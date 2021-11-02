Netflix to launch games through its mobile app

Netflix is pressing ‘start’ on a new venture, launching a number of games for subscribers to play through its mobile app.

Available in Australia from today (Wednesday, November 3, 2021), the Netflix app will have a dedicated tab on its homepage, next to the ‘Movies’ and ‘TV’ tabs, in which users will find five games waiting to be played.

However, the new venture is only currently available to Android users, with the iOS update on the way.

The games available for Aussie Netflix subscribers to play include titles such as ‘Stranger Things: 1984’, ‘Stranger Things 3: The Game’, ‘Shooting Hoops’, ‘Card Blast’, and ‘Teeter Up’.

While they may not be Game of the Year worthy, the venture into the gaming industry from the streaming giant indicates potential things to come.

“Just like our series, films, and specials, we want to design games for any level of play and every kind of player, whether you’re a beginner or a lifelong gamer,” says Mike Verdu, Netflix’s VP of Game Development.

“And we’re just getting started. We’re excited to continue improving our mobile gaming experience and adding to our entertainment offering in the months ahead.”

The venture into gaming was announced in June, 2021, with Netflix acquiring Night School Studio – the developer being the game ‘Oxenfree’ – in September this year, indicating that there’s more on the horizon.

Netflix also states that its games won’t include ads or require additional in-app purchases to play (something that the modern gaming industry has suffered horrendously from), although some games will require an internet connection to play.

Will the inclusion of games increase Netflix prices?

With the streaming market constantly evolving, with titles changing hands and new providers entering the market, price can be a deciding factor as to which service households sign up to.

While no official word has been given in regards to Netflix prices in the wake of new gaming opportunities, more content generally brings with it a larger price tag, meaning if Netflix’s latest entertainment venture takes off, current and future subscribers could expect a larger monthly fee as a result.

Netflix’s current pricing starts at $10.99, with the platform last increasing prices in 2020.

Photo Credit: Preechar Bowonkitwanchai/shutterstock.com