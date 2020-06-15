Football is coming home! After months without the beautiful game, Aussie football fans can soon tune into the English Premier League (EPL) once again when it resumes on June 18.

Optus Sport will showcase all 92 matches of the restarted 2019/2020 season, both live and on-demand, along with mini-matches and highlights for those who can’t tune in for the full 90 minutes, or just enjoy their sleep!

“The Premier League’s return is a huge moment for live sport and we’re thrilled to reconnect our passionate Optus Sport customers to what they love,” Head of TV and Content, Corin Dimopoulous, said.

“Optus Sport is the exclusive Australian home of the world’s most watched football league and we can’t wait to bring every game live and on-demand to our customer from 18 June.”

Along with the restarted season, fans now have the option to turn on virtual crowd noise to give you the full stadium atmosphere – given the season is finishing behind closed doors – with Optus Sport also unveiling a new app to improve viewer experience.

“We have re-built our app from the ground-up to give football fans the best possible experience when streaming live or on-demand,” Mr Dimopoulous said.

“The new app design is bursting with more content, archives and competitions, two round-the-clock football channels, personalised news feeds and a new ‘Match Centre’, which combines all the coverage and stats in one place.”

Fans can also expect virtual analysis, studio commentary and player cam content from select matches and teams, helping to make up for a few football-less months.

Viewers can put Optus Sport on the big screen with Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, compatible Smart TVs, Apple Airplay, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, through an Xbox console or via a web browser and the official Optus Sport app on your phone or tablet.

How can I get Optus Sport?

Optus Sport is available as either a paid standalone service, or as a free extra on selected Optus phone and internet plans. Sign up is available through the Optus Sport website, or if you’re an existing Optus customer, it’s best to get in contact with Optus to see if you’re eligible for an Optus Sport account.

The below table features a selection of published Optus NBN plans from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost from lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a wide range of providers. These are products from a referral partner.

What other football leagues are currently playing?

The EPL isn’t the first league to return to the field, with a number of others also resuming, including the Bundesliga and La Liga, with the Serie A set to return in the coming weeks, although the Ligue 1 season in France has been cancelled.

Discussions are currently underway in regards to the EUFA competitions returning in 2020.

Regardless of your team and your league of choice, we can all agree, it’s good to have football back.

Advertisement

Stream Sports with Kayo

Love streaming? Love sports? Kayo is a new streaming platform that provides access to a wealth of sports, from basketball to cricket, motorsports and soccer. Click ‘go to site’ for more details.

Kayo Sports Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month Basic Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $25 over 1 month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Premium Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 3 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $35 over 1 month 3 No. of Screens /same time viewing $35

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Telstra Exclusive Offer – Basic Subscription Special Offer: Save $10/mth on Kayo for 12 months

Available to Telstra customers only. Offer ends 30.09.20. T&Cs Apply

Stream over 50 sports, Live & On Demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time – Add up to 5 profiles min. cost $15/mth first 12 months then $25/mth 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25

$15

Advertised Cost/month Get Offer on Telstra’s website ^^View important information

Photo credit: Optus Sport, premierleague.com