a list of the top 10 movies on Apple TV you can’t afford to skip over (in our opinion, anyway):

Fathom

A documentary film about whales. What could be better? Not much, honestly. But if need a bit more information about Fathom, here you go. Fathom follows two researchers – Dr. Michelle Fournet and Dr. Ellen Garland – as they lead research on humpback whales in Alaska and Scotland, where they study the communication of the whales and its differences based on location. Plus, if you struggle with getting to sleep, what’s better than a doco about whale song?

Silk Road

It might sound amateur now, but in 2011 the dark web’s Silk Road was a revolutionary website, and a Wonka-esque dystopian experience where anyone could buy any illicit substance they desired, as long as they had the bitcoin. It existed for three whole years before it was shut down in an FBI crackdown and subsequently faded from existence. Ross Ulbricht was the mastermind behind it all, a 27-year-old warped genius who dreamt of a truly free market, but got it all wrong. While Ulbricht’s story in Silk Road is the real deal, there are definitely some liberties taken with other characters. No complaints here though, it makes for a certified action winner.

Advertisement

Sign up to BINGE

Interested in something new? Why not check out BINGE? Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site ^^View important information

Back to Apple TV movies

Unpregnant

With so many good ones out there it’s hard to nail a road trip movie, but Unpregnant has managed to pull it off. It centers on lovable, bright and impeccable high school senior Veronica who discovers she’s pregnant, sending her into a panic about her future. She decides she must get an abortion as soon as possible, but is unable without her parents’ permission in her home town of Missouri. Knowing that her ultra-religious mum would never agree, she turns to her former friend Bailey, and convinces her to come on a road trip to Albuquerque, where the procedure can be performed. What could be better than two frenemies on a road trip to get an abortion?

Palmer

With no sight of another JT album on the horizon, we’ll have to settle for another movie, with Justin Timberlake trying his hand (again) at a serious role. Timberlake plays Eddie Palmer, a former college football star who is just released from prison after a 12-year stint and takes a job as a janitor at the local school in his hometown. Here he meets a young boy named Sam, and the two form a friendship, giving Sam an escape from his drug-addicted mother. It’s a bit of tearjerker, focussing on redemption and the importance of being yourself, although no sign of Timberlake on the soundtrack either.

Greyhound

Has Tom Hanks ever starred in a movie we didn’t like? We don’t think so. And it’s no different for his Apple TV+ movie Greyhound, an action thriller inspired by the actual events of the Battle of the Atlantic ­­— with a screenplay by Hanks himself. He stars as a first-time captain who is assigned to lead an Allied convoy across the Atlantic waters of the “Black Pit” during World War II, which is patrolled by German U-boats.

Sign up to Disney+ Australia

Looking for something different? Check out Disney+! With two plans to choose from – a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, or prepay for a year at $119.99 – both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year Disney+ Monthly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic & Star

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices min. cost $11.99 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $11.99

Advertised Cost/month Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * Disney+ Yearly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic & Star

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices

devices Prepay for a yearly subscription and save on the monthly cost min. cost $119.99 over one year 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $119.99

Advertised Cost/year Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * ^^View important information

Back to Apple TV movies

Wolfwalkers

This Celtic-inspired feel-good cartoon movie is an Apple TV+ Original, and it’s like Twilight but purely wolves — and wholesome. Wolfwalkers follows a hunter who takes his daughter Robyn, a young apprentice hunter, on a mission to wipe out the last wolf pack in Ireland — animals seen as evil and to be destroyed. However, everything changes when his daughter befriends a free-spirited native girl from a mysterious tribe and transforms into the very thing that her father wants to abolish.

The Banker

Nick Fury and the Falcon unite in The Banker, which tells the true story of the two revolutionary African American entrepreneurs from the 1960s, Bernard Garrett (Anthony Mackie) and Joe Morris (Samuel L. Jackson). The pair, who are among the first African American bankers in the United States, devise a plan to fight for housing integration and home ownership so that their own community has equal access to the great ‘American Dream’. Nicholas Hoult (Skins) stars as their token wealthy white man, who poses as the head of the business — a tactic that may have genius to begin with, but when people begin to get suspicious, Fury and Falcon (ahem, Joe and Bernard), land in hot water.

On the Rocks

Written by the genius that is Sofia Coppola (Lost in Translation), On the Rocks stars the comedic Bill Murray and Rashida Jones as the father-daughter duo you didn’t think you needed. The comedy follows young mother Laura (Jones), who reconnects with her playboy father Felix (Murray) after the two embark on an adventure across New York, chasing Laura’s husband after the pair suspect he is cheating on Laura. It’s chaotic, it’s bittersweet, and it’s classic Sofia Coppola.

Bruce Springsteen’s Letters to You

If you’re a fan of The Boss — and who isn’t — then you’ll get giddy over Bruce Springsteen’s Letters to You, a collaboration documentary between Apple TV+ and Bruce himself that acts as a tribute to “The E Street Band, rock ‘n’ roll, and the way that music shaped Bruce Springsteen’s life”. The doco follows Bruce and his beloved E Street Band as they unite and record live in the studio together for the first time since ‘Born in the U.S.A.’ and talk all things love, loss and music. Letters to You is a gift to every fan of The Boss.

Boys State

This bizarre documentary will have you thinking, ‘this can’t be real, right?’ — and that’s where you’re wrong. Boys State is a very real documentary that follows the very real week-long annual program held at Boys State, a summer leadership program in Texas, which sees 1,100 American teenage boys gathering in Austin to build their own state government. The documentary in particular follows the boys that running for ‘governor’, including a Reagan-loving conservatist and a progressive child of Mexican immigrants. Boys State is basically a mixture of Lord of the Flies and the 2020 US Presidential Election.

Stream Sports with Kayo

Love streaming? Love sports? Kayo is a streaming platform that provides access to a wealth of sports, from basketball to cricket, motorsports and soccer. Click ‘go to site’ for more details.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month Basic Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $25 over 1 month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25 Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Premium Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 3 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $35 over 1 month 3 No. of Screens /same time viewing $35

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Telstra Exclusive Offer – Basic Subscription Special Offer: Save $10/mth on Kayo for 12 months

Available to Telstra customers only. T&Cs Apply

Stream over 50 sports, Live & On Demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time – Add up to 5 profiles min. cost $15/mth first 12 months then $25/mth 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25 $15

Advertised Cost/month Get Offer on Telstra’s website ^^View important information

What movie should I watch on Apple TV?

While this is just a taste of what’s available on Apple TV, and you may have a difference preference when it comes to tuning into the big screen, if you’ve got the house to yourself, these movies may be a good place to start. If nothing here has tickled your fancy, then you can always check out what’s on offer from Apple TV+, making that lazy day on the couch something to look forward to.

Compare Internet Plans

Picture credit: Studio Monkey/shutterstock.com