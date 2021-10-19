Flash Streaming Review & Guide

The world of streaming has no shortage of options for us to tune into, with plenty of services offering both a wide plethora of entertainment, while others find a niche and consolidate a strong library of content. But when it comes to the news cycle, free-to-air TV is still the go-to for many looking to stay up to date with both local and international events, although there’s a new entrant into the scene: Flash. But what does Flash have to offer, and how much does it cost? Find out more about Flash in this Canstar Blue guide.

What is Flash?

Flash is a news-focused streaming platform from parent company Foxtel, the same company that launched both Kayo and BINGE in the past few years. Users can watch news both live and on-demand from multiple local and global news sources, allowing you to stay up to date with what’s happening in the world. Flash was launched in October, 2021.

How much does Flash cost?

Flash only has one plan available, named ‘All Access’. It currently costs $8 per month, and features High-Definition streaming quality, along with live and on-demand coverage. You can also cancel your plan at any time, with a 14-day free trial also available.

Does Flash have a free trial?

Flash currently offers a 14-day free trial for new customers, with customers then rolled onto the All Access plan after the completion of the free trial.

How to watch Flash news

Flash is available to stream both live and on-demand on a number of devices, including smart TVs, devices such as Chromecast, Apple and Android phones and tablets in addition to multiple web browsers. All of your devices and browsers are recommended to be updated to the latest version before downloading or streaming Flash, with a full list of compatible devices available on the Flash website.

What news programs are on Flash?

Flash has over 20 local and global news sources, offering a variety of news outlets to help you keep up to date. News sources on Flash include:

Sky News

BBC World News

CNN

Bloomberg Television

Fox News

CNBC

Al Jazeera

Flash also includes news talk shows from around the world, giving you a bit of discussion along with the breaking news.

Is a Flash subscription worth it?

With so many streaming services available in Australia it can be tough to figure out which ones are worth signing up to you, or which ones aren’t worth turning on the TV for. But with a number of niche or genre-specific services popping up, it’s really no surprise that the news has become a battleground for streaming services to explore, however it won’t be for everyone. While those who like to keep up with the latest news from both local and global sources may see the appeal, it may be tough to fork out an additional monthly cost when there’s already so many other free news sources available. However, with a free trial available, Flash may be worth exploring. If you want to see what else is out there, check out our ratings on the best streaming platforms in Australia.

Picture credit: r.classen/shutterstock.com, Flash