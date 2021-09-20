How to watch The Pembrokeshire Murders in Australia

It’s time to brush up on your Welsh and crack out the handcuffs, there’s been another murder in town. British TV tycoon BritBox has gifted us another true crime mini-series, proving that no tiny UK town is safe from the grisly hand of court room drama – and thank God for that. Focusing the lens on Wales this time, The Pembrokshire Murders tells the story of some of the worst double-murders southwest Wales has seen, and the gruelling 20-year hunt for the killer at the centre of it all. For all the gruesome details and more, check out this Canstar Blue guide and start uncovering the mysteries of The Pembrokeshire Murders.

How to watch The Pembrokeshire Murders

The Pembrokeshire Murders is available to stream exclusively on BritBox from September 23.

What are The Pembrokeshire Murders about?

The Pembrokeshire Murders (otherwise known as the Coastal Path Murders) took place in the mid-80s in Pembrokeshire, a county in the southwest of Wales. At the time, the murders shook the tiny seaside village, but the culprit remained a mystery for over two decades. Finally in 2006, the Dyfed-Powys Police were able to apprehend a man who had been living in the community the entire time, and the full extent of his crimes were revealed. This mini-series details the good old fashioned police work that brought the mystery to a close after 20 long years.

